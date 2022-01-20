TennesseePhotographer/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

About two years ago, Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) was offering a 10.8% distribution yield. At that point, I recommended purchasing the stock and stated that its distribution was much safer than most investors thought. Since then, Sunoco LP has kept its distribution flat. In addition, the stock has rallied 42% and hence its distribution yield has decreased from 10.8% to 7.6%. In this article, I will analyze why the distribution of Sunoco LP remains safe for the foreseeable future.

Business overview

Sunoco LP is a master limited partnership [MLP] that distributes a range of fuel products through its wholesale business units. It purchases fuel products from refiners and sells those products to both its own and independently owned dealers.

Sunoco LP is one of the largest independent fuel distributors in Texas and is also among the top distributors of Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX) and Valero (VLO) branded motor fuel in the rest of the U.S. The company has distributed approximately 7.5 billion gallons of fuel products in the last 12 months and hence it enjoys great economies of scale. A great scale is paramount in the fuel wholesale industry, as it results in a better negotiating position with suppliers and hence in wider profit margins.

Sunoco LP benefits from a multi-year trend, namely the increasing consumption of gasoline in the U.S. This consumption has grown every year in the last decade, except for 2020, when it plunged due to the coronavirus crisis. However, thanks to the massive vaccine rollout and the unprecedented fiscal stimulus packages offered by the government in response to the pandemic, the economy has recovered and hence the demand for gasoline has returned to its growth trajectory.

Indeed, Sunoco LP has provided rosy guidance for 2022. It expects its total fuel volumes to increase from 7.5 billion gallons in the last 12 months to 7.7-8.1 billion gallons and its fuel margins to be within the healthy range of 10.5-11.5 cents per gallon.

Distribution

Sunoco LP is currently offering a 7.6% distribution yield. Since its formation, in 2012, the company has never cut its distribution. On the other hand, it has frozen its distribution for five consecutive years, thus signaling that it is somewhat struggling to maintain its generous distribution.

The abnormally high distribution yield has resulted from the cheap valuation of the stock, which is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of only 10.2. The cheap valuation has resulted primarily from the material debt load of the company. Sunoco LP has a somewhat leveraged balance sheet, with net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) of $4.1 billion. As this amount is 114% of the market capitalization of the stock, it is not negligible.

However, it is important to note that Sunoco LP has a healthy payout ratio of 70% while its interest expense consumes only 24% of its operating income. Moreover, it has reduced its leverage ratio (net debt to EBITDA) from 4.50-4.75 in recent years to 4.05, which is in line with the new target of management. Furthermore, the MLP does not have any debt maturities until 2027.

Sunoco LP Sunoco Presentation

It also enjoys much more reliable cash flows than most MLPs. To be sure, in the unprecedented downturn caused by the pandemic in 2020, the MLP grew its distributable cash flow per share 15%, from $5.42 to $6.23. That performance was in sharp contrast to the vast majority of oil companies, which incurred hefty losses or saw their profits plunge. Overall, thanks to its healthy payout ratio, its defensive business model and its manageable debt load, Sunoco LP is likely to maintain its generous distribution for the foreseeable future.

Risks

A potential risk for Sunoco LP is the increasing efficiency of vehicles, which now consume less gasoline per mile than they did in the past. However, U.S. consumers have always exhibited a strong preference for large vehicles, which consume a great amount of gasoline. As a result, Sunoco LP is not likely to be hurt significantly by the increasing efficiency of new vehicles.

Another secular headwind is the growing popularity of electric vehicles. The shift from traditional vehicles to electric vehicles has accelerated since the onset of the pandemic, two years ago. However, it is critical to realize that this is only a very long-term threat for Sunoco LP.

In the first half of 2021, the sales of electric vehicles in the U.S. comprised just 2.4% of the total sales of vehicles. Even in a high-growth scenario for electric cars, they will still comprise only 44% of the total fleet by 2040, with this percent being much lower in more likely scenarios. Therefore, while electric vehicles pose a threat to the business of Sunoco LP, they are not likely to have a significant effect for at least another decade.

Final thoughts

When a stock offers an exceptionally high distribution yield, it usually signals that a distribution cut is just around the corner. However, this is not the case for Sunoco LP. The MLP has reduced its debt load while it has a decent payout ratio and a fairly resilient business model in place. As a result, its 7.6% distribution should be considered safe for the foreseeable future.