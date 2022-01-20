Christopher-Oliver/iStock via Getty Images

A long-term investment strategy based on seeking passive income has never gone out of style, and for good reasons. It seems like a good idea to invest in stocks that pay (possibly high) dividends to accumulate cash without having to constantly "take care" of your portfolio by adding new positions, reducing others, and constantly rebalancing. Since investing is not an exact science, the likelihood of making mistakes increases tremendously when you decide to actively manage your portfolio.

There are also some tax disadvantages as well as higher friction costs if the number of operations performed increases dramatically. However, the devil is in the details, and as far as "income stocks" are concerned, dividends are very often high for a (not very good) reason.

Are business development companies safe?

Take the VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD), for example. It has an amazing dividend yield of more than 8%, which is remarkably high for an exchange-traded fund. We can compare it to some other dividend-focused ETFs:

DIV VNQ VYM BIZD Dividend yield (5 years average) 6.7% 3.7% 3.0% 9.5% Dividend growth (last 5 years CAGR) (8.2%) (5.7%) 7.0% (1.8%) Expenses 0.45% 0.12% 0.06% 10.1%*

Source: Seeking Alpha-Author's elaboration

*It reflects indirect fund expenses, which are effectively incurred through the management fees that BDCs pay to their external administrators. The direct costs of BIZD amount to 0.41%.

The reason for this outperformance is BIZD's core business development business.

BDCs were established about forty years ago in the U.S. as closed-end investment companies to provide access to capital for small and medium-sized businesses. Under the legislation, a BDC must invest at least 70% of its assets in unlisted U.S. companies with a market value of less than $250 million. In addition, like REITs, a BDC is not taxed at the corporate level as long as 90% or more of the BDC's income is distributed to investors. Although these types of companies have been around for some time, the first BDCs did not go public until the early years of the 21st century, and many of them only went public in the last decade. This means that we do not yet have a consistent track record of long-term stock market performance for this category.

Although BDCs can theoretically invest anywhere in the capital structure, they typically buy debt in various forms and fund it by issuing their own debt.

This is where things get a little tricky. In fact, the business model of these companies consists obviously on borrowing money to then lending to high-risk companies or startups. In doing so, of course, they face very strong competitors such as private equity/asset management companies and banks, which are usually able to get the best deals first and in a more efficient manner. In other words, BDCs can typically target Tier-2 assets, which are commonly less protected and therefore riskier. In good times for bond markets, such as we have seen over the past 10-12 years, they can succeed in balancing risk and providing decent returns to shareholders, but what might happen if market conditions deteriorate? We can imagine that the answer will not be pleasant for shareholders of BDCs. In the chart below, you can see the behavior of the funds during the last flash crash in 2020. It's true that the entire market fell dramatically in a matter of weeks during that period, but BIZD fell more than 50% and took much longer than the rest of the market to return to pre-crash levels.

Data by YCharts

So what happened? Put simply, when the financial environment deteriorates, the assets of the weakest companies deteriorate faster as the risk of bankruptcy increases significantly. In such a situation, you should not have up to 200% of your equity (according to the BDC's regulations) exposed to unsecured or convertible debt of troubled companies, but that's exactly the situation these companies were in with both feet! Well, we know how that story ended in 2020: the Federal Reserve came to the rescue, buying large amounts of corporate and T-bonds and stabilizing the market with tens of billions of dollars in cash: That saved the messy situation, at least this time.

However, it is not a comfortable position to hope that the Federal Reserve will save you next time, is it?

Besides, all that money pumped into the market could lead to a prolonged period of high inflation: What would then happen to the BDCs' balance sheets? Their debt will have to be refinanced at higher interest rates: Will they be able to transfer these costs to their targeted (small) companies? Will the developing companies they invest in be able to run their businesses at much higher financing costs? Only time will tell.

Thinking of buying individual BDC shares? Think twice

Is there a way to sway the risk-return profile in your favor by avoiding BDC funds and picking a (good) business development company instead? The simple answer is no. The balance sheets of these companies are difficult to analyze because the businesses they do are complicated and, in some cases, not (or only partially) publicly disclosed. For example, virtually every deal has caveats that kick in in the event of a restructuring and/or Chapter 11, and we cannot possibly come through on them all. Nevertheless, we need this information to determine the downside risk of our investment.

I would also add that I do not like the idea that this asset class is somehow equated with REITs because they can avoid taxation by simply distributing a large portion of their profits: That sounds crazy to me! The reason REITs can do this is because they invest in real assets (at least the vast majority of them). That means that if they do not overdo it on debt, they pretty much always have access to new capital to fund operations and growth.

In contrast, this is not the case for BDCs. In tough times, the intrinsic value of their assets could drop dramatically, rapidly eroding their credit ratings, which would make access to new capital very difficult.

Consequently, in good times, it would be of utmost importance for these companies to retain their profits in order to build up reserves instead of paying out high dividends. All in all, I would argue that it is better to invest in a broader index such as BIZD than in individual companies if you are keen to get exposure to the sector.

Bottom Line

It is always good to own stocks that pay high dividends, especially in times like the present when inflation is on the horizon and government bond yields are low.

However, investors should be aware that the pursuit of high dividends is risky when coupled with a lack of knowledge about the underlying companies. BIZD is a classic example of a high dividend fund that is very tempting from one perspective: on the other hand, it carries some fundamental risks that cannot be ignored. Business development companies are indeed a very peculiar animal, with a risk profile that is hard to fully assess at best and a total gamble at worst.

The combination of short-lived assets, significant leverage and regular distributions is a rather toxic mix in the long run.