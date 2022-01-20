6 Top Biotech Ideas For 2022

Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

The pandemic has massively disrupted the healthcare industry for the past two years. There have been massive layoffs at hospitals due to a dramatic shift in the kind of patients that are being admitted into hospitals. Elective surgeries and diagnostics have taken a backstep to deal with more immediate and pressing issues resulting from the pandemic. Lack of beds and nurses has resulted in significant imbalances in the healthcare sector. Consumer behavior has changed, and there's a general perception that the last place you want to be during a pandemic is at a hospital.

After listening to dozens of healthcare conference calls for the past two years, it's clear to me that patients are postponing diagnostics and visits to primary care doctors and specialists. New product launches have been off to rocky starts in general as measures have been put into place at healthcare facilities that prevent sales representatives from interacting with doctors. As a result, older products might continue to outperform, while more recent products could have trouble gaining traction.

Significant pent-up demand is building up in the sector and as the pandemic recedes healthcare is likely to outperform for the next decade. Just because patients aren't finding out on time that they might have a disease that doesn't make their conditions disappear. Unfortunately, many people will die from diseases that could have been cured if diagnosed and treated in time.

For investors who can't afford the risk of losing a significant amount of capital or can't afford to lose their investment entirely, I recommend taking a position in the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) index which provides broad exposure to the biotech sector without the risk that entails investing in individual companies. Compared to the S&P, I believe the index will provide a 40% return in the 12 months following the end of the pandemic as pent-up demand will translate immediately into earnings. I believe as a matter of fact that the sector will go from underperformance to outperformance much in the same way that oil and gas companies are doing right now. Massive amounts of people to be treated for different diseases will translate into quarterly earnings that will be inflated for at least 6 quarters before a pullback takes place, in my estimation.

As seen in the chart, the divergence between the S&P and the XBI ETF is likely to close as patients return to hospitals. A return to the mean per se.

For investors who are more risk-tolerant, I would like to dig into biotech names that I believe are likely to outperform the market in 2022.

Cassava Sciences ( SAVA )

This is the most exciting biotech name I have followed for the last year. It was the top-performing stock in my portfolio but I believe the next 24 months could catapult this stock into a price target of $700 upon a successful approval from the FDA. Cassava Sciences drug candidate Simufilam has proven to not only slow down but reverse the cognition of patients with Alzheimer's disease. At 12 months, Simufilam continues to show improvement in patients. Two-phase 3 trials are currently underway and investors should hear back from the first portion of the trial in Q4 2022. At the same time, investors should hear back from management about open-label study data and biomarkers from the phase 2 trials shortly.

The primary risk from this investment is a pending citizen petition with the FDA which was filed by short-sellers and accused the company of data manipulation on a study that was conducted over 10 years ago. I believe the petition to be without merit and motivated by profit. Short interest is at its highest level in 4 years which could provide fuel on any significant news.

Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

With more than 4 activists involved with the company and trying to unlock value in the shares of this company, I believe that shares of Bausch Health are on the cusp of some major upside to the mid 35's upon completion of their strategic spinoffs. I believe that the company had more potential as a stand-alone healthcare conglomerate but the market failed to ever give them a fair valuation based on the quality of their assets. This desperation eventually led to activists gaining control of the company and pushing management to split the company into 3 different entities. The hope is that the Bausch eye unit will trade at a similar valuation with Alcon (ALC). Such a valuation would highlight that Bausch Health's pieces are worth more than $50 per share. Seeking Alpha contributor Justin Dupierala has done an excellent job in this article doing a SOTP analysis.

The risk to this investment stems from the recent market volatility. If Bausch is unable to successfully spinoff their multiple businesses or there's significant compression from market volatility, their equity could quickly become significantly compressed and could even provide downside pressure to the shares.

Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

This investment has been a drag on my portfolio lately. However, over the years it has been one of the top performers as I have traded in and out of this company multiple times. The company is running out of time as they only have $140 million in cash and cash equivalents and they are burning around $40 million in cash per quarter. However, the company didn't make use of an existing $125 million ATM equity offering available during the fourth quarter. If the company was desperate for cash they would have diluted as much as the market could take. However, it seems that the company knows that Athena monotherapy data would be a game-changer for their commercial trajectory as well as readouts of their FAP 2286 pipeline candidate as data is presented during the summer. As such, the company is either planning for a buyout or it's confident that its share price will be significantly higher in the near future to make better use of its ATM equity offering. Either way, at the current price I would definitely give Clovis a speculative buy before 2022 Q1 Athena monotherapy data is presented.

The risk as just mentioned stems from the significant cash burn from the company. If their 3 phase 3 readouts fail to impress the market the company could be looking at a bankruptcy filing this year or a firesale of the company.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

Another top performer in my portfolio has been lately on the news on speculation that it might be acquired at a significant premium to its current trading price. The company offers the latest innovation in Lupus Nephritis with FDA-approved Lupkynis. This drug is likely to become a blockbuster drug and shares could command a $40+ buyout price. The additional candidates on their pipeline make it an obvious big pharma takeout candidate. Lupus is a prevalent condition globally and few treatment options exist. Any big pharmaceutical could speed up a global rollout and maximize the profit potential of Lupkynis.

The risk to this investment is that commercialization efforts by the company fail to gain sufficient traction or that the market is disappointed if a merger or sale fails to materialize. However, this company is significantly derisked by the FDA approval of Lupkynis and sufficient cash and cash equivalents on their balance sheet.

Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

After trading over $20 for most of last year, Myovant Sciences has been a victim as well of the market selloff. However, their product revenue is exponentially growing and early reporting of Myovant puts their 2021 Q4 revenue at $54 to $55 million for the quarter. Furthermore, the company has a fortress balance sheet of $569 million in cash and cash equivalents and borrowing capacity. The company is expected to surpass at least $800 million in revenue by 2026. I see the company as significantly undervalued, offering investors an opportunity at significant upside in 2022 as revenue ramps up.

I don't see any imminent risks to the bull case in Myovant but I would love to see your comments if you believe investors should be cautious in this name.

Summary

With recent market volatility, it's more important than ever to be diversified. Bausch Health, Myovant, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals are companies that have lesser risk than Clovis and Cassava Sciences though their upside might be more limited. If you are looking to minimize your risk, you can add companies with less risk to your portfolio until the market finds its bottom, or alternatively invest on the XBI ETF without exposure to individual names. Back in 2018, I lost my whole portfolio due to a lack of diversification when Synergy Pharmaceuticals went bankrupt. It has taken me a lot of energy, discipline, and passion to come back from my biggest failure in life. Learn from others and take it seriously when they tell you that diversification is the key to long-term wealth growth.

The short commentaries provided in this article are meant to serve as a foundation for further research in the work of other contributors in Seeking Alpha as well as company presentations. Please do due diligence before investing in any of the names mentioned here.