Article Thesis

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is a quality medtech company and a Dividend Aristocrat. The company offers reliable dividends and exposure to the growing healthcare industry. Its shares have come down from recent highs, but they are still not trading at an inexpensive valuation. I do believe that an immediate rebound is far from guaranteed. Investors might be better off waiting for an even more attractive entry point.

Why Has Abbott Stock Dropped?

Abbott Laboratories traded at as high as $143 around two to three weeks ago. Since then, shares have fallen to $128, which makes for a ~10% drop. That is not overly dramatic, but still somewhat unusual for the usually not very volatile company. After all, Abbott's beta is just 0.7, which indicates that it does not follow the market's moves with comparable moves.

There are a couple of reasons for ABT's share price decline over the last two weeks. First, the company has seen its shares rise rapidly at the end of December, due to a lot of demand for at-home testing for COVID. It was pretty clear that this situation would not be maintained forever, but some investors still bid up ABT and its peers as a COVID testing play. Now, as the situation is normalizing, Abbott sees its shares decline from the "buying frenzy" in late December.

The market is also pricing in that the Omicron wave, despite a higher proportion of mild cases, will hurt some other business units. With some elective surgeries being pushed into the future due to COVID, Abbott could see some weakness in its affected business units in Q1.

Last but not least, Abbott also was impacted by the ongoing rise in interest rates. For many investors, ABT is seen as an income investment providing reliable dividends. With bond yields rising, bonds become a somewhat more attractive alternative compared to ABT. Some investors likely made the switch from this low-yielding Dividend Aristocrat to bonds, thereby putting some pressure on ABT's shares.

All in all, with interest rates being a macro theme and with the COVID impact being relatively short-term (I believe), it does not look like ABT is running into any serious issues. It should be noted, however, that shares were quite pricy prior to the recent decline. This likely also played a role in Abbott's rather weak performance that we have seen recently.

Is Abbott Laboratories Stock Expected To Go Up?

Abbott Laboratories is forecasted to perform well according to the Wall Street consensus:

Data by YCharts

The current consensus price target of $142 indicates 10%+ upside potential for ABT. Adding in the dividend yield of 1.5%, we get to forecasted returns of around 12% over the next year. It is not guaranteed that Abbott will hit the consensus price target, however. Interestingly, the price target is pretty much in line with where Abbott traded in late December. It is possible that analysts hiked their price targets "after the fact", which would mean that the consensus price target might not be very telling.

Abbott Laboratories is forecasted to earn around $4.75 during the current fiscal year. When we account for the fact that Abbott has a history of beating the consensus estimate, one might say that $4.80 to $5.00 is more realistic. Going with $4.90, Abbott is still pretty pricy, however. With shares at $128, Abbott would be valued at $26x this year's profit today. I do not deem this a low or inexpensive valuation, which is why I do not think that there is a lot of near-term upside potential. For shares to trade at $142, Abbott would have to be valued at 29x the "upped" EPS forecasted for 2022. Going with the analyst consensus, Abbott would have to trade at 30x this year's net profit for shares to hit the $142 price target. That seems too expensive to me, both relative to how peers such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) are valued, and relative to how Abbott was valued in the past (more on that later).

We can thus summarize that analysts predict double-digit upside over the next twelve months, while I believe that this could be too aggressive. I think that it is more likely that shares will move sideways for a while before underlying growth catches up with the share price.

Is ABT Stock A Good Long-Term Investment?

Looking at the company itself, there are many things to like. First, Abbott Laboratories is active in an industry that isn't cyclical. People require treatments for their ailments all of the time, no matter whether the economy is in a strong spot or not. Abbott is thus a very recession-resilient pick, and even other macro crises usually don't impact ABT to a large degree. The current pandemic has led to some delays in elective surgeries, which was luckily mostly offset by revenue from COVID tests. But other crises, such as trade conflicts, potential wars, natural disasters, etc. would not harm Abbott in a large way. This is why Abbott Laboratories has managed to remain profitable even during the Great Recession. Abbott's multi-decade dividend growth track record also underlines the company's ability to withstand all kinds of crises.

At the same time, the exposure to the medtech part of the healthcare industry also makes for a solid long-term growth outlook. Populations around the globe are aging, especially in higher-income countries. This results in more ailments and health issues, all else equal, which is a macro tailwind for Abbott and its peers. There is a growing demand for diagnostic products, patient monitoring systems, medical devices such as heart devices, diabetes monitoring systems, and so on. With consumers becoming wealthier (and also growing older, on average) in many emerging countries, demand for these products will rise not only in industrialized countries but on a global scale.

There are thus ample growth opportunities for Abbott Laboratories in the long run. However, it should be noted that the low correlation to the strength of the economy (which allows for ABT's recession resilience) also means that it is not among the prime beneficiaries of a global recovery. While demand for energy products or travel will grow rapidly once the pandemic has ended, Abbott's growth will be less pronounced in the near term. Instead, the company should be able to grow its sales reliably over a longer period of time, but not at an overly fast rate. Analysts are predicting revenue growth of around 5% a year in 2023 and beyond, which seems like a reasonable assumption to me. Some product price increases, combined with steadily growing volumes, should allow the company to grow its sales at a mid-single-digit pace.

Earnings per share can grow faster due to the impact of margin expansion initiatives and thanks to buybacks. In Abbott's case, buybacks have not had a large impact in the recent past. But prior to the St. Jude Medical takeover in 2017, the company had a history of reducing its share count at a meaningful pace. I thus wouldn't be surprised to see the company get back to that in the future. In the long run, high-single-digit earnings per share growth seems achievable, I believe.

Abbott's balance sheet is in healthy shape. According to the most recent 10-Q, Abbott had $9.3 billion of cash on its balance sheet, while debt levels totaled $18.3 billion. This pencils out to a $9 billion net debt position, which is very reasonable (or potentially even conservative) for a company forecasted to do $12 billion in EBITDA this year. From a balance sheet perspective, the company thus would have room for more takeovers or more aggressive shareholder returns.

Abbott's dividend has grown by close to 12% a year over the last five years, which is very attractive. Due to the elevated valuation, the current yield isn't especially high, however:

Data by YCharts

Not too long ago, Abbott's dividend yield regularly was north of 1.5%, or even north of 2%. Compared to that, the current yield of 1.4% is rather meager. From a timing perspective, entering a position today may not be the best idea for income investors. Similarly, Abbott also does not look like it is poised for a lot of capital appreciation in the near term. The elevated valuation, at 26x 2022's profits, does not look overly intriguing to me. I see the valuation as the main issue here, as Abbott seems like an attractive long-term pick apart from that.

Is ABT Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

There are many things to like about Abbott Laboratories. The company combines a resilient business model and exposure to an industry with macro tailwinds, and its healthy balance sheet leads to pretty low risks for shareholders. The decades-long dividend growth track record is intriguing as well.

On the other hand, ABT seems a little expensive to me for a company that is forecasted to grow at a single digits rate. Its dividend yield isn't overly high, either, both in absolute terms and compared to ABT's yield in the past. I thus believe that Abbott is a quality company, but that buying today might not be the best idea. It could pay off to wait for a better entry point -- not too long ago, in summer 2021, Abbott traded at $110 and below. Waiting for such a buying opportunity could be a good idea, I believe. I thus rate ABT stock a Hold today.