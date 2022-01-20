NickyLloyd/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In this article, I continue my analysis of the waste management industry in North America with a review of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:WM). You can read my previous articles on US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) and Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) here and here.

WM is a market leader in waste management in North America. The company has a wide moat and continues to benefit from strengthening end markets and good pricing power. The strong fundamentals are reflected in the stock price performance over the last decade. During that period, WM outperformed the S&P 500 by a ~112.6 percentage point margin in one of the best bull markets in US history. I believe the stock is a buy at the moment if you are comfortable with a 7% return over the long term.

Refinitiv Eikon

Company Details

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management Inc. is a leading provider of comprehensive waste management services in North America. The company provides collection, transfer, recycling, and resource recovery, as well as disposal services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers. It is also a leading operator of waste-to-energy and landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. WM operates ~270 landfill sites, which is the largest network of landfills in the US and Canada. In order to make disposal more practical for larger urban markets, where the distance to landfills is typically farther, WM manages 348 transfer stations that consolidate, compact, and transport waste efficiently and economically.

Waste Management also provides materials processing, commodities recycling, and recycling brokerage services. It also offers construction and remediation services, services associated with the disposal of fly ash and residue, in-plant services comprising full-service waste management solutions and consulting services, and specialized disposal services for oil and gas exploration and production operations.

The Market Opportunity

The world generates 2.01 billion tonnes of municipal solid waste annually. There is a positive correlation between waste generation and income level. Daily per capita waste generation in high-income countries is projected to increase by 19% from today until 2050, compared to low- and middle-income countries where it is expected to increase by approximately 40%, or more, according to a report from the World Bank. Therefore, it is important to note that most of the growth will come from countries outside WM's regional markets.

World Bank

According to a recent research report, the global waste management market size was valued at $1,612.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $2,483.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2030. If we turn to North America, the waste management market is expected to reach $229.3 billion by 2027, from $208.0 billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, the U.S. dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for about 92.45% share of the North American waste management industry, followed by Canada and Mexico. Given the fact that the American economy is expected to grow at low single-digit rates over this period, it is likely that companies involved in the waste management sector will outperform other sectors in the coming years.

Business Overview

The global waste management market is highly competitive with many players focused on the innovative technologies to recycle and reuse the waste generated across various industries and households across the globe. There are also several startups coming up in the industry that are continuously focusing on waste reduction following the Zero Waste - 3R (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle) philosophy. Some of WM's competitors in the waste management market include Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) and US Ecology (ECOL), to name a few.

The business has been growing steadily taking advantage of the industry's organic growth and through the use of acquisitions. From FY15 to FY20, revenue grew from ~$13 billion to $15.22 billion. The annual average revenue growth rate over the period was 3.3%, which is much lower than the growth posted by some of its smaller competitors. For instance, ECOL registered a 12% average annual growth rate over the same period. It is interesting to note that growth has accelerated over the past 12 months. WM posted a ~21% revenue growth YoY in Q3 FY21. The company spent ~$4.6 billion in Q4 FY20 on the Advanced Disposal acquisition which served as a catalyst to fuel the higher-than-expected growth rate in both revenue and EBITDA:

Our team continues to execute very well despite a challenging operating environment producing more than 7% percent organic revenue growth in collection and disposal business in the third quarter. This growth combined with continued integration of Advanced Disposal drove operating EBITDA more than 14% higher. As Jim mentioned, we are seeing pressure on labor and other cost categories, and we are addressing these impacts to our pricing programs to controllable cost management, efficiency improvements, and workforce planning. John Morris - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer - Q3 Earnings Call

Despite the positive news, WM faces record-high wage inflation. This is in line with many other US corporations that have to battle record-high inflation. The overall underlying labor cost grew 8.7% year over year in Q3 FY21, and I expect inflation to continue pressuring margins going forward:

Disbursement inflation accelerated through the third quarter and during the quarter, we saw roughly $60 million of labor inflation at about $100 million of inflation in other operating cost categories. Overall, our underlying labor inflation for the third quarter was 8.7%. So that's the tough news. Jim Fish - President and Chief Executive Officer - Q3 Earnings Call

Despite the inflation pressures, WM registered record operating cash flow. The business generated $1.18 billion in operating cash flow and $720 million in free cash flow in Q3 FY21. Moreover, they have increased their guidance for FY21 which is another good thing:

As we have seen all year, robust volume growth, strong recycling commodity prices, and an increased collection in disposal core price continued to deliver top-line growth ahead of expectations in the Third Quarter. As a result, we are once again updating our revenue outlook for the year. Total Company revenue growth is now expected to be between 17% and 17.5% with yield and volume in our collection and disposal business of about 6.5%. Its guidance also includes an expectation for continued strength in recycled commodity prices and RIN values. We're confirming our most recent 2021 adjusted operating EBITDA guidance, between $5 billion and $5.1 billion. Which is an increase from the prior year of about 17% at the midpoint, and almost seven -- almost 5% higher than our initial outlook for the year.

Devina Rankin - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer - Q3 Earnings Call

All in all, WM is in a solid position at the moment, and I think the company fits well the definition of a quality business with a moat. In my opinion, WM is likely to grow at a mid-single-digit rate going forward, fuelled by both organic growth and acquisitions.

Company Valuation

Based on 419.5 million shares outstanding, and a price of $155 per share, the company has a market cap of approximately $65 billion. In this part, I have used a discounted free cash flow model to value the business. The following assumptions have been made in the model:

The estimated free cash flow for FY21 is $2.6 billion, which is based on Wall Street estimates.

A 7% growth rate over the next four years until FY25.

A 2% terminal growth rate.

A discount rate of 6.5%, which is in line with WM's WACC.

Author's Model

Based on my model, the fair value of the stock should be around $168.2 per share. Therefore, the stock is fairly valued at the moment for a 6.5-7% return over the long term.

Key Takeaways

In summary, WM has a resilient business model. In my opinion, the company fits the definition of a stable cash flow generative business with a moat. I personally like the fact that they are focused on returning cash to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, and I believe that WM will continue to outperform the S&P 500. I think that if you are satisfied with a 7% return over the long term, WM is a buy at the current price.