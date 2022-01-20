Ridofranz/iStock via Getty Images

While the market continues to suffer from extended declines in response to the imminent tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve, Lucid's (Nasdaq: NASDAQ:LCID) stock has been largely resilient. The stock even showed a steep intra-day jump of as much as 15% to $43.29 on January 7th at market close despite benchmark declines observed across both the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq 100. Lucid's price performance has largely sustained above the $40-level throughout last week's trading session. Although the stock briefly succumbed to broader market declines on Tuesday and traded down by more than 7% from last week's closing price, it rebounded on Wednesday to trade above $40.

The recent volatility comes right before the lock-up expiry on early investors' shares and Churchill Sponsor shares expected after January 19th and January 23rd, respectively. The stock's latest decline also mimics the volatility observed one week before the lock-up period expiry on PIPE shares last September. In the week leading up to the last lock-up period expiry on PIPE shares, which accounted for about 10.3% of total Lucid shares outstanding, the stock traded down close to 18% before gradually recouping its losses in the following week. And the shares continued to surge thereafter on news of volume productions commencing at the company's Casa Grande plant in late September, and gained further momentum in late October as Lucid prepared for initial customer deliveries of its flagship Air sedan.

The stock will likely experience similar volatility in the week to come as the lock-up on about 73.7% outstanding shares comes to an end. And as investors mull on the intensity of sell activity driven by the lock-up expiry, the stock will likely experience greater susceptibility to the mounting macro headwinds that it has been largely resilient against in the past three weeks. However, because most of the shares being released from the upcoming lock-up expiry are held by long-term investors like the Saudi Arabia Private Investment Fund ("PIF"), we do not expect any material sell-off activity in Lucid's stock that would lead to lasting changes to its valuation prospects. Our outlook on Lucid remains bullish, with expectations for the upcoming earnings to be a catalyst in jumpstarting the stock towards greater gains.

Overview of Lucid's Share Structure and Lock-Up Agreement

Lucid's total shares outstanding can be bucketed into four main categories:

Lucid Shareholders : The group accounts for 1,193,226,511 shares, which represent a 73.7% ownership interest in Lucid. Lucid shareholders primarily consist of the company's early investors, including the PIF which holds about 1,021,927,256 units of shares in this category either directly via wholly-owned subsidiary "Ayar Third Investment Company" ("Ayar") or through its independent directors. Related shares are subject to a lock-up period of 180 days following completion of the reverse SPAC merger, which expires after January 19th.

: The group accounts for 1,193,226,511 shares, which represent a 73.7% ownership interest in Lucid. Lucid shareholders primarily consist of the company's early investors, including the PIF which holds about 1,021,927,256 units of shares in this category either directly via wholly-owned subsidiary "Ayar Third Investment Company" ("Ayar") or through its independent directors. Related shares are subject to a lock-up period of 180 days following completion of the reverse SPAC merger, which expires after January 19th. Churchill Sponsor : The group accounts for 51,750,000 shares, which represent a 3.2% ownership interest in Lucid. Churchill Sponsor shares are subject to a lock-up period of 18 months following completion of the reverse SPAC merger, which expires in January 2023. The shares are separated into three equal tranches and can only be released if the "Earnback Triggering Events" are also met within five years following completion of the reverse SPAC merger (i.e. "Earnback Period"). The Earnback Triggering Event on the first, second and third tranche of 17,250,000 Churchill Sponsor shares is when they trade at or above $20, $25, and $30, respectively, for "any 40 trading days within any 60 consecutive trading day period" inside the Earnback Period. Considering the Earnback Triggering Event thresholds are met, the Churchill Sponsor shares will be released from lock-up in January 2023.

: The group accounts for 51,750,000 shares, which represent a 3.2% ownership interest in Lucid. Churchill Sponsor shares are subject to a lock-up period of 18 months following completion of the reverse SPAC merger, which expires in January 2023. The shares are separated into three equal tranches and can only be released if the "Earnback Triggering Events" are also met within five years following completion of the reverse SPAC merger (i.e. "Earnback Period"). The Earnback Triggering Event on the first, second and third tranche of 17,250,000 Churchill Sponsor shares is when they trade at or above $20, $25, and $30, respectively, for "any 40 trading days within any 60 consecutive trading day period" inside the Earnback Period. Considering the Earnback Triggering Event thresholds are met, the Churchill Sponsor shares will be released from lock-up in January 2023. Churchill Public Stockholders : The group accounts for 206,978,356 shares, which represent a 12.8% ownership interest in Lucid. Churchill Public Stockholders include those who hold shares in Churchill Capital Corp IV prior to its merger with Lucid. The group of shares are not subject to a lock-up period.

: The group accounts for 206,978,356 shares, which represent a 12.8% ownership interest in Lucid. Churchill Public Stockholders include those who hold shares in Churchill Capital Corp IV prior to its merger with Lucid. The group of shares are not subject to a lock-up period. PIPE Investors: The group accounts for 166,666,667 shares, which represent a 10.3% ownership interest in Lucid. PIPE investors are "anchored by the PIF as well as funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Fidelity Management & Research LLC, Franklin Templeton, Neuberger Berman, Wellington Management and Winslow Capital Management, LLC". Of the 166,666,667 PIPE Investor shares, 13,333,333 are directly held by the PIF through Ayar. The lock-up period on the PIPE Investor shares had expired on September 1st. There have not been any material share dispositions observed within this cohort since its related lock-up expiry.

Lucid's Relationship with the PIF

Based on the above overview on Lucid's share structure, the PIF remains the single largest shareholder in the EV maker. Via its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ayar, the PIF possesses a 63.5% ownership interest in Lucid, or 64.0% including shares held through its directors. Specifically, the PIF holds 82.1% of the 1,067,002,523 Lucid shares outstanding that will be released from the lock-up expiry this week. The PIF has not disposed any of the 13,333,333 PIPE shares during the lock-up expiry last September, and we do not foresee any dispositions related to the upcoming lock-up expiry either.

There have been multiple signs supporting the PIF's continuing role as a long-term investor in Lucid. The Kingdom's sovereign fund has made its intentions of leveraging the strategic partnership to promote greater EV adoption in Saudi Arabia clear since its $1 billion capital injection into Lucid back in 2019 when the company was on the brink of bankruptcy:

By investing in the rapidly expanding electric vehicle market, PIF is gaining exposure to long-term growth opportunities, supporting innovation and technological development and driving revenue and sectoral diversification for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Source: Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund via S&P Global Market Intelligence

The Kingdom has been gradually diversifying its economy's reliance on oil in recent years, with goals to make decarbonization a priority going forward. Saudi Arabia has committed to having 30% of its vehicle fleet in Riyadh electric by the end of the decade as part of plans to reduce the Kingdom's total carbon emissions by 50% over the nine-year period and become emissions-free by 2060. Just recently, Lucid's Chairman Andrew Liveris has made an official statement confirming the EV maker's plans to construct a manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia by 2025 or 2026. While the exact location has not yet been revealed, there have been speculations of a potential facility in Jeddah or even Neom, a new city currently under development in the northwest region of Saudi Arabia. The PIF's role as a long-term investor in Lucid is further corroborated by the fact that it will be the largest provider of capital for the EV maker's upcoming expansion into the Kingdom. Based on these considerations, the possibility of share unloading activity by the PIF upon the upcoming lock-up expiry or within the foreseeable future is likely remote.

What About Shares Not Owned by the PIF?

While the extent of share-selling activity to be partaken by the remainder of "Lucid Shareholders" upon the upcoming lock-up expiry remains uncertain, any related price pressures will likely be recouped within the near-term as Lucid continues to ramp productions and gain market share. It is likely that the upcoming earnings season will bring some positive news to bolster investors' confidence in the stock amidst ongoing market turmoil, including Lucid's progress on production ramp-up and international expansion.

As discussed in detail in our previous coverage, Lucid deliveries seem to have picked up in volume during the months of December and January based on the company's press updates and surging activity on social media surrounding the Air sedan. In addition to being one of the few new EV pureplays in history to have achieved the honour of MotorTrend's 2022 Car of the Year, celebrity Jay Leno's high praises for the Lucid Air Dream Edition on his "Jay Leno's Garage" YouTube channel also serves as a rite of passage that validates Lucid as a premium luxury EV brand with its uniqueness in design and best-in-class technology. This underscores the level of customer traction that Lucid has garnered to date, and bolsters robust reservation volumes ahead as it penetrates new markets outside of North America beginning later this year. In terms of production ramp-up, Lucid is also expected to have remained on track with its production target of more than 500 vehicles in 2021, with further progression towards at least 20,000 vehicles by the end of this year based on what has been observed across comparable peers like Rivian (Nasdaq: RIVN).

The EV maker is also well-positioned for capitalizing on growing opportunities ahead, which further bolsters its valuation prospects to compensate for any near-term price pressures due to lock-up expiry related sell-offs. Lucid is currently in the process of expanding its existing Casa Grande facility to boost annual production capacity from 30,000 vehicles to 53,000 vehicles. The company is also preparing for the upcoming addition of the Gravity SUV to its line-up, which would make it better-positioned for capturing market share in the hottest-selling passenger vehicle segment. And paired with further penetration into the European and Middle Eastern markets in the years to come, Lucid is expected to generate more than $30 billion in revenues by the end of the decade, representing growth at a compounded annual rate of more than 30% over the forecasted period.

Lucid Revenue Forecast Author

Lucid's recent entry to the Nasdaq 100 Index has also driven additional demand for the stock from funds that track the benchmark's performance, including Invesco QQQ Trust (Nasdaq: QQQ) and ProShares UltraPro QQQ (Nasdaq: TQQQ). With less than 30% of Lucid's total number of shares outstanding being held by short-term investors outside of the PIF and other PIPE investors that have yet to sell their shareholdings, and increasing demand for the stock buoyed by portfolio construction requirements and the company's intrinsic valuation prospects ahead of growing EV momentum, any volatility resulting from the upcoming lock-up expiry is not likely to last.

Conclusion

While the upcoming lock-up expiry will give the Lucid shareholder cohort full permission to offload their respective positions as they wish, Lucid's resilience observed in the past two weeks amidst broader market declines demonstrates robust demand for the stock still. And this is not surprising considering the potentially better-than-expected year-end results to be announced in coming weeks and the company's longer-term growth roadmap. Although Tuesday's pullback has succumbed to the ongoing market rout, we do not anticipate the upcoming lock-up expiry to trigger any extended share-sale activity that could lead to lasting and material adverse changes to the stock's price performance.

Lucid also boasts a strong cash runway from its recent reverse SPAC merger, which would be sufficient for funding operations until at least the end of this year. Paired with its recent issuance of convertible notes, which has drawn-in gross proceeds of more than $2 billion, Lucid is well-funded for frontloaded capex spending over the next five years to ensure timely absorption of existing demand, while continuing to maintain a debt-free balance sheet. With a big chequebook in hand, and robust demand within a high-growth segment buoyed by increased global urgency for electrification of the transportation sector, Lucid also makes an attractive growth investment amidst the broader growth stock sell-off ahead of upcoming rate hikes. Our outlook on the stock remains bullish with the 12-month price target of $52 unchanged from previous discussions.