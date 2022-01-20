Commodities: Foundation Of Inflation

gmnicholas/iStock via Getty Images

If we want to get some idea of the lasting impact of the current rise in inflation, we need to take a look at what is happening to commodity prices.

Overall, the Bloomberg Commodity Index has gone, over the past year from around 80.00 in the middle of January 2021 to 105.33 on January 19, 2022.

This is a year-over-year increase of almost one-third or 31.7percent.

And, the increases have been across the board.

The basic causes of the increases, I believe, can be related to situations I would identify as structural or supply-side problems.

That is, the disequilibrium situations that have arisen over this time period have not been due to deficient demand, but due to dislocations that have come about on the micro-level in industries, sectors, states, or countries.

Macro-policy, demand-side solutions are not going to provide us with the answers we want to the resource allocation problem or to the inflation problem.

And, that is making it extremely difficult for the Federal Reserve and the Biden administration to structure workable responses to the environment they face.

In fact, if anything the response they do produce oftentimes, in this situation, creates more difficulties than they resolve. Still, politically they struggle on. The reason?

Well, policies for the supply-side of the economy usually take a lot more time to be executed and take a lot more time to work themselves out, than do demand-side policies.

The public wants quick solutions. After all, the next elections are coming this fall, and candidates and political parties are already working hard at winning the next election.

So, a major dilemma exists for policymakers.

Look At The Individual Markets

Rather than looking at just the general indexes for information on inflation, it is helpful to look at what is happening in individual markets to capture the actual situation and why the solution does not seem to be captured in the aggregate numbers.

For example, one of the markets we hear a lot about is the market for oil. Year-over-year, crude oil has gone from about $53.00 last year at this time, to almost $87.00 a barrel. That is an increase of about 64.0 percent.

The price of natural gas has risen by 62.0 percent, year-over-year. Lumber prices have risen by around 82.0 percent for a similar period. Coffee prices have gone up by over 90.0 percent. Copper prices have risen 22.0 percent.

The prices for live cattle have gone up by more than 21.0 percent. The price for live hogs has risen by just under 20.0 percent. Corn and Wheat prices have risen by a little more than 15.0 percent.

Each market seems to have its own problem and they tend to be connected with the supply side in some way. Right now, it is hard to see these prices coming down much in the near future.

In fact, in quite a few of the markets it seems as if "the market" perceives that a further "crunch" may take place later this year, and some of the current rise in price could be that traders "are just trying to get ahead of these increases."

Furthermore, with the military unrest that exists in many parts of the world, there is an uncertainty to the future that is showing itself by the effort of traders to avoid risks by buying now before something happens that will upset the market.

The Future

This picture of the commodity markets is not a pretty one for what might happen to inflation. Many of the price increases are not ones that are going to be reversed anytime soon in the future. What happens in the commodity markets is going to be transmitted to wholesale and retail prices.

And, all the excess monies that are lying around the economy at this time are just going to make producers, traders, and businesses feel more comfortable in moving ahead and being aggressive in raising their prices. This is an attitude I don't believe the policymakers can really undo.

The policymakers have gotten us to this point. Now, we have to pay the price for their past actions. Even more, this puts additional pressure on the policymakers in devising a program that will be somewhat effective in moderating prices in the longer run.

Historically, we have seen that when so much liquidity has been injected into the economy, it is very hard for the liquidity to be removed before it can do a substantial bit of business. This is why the evolving situation facing the Federal Reserve is going to be such a difficult one. And, investors must be prepared for the uncertainty that will be present in the near future.