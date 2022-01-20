ZZ3701/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

A few months back, I wrote an investment thesis article on the company Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ). You can find this article here and obviously the stance I took wasn't all that popular at the time given the all-time highs that the overall index and stock market was seeing.

Time's change - and so do returns. Nasdaq as a company (and index) has performed other parts of the market substantially. In terms of my portfolio returns over the same timeframe, it's underperformed by more than 20%.

So, what, if anything, has changed now that we're down almost 10.5%?

Revisiting Nasdaq

On the surface of it, the number of exchanges and services Nasdaq provides should, and do insulate the business from any sort of serious, company-disturbing risk. Nasdaq failing or coming into risk of bankruptcy? I doubt it.

That isn't the same as being investable no matter the price though. It's earnings dynamics and trends are based on market movements - and changes here can have devastating impacts. We can see examples of this over the past few months. With sliding options volumes, not only indexes but companies like Nasdaq are coming under pressure.

While Nasdaq operates one of the world's largest exchanges with a significant amount of market share, its dynamics and specifics as an exchange has created a thesis that might have worked over the past few years - but won't work as well when, as it seems likely to now, the market is about to turn.

Nasdaq has, since around 2013-2014 been the exchange favored by IPOs - and the volumes of IPOs for the past few years, especially in 2020, has been staggering. This has of course seen massive amounts of business volume/revenues for the company. It's not just IPOs, but what we're basically seeing is that everything that made the company such a grower in a low-interest environment is what will pressure the company in the opposite direction now that the tone is changing. The same trends have also made Nasdaq heavier-reliant on shorter-term trading incomes as opposed to many of its competitors.

The company's peers in this segment consist of companies such as Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Deutsche Börse (OTCPK:DBOEY) Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCPK:HKXCY), London Exchange Group (OTCPK:LNSTY). Many of these peers have seen a drawdown, though not as violent a one as we've seen in Nasdaq. It's exceedingly likely, however, that we'll see things turn sour for most businesses like this, not just Nasdaq.

However, Nasdaq's specific businesses and volumes make it what I consider to be more impacted than others by this shift. This also goes hand in hand with reported monthly volume shifts for the Nasdaq, with December 2021 volumes not only being lower than November but YoY December 2020. (Source: Nasdaq IR)

In addition, Nasdaq has lost significant market share in terms of quarterly/monthly volumes, from a high of almost 39% in early 2021, to less than 33% 11 months later

Every signal out of Nasdaq and the market is pointing to a volume and interest decline. While we don't yet have the 4Q21 numbers for the company, it's hard to see this going any other way for the fiscal.

This does not make Nasdaq a bad stock/investment.

This is only a "slump", despite what I'm saying in the former parts of this article. The market goes up, and then it goes down. For long years, Nasdaq has been spearheading tech IPOs and other trends and has been richly rewarded in valuation and returns for such development. Most of these positives are still intact, and long-term NDAQ investors need, to my mind, not see any fundamental worries in their investments. You're currently off your highs - you're not destroying value.

None of the company's impressive trends has, as of yet, seen significant disruption or disturbance, and company guidance, for now, is intact.

I also don't believe that tech as a sector is going anywhere, even if we're likely headed into a less appealing environment for it - but NDAQ isn't just tech, it's analytics, Index, IR/ESG services, and most things in between.

NDAQ is seeing a slump from its highest points. What investors who aren't invested in NDAQ should do, such as myself, is check our "BUY" targets. I believe that once the downturn is "over", so to speak, companies such as NDAQ and everything they represent will eventually revert, and that's an investment we want to be on the right side of.

The bottom line is that full-year expected numbers are forecasted to grow 27% in terms of GAAP EPS for 2021E (Source: S&P Global). For the years following this, the current forecasts are basically, that after this annual growth, it's over.

While I'm happy to be able to share analytics and forecasts as far forward as 2025E, I would approach these with a measure of care. 5 years forward forecasting a company with these dynamics is a lot of speculation - as you can see if you look at historicals. It wasn't that long ago that NDAQ was a relatively unloved/cratered business in terms of at least annual EPS.

However, superb margins intact, and with some growth forecasted at least for the coming full-year, it's hard to view NDAQ as anything but a market leader.

Let's move to valuation and see how this market leader should be discounted, or considered a premium.

The Valuation

NDAQ has, as I mentioned, appealing margins and fundamentals - but the fact is, most of its competitors do better in terms of these margins. NDAQ operating margins average around 26-27%, whereas competitors like ICE and Deutsche Börse do around 1.5-2X that margin. The differences come both from COGS, but also from different amounts/portions of SG&A, and other operating expenses. For instance, NDAQ moves at a gross profit of around 55-60% for the past 5 years, while Deutsche is over 20% above this. Recent years have impacted COGS/gross profit for all stock market operators here, but NDAQ was already at lower levels, to begin with.

So while in terms of market size you're looking at a bit of a market leader, the company doesn't perform as well in terms of operating margins or income. The key difference between NDAQ and a competitor like ICE is that NDAQ outperforms ICE on an RoA and RoC basis - but ICE absolutely destroys NDAQ on an RoE and RoCE basis, as well as every conceivable income margin variable there is. The implication of this variance is that competitors are better at increasing profit without the need for as much capital as NDAQ has - which given the company's business strategy of growth, is accurate at this particular time, but may change once the returns from the currently invested-in growth starts to materialize.

Nonetheless, the company has a solid balance sheet, and even at lower margins than its peers, it produces respectable amounts of profit/income.

Nasdaq is a great business and should be treated as such.

However, the recent drawdown does not in any way represent what I would view as a substantial investment opportunity.

At most, it's not as expensive as it was a few months back. However, by "zooming out", you clearly see the trends that Nasdaq typically trades under. I do not consider today's market enough of a justification to leave these trends and patterns behind.

The expectation, including a 20% forecasted FactSet EPS growth rate (7% less than S&P Global), implies a forward 18-20X 2023E P/E annualized return of between negative 4% to negative 1%. The current dividend yield of 1.19% isn't enough to in any way offset this. NDAQ requires trading at historical premiums in order to justify in any way its positive return - a 22-25X forward P/E estimate gives us around 2-3% annualized RoR.

None of this is enough to interest me - nor should it be to you.

Any positive scenario for NDAQ here as investors are concerned is based on a premium that for the company is not based on historical trends. Instead, bulls are pointing to valuation highs which can only be considered "non-recurring", at least at this stage.

2-3 years does not a pattern on history make - and even today after a 10-12% drop, things aren't looking "good" as such for investing here.

I'm all for investing in the stock market operators. That's why I own several of them in my portfolio.

Just not NDAQ, and not at this price.

My thesis and target remain. At a PT of $150, I'd be interested in starting to establish a baseline position. For now, my targets and forecasts have been correct for the company, and I see no reason why this should change in the near term.

Thesis

I do not believe the thesis to be more complicated than this:

Nasdaq is a great company - but an overvalued one. Fundamentals do not justify Nasdaq trading at this sort of premium and that is why I am saying "No" here and sticking to what I established a few months ago.

My price target is $150/share for the company, on the high end. This represents a significant discount to analyst targets, but I do not share their exuberance for the company's post-2021 development.

At this time, I do not view the risk/reward ratio as favorable.

Remember, I'm All About:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you however want to grow your money conservatively, safely, and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your timeframe is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

Nasdaq is currently a "HOLD".

Thank you for reading.