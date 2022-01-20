FroggyFrogg/iStock via Getty Images

Two Stories

There are two stories brewing at inTEST (NYSE:INTT). The first is the semiconductor shortage and the insane flood of capex it has occasioned. We're soaking in it right now.

TSMC (TSM), the top contract manufacturer, just announced that they did $30 billion in capex in 2021, will do $40-$44 billion in 2022, and guided to around $125 billion over the three years 2022-2024. That's just one company, albeit the largest. Combined, numbers two and three, Samsung and Intel (INTC), could do close to $100 billion in capex in those years, especially if government subsidies come to fruition. And that’s just the top layer of the ecosystem.

inTEST’s core legacy business is providing testing infrastructure for semiconductor fabrication. They have the most overlap there with Teradyne (TER) and Advantest (OTCPK:ATEYY). My expectation at the moment is that this rush of semi capex continues very strongly through 2022 and rolls over in mid-2023 sometime, maybe right about when Intel opens those new Arizona foundries. This remains, in my view, a cyclical business, especially for companies like inTEST, and we’ll talk about that in a moment.

The second story is their “Five-Point Strategy,” which is a silly name, because I can sum it up in one point: they're taking the cash flows from this historic surge in semiconductor capex and cheap capital, and using it to pick up very small acquisitions that expand their portfolio beyond the semiconductor end market to other advanced manufacturing equipment end markets. So far:

Ambrell makes induction heating equipment. This has a lot of applications in manufacturing, and we’ll discuss where it fits in for EV manufacturing. This is the oldest acquisition, from back in 2017, and it predates the current surge in semi investment, as well as the One-Point Strategy. Their equipment also has semiconductor end uses.

Z-Sciences adds to their temperature portfolio with new ultra-cold. The primary end market here is life sciences. These are the kind of freezers used for storing mRNA vaccines, with which you may already be familiar. Their competitors are big companies like Thermo Fisher (TMO) and smaller companies like Standex (SXI). It looks like they don't sell any of these currently ("de minimus" revenue). This was $500,000 paid with from cash on hand. A very small tuck-in.

Videology mostly makes money on selling custom circuit-board-mounted cameras for a variety of end markets from life sciences to security. But inTEST is more interested in their computer vision software for advanced manufacturing. The primary competitor there is Cognex (CGNX). This was $12 million they pulled from their $35 million credit line. Videology is profitable, adding $0.05 a year to diluted earnings once they get past another $0.03 in acquisition costs.

mostly makes money on selling custom circuit-board-mounted cameras for a variety of end markets from life sciences to security. But inTEST is more interested in their computer vision software for advanced manufacturing. The primary competitor there is Cognex (CGNX). This was $12 million they pulled from their $35 million credit line. Videology is profitable, adding $0.05 a year to diluted earnings once they get past another $0.03 in acquisition costs. Just announced and closed in December, they picked up Acculogic, which expands their advanced manufacturing testing portfolio to other end markets: defense/aerospace, automotive and life sciences. Acculogic’s portfolio is automated testing infrastructure for assembled circuit boards. It cost $9 million, again from the credit line, which looks like it’s there just to make small purchases like these. The press release for the acquisition indicated there was some EV battery testing connection, but I’m not sure what that is. We may not get more clarity on that until the 2021 annual report and Q4 earnings call.

So I like that they're being aggressive in expanding beyond semis. I think a lot of leadership here and elsewhere are past the point of just struggling to meet current demand, and thinking about what comes next, which has historically been a cyclical downturn.

Story One

Semiconductor manufacturing is like alchemy, even in low-end processes for commoditized chips. The big issue for manufacturers is keeping yields up, or rather minimizing bad chips in wafers, and reducing the cost of failure. This very mature testing infrastructure includes testing during and after fabrication and packaging for reducing the cost of failure.

My read is that inTEST is sort of the bottom of the totem pole here with a narrow portfolio, with Teradyne and Advantest the leaders in inTEST’s segment. Since the mid-1990s, this has been a highly cyclical business. Let’s look at Teradyne, the oldest.

So you see all the up and down there in their revenue line, and this is pretty typical. And of course, there is the pandemic performance at the end there.

Let’s add in inTEST and Advantest in a normalized 4Y chart:

So this is a chart of one semi cycle beginning in 2017, sharply ending in 2019, but then starting back up again quickly because of pandemic demand in H2 2020. This is the chart that tells me that inTEST is the “supplier of last resort” for manufacturers.

As demand shoots up in 2017, they're the first to benefit proportionally, because the others run out of capacity at first before they can ramp. But when competitors caught up with demand, inTEST sales came back to earth as the semi cycle died in 2019. Teradyne and Advantest were still clearing 2018 backlog in 2019, and then the pandemic hit, saving them from the sharp downturn inTEST experienced.

So we're again in the thick of it, and inTEST is back to the good old days of 2018. Those lines are going to keep climbing at least through 2022 and some of 2023 in my estimation. What’s mostly driving this is the historic shift in consumption patterns occasioned by the pandemic.

Durable goods as a % of all consumption FRED

That’s US durable goods consumption as a percentage of all consumption. You see what was the “normal” cyclical pattern from 1960-1990: Peaking near the middle of the cycle, and then falling off the table as a recession starts. Since then it’s been on a different journey. During the 2008-9 recession, it fell off a cliff and didn’t come back until the pandemic found people stuck at home with large savings from not eating out and traveling. Many of these consumer durables come with semiconductors, and the silicon content is rising. New vehicles now have dozens of cheap chips, and the chip shortage is concentrated in this low-end segment of the industry, which is why they have been so impacted. Now with EVs and assisted/self-driving, they are adding a large number of more expensive chips to the mix.

But now a host of non-durables also come with cheap microcontrollers.

Teardown of $25 COVID test kit @Foone

Foone is Twitter-famous for his detailed teardowns of 1990s vintage tech, but here he's ripping up a $25 high-end COVID test kit. That’s a single-use disposable CPU chip that probably cost in the neighborhood of $2 to the test manufacturer, which is a little expensive because of the Bluetooth on board. These things are increasingly in products that previously did not include semiconductors. As you can imagine, there’s lots of volume, but not a ton of margin in that sort of thing.

So that’s the first story: inTEST is wrapped up in a historic semi upcycle.

The sudden surge of durables demand for which supply chains were in no way prepared.

New EV chips.

A proliferation of very inexpensive but capable ARM and RISC-V CPU chips in all sorts of goods that did not previously have semiconductors in them.

The good news is that this is the sort of environment where bottom-feeders like inTEST can really soar. Even though their biggest customer, Texas Instruments (TXN) is sitting out this big rise of capex, there's a deep well of customers right now. But the bad news is that inTEST is a leading indicator and will roll over first in the event of a downturn, in my estimation. I currently think that will happen when all the new foundries planned in 2021 open in 2023. The growth story beyond that is highly dependent on durables remaining ~13% of consumption, not ~10%, like it was for the decade previous to the pandemic.

That 3 percentage points may not sound like a lot until I tell you it represents about half a trillion dollars a year at the November run rate. Ultimately, I think that’s dependent on whether we get out of the pandemic or not.

For what it’s worth, the indicators I follow the most closely are the manufacturing PMIs and the wholesale durables inventories-sales ratio. Like prices, wholesale inventories sit at the nexus of supply and demand, and have a lot of information in them. Here’s what the last cycle looked like in that metric:

Durable goods wholesale inventory-sales ratio FRED

Inventories building much faster than sales like in H2 2018 is the sign it’s about to roll over. Here’s what it’s looked like since wholesalers finally cleared their 2019 inventories in the summer of 2020.

Durable goods wholesale inventory-sales ratio FRED

After bottoming at 1.48 in May 2021, the November number is 1.58, still low. When it crosses 1.6 (red line) and keeps going is the first sign that supply chains have finally adjusted. Crossing 1.7 (green line) is a sign it is about to roll over.

Story Two

Story Two is what inTEST is now calling their “MultiMarket” segment. They just started breaking this out when they launched the One-Point Strategy. This includes a bunch of the highly specialized thermal equipment they already had pre-Ambrell, plus what they’ve rolled up so far. We have yet to see the last three acquisitions consolidated in a report.

I think they all have interesting parts, I’m going to stick with Ambrell’s EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating equipment which have a wide and growing range of applications, including in EV production.

Induction heating runs a current through a coil creating an electromagnetic field that will heat a nearby conductive material. If you are into high-end kitchen gear, you’ve likely seen the low-wattage version of this in induction stoves. But for industrial uses, they range in size from 1 kilowatt to 1 megawatt, depending on what you’d like to heat up. Here’s what one of large EKOHEAT units and coils looks like.

This is rapidly replacing other types of heating, fastening and bonding used in manufacturing, especially anything that uses an open flame. It heats things up in a matter of seconds and keeps it at the exact desired temperature. Coils can be attached to robotic arms for automation. There were already plenty of uses in auto manufacturing, but EVs have added a few new ones in the entire motor/axle assembly.

This is a place where very strong bonds and tight tolerances are essential. The interesting technique that is enabled here is shrink fitting, something invented by wheelwrights in the 18th Century. Metal expands when heated, and parts are inserted into each other when hot. When they cool and shrink, they form an extremely tight bond. Getting these very tight fits with consistent tolerances is essential in many parts of this assembly, especially since new designs are moving away from traditional AC induction motors and towards permanent magnet design.

The other notable EV-related application is precisely heating up chambers for forming silicon carbide crystals. Silicon carbide is going to replace silicon in EV power management chips starting in a big way in 2022. Supply chain is building up for that as I type this. Customers here are blank wafer manufacturers like Wolfspeed (WOLF), which is building a new factory in New York right now so they can clear their huge backlog, and there are also a number of small private players here like Palladus. ON Semi (ON) has just closed on the GTAT acquisition, making them a potential customer too.

There are other smaller EV applications, but it looks to me like Ambrell’s advantages over competitors are:

They have the most complete range of power supplies and coils of anyone, from very small ones to very large ones, and a lot in the middle. That sets them up nicely as one-stop shopping for all applications.

They have a new compact line for their high-power EKOHEAT power supplies. Reducing factory floor usage is becoming a common request from all industrial customers. So far they have only been able to produce the lower half of the line in this new footprint.

I think their biggest advantage over competitors here is not in the uses for more common small power supplies and coils, but for the larger things like motors and axles. Their competitors are mostly a collection of small, private companies, except for a small unit buried in Park-Ohio’s (PKOH) portfolio. So it’s very hard to get a sense of where they sit in terms of sales.

Prices range from $5k for the small 1.2-kilowatt tabletop unit to $250,000 for the megawatt model.

The idea with these acquisitions is to stop this up and down in their bottom line:

YCharts

They want to grow the MultiMarket segment through these acquisitions and organic growth in those units to offset how noisy their semi revenue line can be:

They think that green block can, in the future, be a more steady grower to offset that blue block when it plunges back down again. They will likely not be there yet by the end of this semi cycle if it happens in 2023. But if it happens, we can expect better multiples from them. As always, it will come down to execution.

I’d love to show you more on margins and such, but they do not break out the rest of their operating statement by end customer.

Summing Up

The near-term story is the incredible capex in the semiconductor sector in 2021-2023. This may continue beyond that, but I'm not counting on it, and it may even end early and suddenly, as has happened in the past, most recently in 2018-2019. inTEST will be among the leading edge of companies to roll over when it happens.

The longer-term story is in advanced manufacturing equipment for a variety of industrial end markets that will provide them with a more steady revenue stream. The biggest near-term catalyst is the use of induction heating for EV motor assembly and silicon carbide crystal growing.

inTEST came on my radar through StoryTrading, a group run by Ben Rabizadeh, and I gave them a short Zoom presentation which you can find here. inTEST is the sort of low-multiple bottom-feeder that can do exceptionally well in this sort of environment.

My own issue here is that I already am very overweight semi equipment since September/October when they were getting clobbered (as they are right now). I'm not sure I either need or want to add to that, or figure out what I want to sell to buy inTEST. I'm also in a holding pattern until I see how bond markets react to rate hikes, and where omicron takes us. I may add inTEST to the EV Portfolio at Long View Capital once that settles.