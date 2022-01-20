selvanegra/iStock via Getty Images

I have covered Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) numerous times over the past 12 months, with most of my attention being focused on the company TEMPOL's product candidate for the treatment of COVID-19. In my previous ADMP article, I discussed why I believe 2022 will be a "now or never" opportunity for Adamis, and the company needed to make moves to ensure TEMPOL gets a fair shot at COVID-19. Recently, the company has started to make some headway and has recently submitted an application to the FDA for Fast Track Designation for TEMPOL in COVID-19 patients. The announcement triggered a 40% spike in the share price but the stock has since retreated to its previous trading range. It looks as if the market is overlooking TEMPOL and its potential to be the leading COVID-19 product that can potentially treat and prevent COVID-19 infection. The surge of Omicron cases around the world has put pressure on health organizations to find more therapeutic options that could help combat the pandemic regardless of the virus's ability to mutate. I believe the rise in cases and growing pressure to find a solution to the pandemic will finally put the spotlight on TEMPOL. As a result, I'm extremely bullish on ADMP at its current price and I still believe it is worthy of a speculative investment.

I intend to review the current state of COVID-19 and our treatment options. In addition, I review some of the existing data TEMPOL has produced against COVID-19 and will take a deeper dive into how TEMPOL is able to produce this data. Moreover, I will discuss why I think TEMPOL can outperform several other COVID-19 products. Furthermore, I will highlight some of my concerns about the program and why I remain cautiously optimistic at this point in time. Finally, I update investors on my plans for my ADMP position as we move deeper into 2022.

Current Options

At this point in time, the world has discovered and developed numerous vaccines and therapeutics to help decrease the prevalence of COVID-19 and reduce the severity of COVID-19 infections. Vaccines have been playing the lead role at this point in the pandemic, and have shown respectable outcomes thus far. Unfortunately, most of the currently authorized or approved vaccines are not showing the durability or the ability to produce sterilizing immunity to really thwart the spread. Still, the data suggests that these vaccines have the potential to prevent severe disease and hospitalization.

Antivirals were the first therapeutics to make it through the FDA, with Gilead's (GILD) Veklury (Remdesivir) being the original. Since then, Merck (MRK) and Pfizer (PFE) have developed their own antiviral products, which appear to be operative against SARS-CoV-2. Unfortunately, these antivirals don't have the best safety profiles, which has created some skepticism.

One of the leading options is monoclonal antibodies "mAbs" due to their ability to work in all stages of the illness. Eli Lilly (LLY) and Regeneron (REGN) have authorized mAbs for COVID-19 and have shown their ability to rapidly improve symptoms and outcomes. Regrettably, mAbs are biologics, so they have to be "grown", which hinders supply and makes them quite expensive to be given to the masses.

Corticosteroids, such as dexamethasone, hydrocortisone, or methylprednisolone, are common medications to treat a variety of illnesses, including autoimmune disorders and allergic reactions. These steroids help reduce the inflammation caused by the "cytokine storm", which can lead to organ damage and ARDS. Although steroids are effective and are standard products that are readily available.

Indeed, there are plenty of other COVID-19 candidates in development, and some show promise in either preventing or treating the disease.

TEMPOL Vs. COVID-19

TEMPOL has previously presented anti-inflammatory, anticoagulant, and antioxidant properties, which make it a distinctive contender for COVID-19 and the ARDS associated with COVID-19. TEMPOL has already revealed its capacity to restrain the proliferation of pro-inflammatory cytokines and diminish the destructive effects of reactive oxygen species. Stanford University studies confirmed TEMPOL's effects on immune cells in COVID-19 patients and its ability to decrease several T cell and APC-derived cytokines. Furthermore, TEMPOL has the potential to cut platelet aggregation and decrease the hazardous clotting associated with COVID-19.

TEMPOL in COVID-19 Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Additionally, TEMPOL has presented anti-viral properties that could potentially disable RNA-dependent RNA Polymerase that is essential for the replication of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The NIH discovered that TEMPOL was capable of interfering with RNA-dependent RNA Polymerase in the salivary glands and the lungs, which are the initial objectives of the virus. Adamis publicized that TEMPOL was able to facilitate a 5 log decrease of viral load and was "better in inhibiting RNA replicase than Remdesivir."

How Is This Possible?

TEMPOL is a redox-cycling nitroxide that improves the metabolism of destructive reactive oxygen species "ROS" and improves nitric oxide bioavailability [15]. TEMPOL is inexpensive thanks to it being formed from triacetone amine, which is condensed from acetone and ammonia, thus, making it economical to produce on a mass scale.

TEMPOL has been shown to limit reactive oxygen species by working as a catalyst for the disproportionation of superoxide, assists hydrogen peroxide metabolism, and hinders Fenton chemistry. These attributes make TEMPOL a potent antioxidant helping reduce reactive oxygen species. SARS-CoV-2 relies on ROS to survive against our immune system by "ROS attack" and "ROS escape" of the virus. ROS attack damages the cells of our body that are in contact with the virus, while "ROS escape" dismantled the superoxide anion and hydrogen peroxide that attacks the virus. This is apparent when phagocytes ingest the virus and are ultimately parasitized by the virus. While in the lysosome of the phagocyte, the virus-generated ROS damages the cells with extreme levels of hydroxyl free radicals, which destroys the membrane structure triggering autophagy of phagocytic cells and eventually cell death.

Our natural killer cells "NK cells" that interact with infected cells that still had viruses on the surface, are damaged via ROS attack. Furthermore, our T cells and B cells can also be damaged or killed by the ROS attack, thus, reducing the number of lymphocytes and reducing their ability to be operative against the infection. The oxidative stress leads to the formation of neutrophil extracellular traps "NETs", which suppresses the T cells to help kill infected cells and are also linked to COVID-related lung injury. Even memory B cells were impaired by ROS attack, which opens the door for patient's re-infection.

Moreover, the virus is able to employ the ROS escape mechanism to decay hydrogen peroxide dispersed by our phagocytes generating oxygen and water, which then replenishes the nearby cells with oxygen, thus, generating the "silent hypoxia" or "happy hypoxia" state we see in COVID-19 patients.

So, the virus is able to evade, parasitize, and destroy our healthy cells and immune system with reactive oxygen species mechanisms that lead to a strong "cytokine storm" and lymphopenia (lower than normal lymphocytes), organ failure, and other complications. So, TEMPOL's ability to control the ROS should limit the damage to our organs and help maintain our immune system by protecting from the ROS.

It appears as if TEMPOL's anticoagulant properties are associated with its ability to moderate ROS, which has a role in augmenting coagulation, fibrinolysis activity, as well as the regulation of platelets, endothelial cells, erythrocytes, neutrophils, mast cells, monocytes, and fibroblasts. Pulmonary embolism, venous thrombus "DVT" formation, ischemic stroke, and cardiac reperfusion injury, are often caused by clotting and are some of the worst outcomes of a COVID-19 infection.

It looks as if TEMPOL's antiviral ability comes from its potential to be a protein synthesis inhibitor. Viruses require the translation machinery of our cells to generate the polypeptides that are critical for viral replication. Using the cell's ribosomes the virus translates mRNAs, thus, producing viral proteins while throttling the cell's defenses. TEMPOL is expected to interrupt peptide-chain elongation by blocking the A site on the ribosome, thus, leading to the misreading of the genetic code or the inhibition oligosaccharide side chains attaching to glycoproteins. In addition, TEMPOL has been shown to disassemble iron-sulfur clusters on RNA-dependent RNA polymerase, which is crucial for the replication and transcription of the SARS-CoV-2 genome. So, TEMPOL could potently inhibit the RNA-dependent RNA polymerase, thus blocking SARS-CoV-2 replication.

To recap, TEMPOL has several attributes that can make it a prominent candidate to treat COVID-19, including its capacity to work as an antioxidant, an anti-inflammatory, and an antiviral. It is possible that TEMPOL is capable of stopping SARS-CoV-2 from damaging the body; protecting our immune system from oxidative stress in order to combat the infection: and, stopping SARS-CoV-2 from replicating inside our cells. So, it does appear that the company's claims about TEMPOL vs. COVID-19 are possible.

TEMPOL As A COVID-19 Candidate

In addition, to the attributes discussed above, TEMPOL has an advantageous safety profile and can be administered orally by the patient in their home. What is more, it appears as if these attributes should allow TEMPOL to operational in all stages of COVID-19 and perhaps "prevent severe disease." What is more, because TEMPOL works by preventing replication and helps with inflammation, it shouldn't matter if the patient is infected with a current and future variant. In addition, TEMPOL is made up of common components, so, it should be easy to mass-produce around the globe. Moreover, it doesn't look as if TEMPOL will need a cold chain for distribution. Thus far, I have not come across another oral therapy that offers these attributes, which supports the idea that TEMPOL may perhaps be a matchless treatment for COVID-19.

Sadly, we are nearly two years into the pandemic, and the world is still looking for a therapeutic option that has TEMPOL's potential. Contemporary antivirals should be effective against all variants of the virus, however, some have concerning safety profiles. mAbs show incredible promise at all stages of the infection, however, they require transfusions and cold chains. In addition, mAbs are biologics, so they need to be grown and are quite expensive. Steroids will continue to be a leading agent for COVID-19, but they are often employed in later stages of the infection. Health organizations are continuing to lean on the current vaccines, however, they are being circumvented by variants; they require cold-chain distribution and storage, are not administered orally; and do not have anti-inflammatory properties. I'm not claiming TEMPOL could replace these other products, however, I believe it does suggest TEMPOL could be seen as a "Swiss Army Knife" for COVID-19 that is employed in every stage of a patient's infection… including recovery. Again, all of the other products are limited in some way, whereas TEMPOL does not have any glaring issues.

Implications For ADMP

If TEMPOL is able to validate its clinical superiority, we could see Adamis start pulling a substantial amount of revenue in the coming years. Gilead's Veklury pulled in billions in sales in 2020 and is expected to pull in $23.7B - $25.1B for 2021. Admittedly, the market will be a bit more congested as more antivirals and mAbs hit the market, however, I believe we are just starting to trailblaze the COVID-19 market. As a result, it is conceivable that TEMPOL could become a blockbuster drug in COVID-19.

Indeed, it is hard to imagine that Adamis has a product that could pull in $1B, but TEMPOL has attributes that other COVID-19 products don't have. Obviously, $1B in revenue would drastically change ADMP's outlook. Using a billion dollars in revenue and the industry's average price-to-sales of 5x, we get a market cap of $5B or $30 a share. Certainly, it is hard to believe that ADMP could in time be valued at $30 per share but even if TEMPOL only brought in $100M in annual revenue that would justify a share price above $3 per share. Considering ADMP is trading around $0.60 per share, we can say approval for COVID-19 would make ADMP one of the best small-cap healthcare opportunities at the moment.

Still Cautiously Optimistic

Despite the potential to be a game-changing product in the battle against COVID-19, I am still cautiously optimistic about the company's ability egg at TEMPOL through the FDA and onto the market. In my previous article, I discussed the company's history of stumbling golden opportunities due to mistakes in the regulatory process and blunders with commercialization. Of course, this time could be a different story but investors need to understand at the company's track record of failures and dilution will continue to cast doubt on their COVID efforts and will continue to weigh down the stock. Another concern is related to the company needing to find some assistance getting TEMPOL on the market. I believe Adamis needs to find a big-name partner who has some influence with government agencies and can help the company with the heavy lifting. If the company fails to find a partner, investors need to accept the possibility TEMPOL's upside will be diminished.

Lastly, the company might be left out of large purchase orders, which many have already been claimed by Merck and Pfizer with their antivirals. Indeed, TEMPOL might be worthy of government contracts, however, investors have to accept there is the possibility that the government stockpiles are filled with other COVID-19 products leaving little-to-no space for TEMPOL.

Again, any of these concerns/issues could reduce TEMPOL's upside and weigh down the share price. Consequently, I will remain cautiously optimistic about this program until TEMPOL is through the FDA and onto the market.

My Plan

Indeed, a Fast Track Designation for TEMPOL in COVID-19 would drastically change my outlook, but we need to understand that this latest announcement is simplifying notifying investors that the company is pursuing the designation. Make note, that there were no timelines or updates on enrollment in the trial mentioned in the press release. Undeniably, any update is welcomed by Adamis, but investors should not jump to the conclusion that TEMPOL is going to be on the market in the immediate term. Consequently, I am going to remain picky with my buying activities and will wait for the trial data before getting aggressive with my share sizing. Admittedly, I am going to look for an opportunity to sell a portion of these freshly acquired shares on a spike in the share price, which could come update on TEMPOL or from the company announcing the launch of ZIMHI.

Long-term, I am still looking to hold a core position for at least five more years in anticipation Adamis is able to get TEMPOL across the finish line and their SYMJECT products start to establish some growth trends.

