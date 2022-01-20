Dimensions/E+ via Getty Images

I had assigned a bullish rating to the SPDR Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in January 2020 when it was hovering at about $48. The call paid off and the ETF’s price has gained about 60% since my post – plus, investors also earned a small TTM dividend yield of 0.55% per year. So, yeah, my prediction worked well.

Well, times have changed and the Fed is getting over-hawkish. It will stop buying MBS and hike interest rates this year, and these moves will dampen liquidity and increase home mortgage rates. Given this turbulence ahead, I figured that now would be a good time to review XHB’s prospects. Here is my analysis.

Homebuilders’ Prospects in 2022

Construction Equipment

Homebuilders may have seen it all in 2020–21 – supply chain disruptions, rising material costs, especially that of lumber, low-interest rates, massive demand for new homes, labor shortages, and more. Despite the challenges, homebuilders ended up handing over 1.24 million homes in 2021.

There was a shortfall of 5.24 million homes in our country as of June 2021, as compared to a shortfall of 3.84 million homes in 2019. This is another factor that will help the demands for homes chugging at a robust pace.

Homebuilders are optimistic the bullish trend will sustain in 2022 despite the forthcoming rate hikes and Omicron-related challenges. About 20% of homebuilders expect that increased mechanization, innovation, and new products in the industry will help contain costs and present new opportunities.

About 80% of builders expect that they will sell more homes in 2022; about 50% of builders reckon that their revenues will jump by 7% in 2022 on a year-over-year basis.

Therefore, the first takeaway is that 2022 will be as good as or better than 2021 for the industry, and so XHB is likely to experience a robust 2022.

Price Momentum

XHB’s price momentum data make for an extremely interesting analysis.

Tradingview.com

From the date of its inception (January 2006) until January 2020, which represents the pre-COVID-19 period, XHB’s price has appreciated by just 5.10%. This is negligible appreciation, but there is a valid reason for it. After the subprime borrower default/global financial crash of 2008 hit the markets, stocks fell off a cliff and real estate stocks and banks were the biggest casualties.

XHB went into a free fall in 2008 and it took the ETF 12 long years to reclaim its listing highs (check the chart above). It clawed back slowly and surely because the Fed slashed interest rates and provided ample liquidity. So, the takeaway is that the homebuilding industry performs well when mortgage rates are low and credit supply is not squeezed, and we have been experiencing such favorable conditions after the subprime borrower default/global financial crash of 2008.

Tradingview

Between January 2020 and January 2022, the ETF’s price has gained a whopping 63% because of a gush of liquidity and ultra-low home mortgage rates.

The era of low-interest rates is likely to continue until 2024, though we may witness some hikes from 2022 onwards. Low-interest rates, homebuilders’ optimism, and a significant shortfall of homes suggest that there is still some steam left in XHB’s 2022 price momentum.

Dividend Yield

Seeking Alpha

XHB is a growth fund and its dividend yield should not matter to investors. Its current TTM dividend yield is a tiny 0.55%. Data suggest that the ETF’s dividend payouts have been growing at a CAGR of 2.26% in the last 3 years. Therefore, its forward dividend yield can be estimated to be almost the same as its current yield.

Portfolio and Risk Profile

As of January 14, 2022, XHB has invested its assets in 35 stocks, with about 41% of its assets locked up in its top 10 holdings.

State Street

XHB is a top-heavy, dense fund that is very vulnerable to market volatility. If any fresh disruption hits the market, XHB can react violently despite the rosy projections for 2022. Anyway, the bigger picture is that the homes market has yet to saturate and price data suggest that this ETF may be a buy on a sharp dip.

Peer Comparison

Seeking Alpha

XHB is a peer underperformer. A comparison of its price momentum with iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) reveals that XHB’s price gains of 328% in the last 10 years have been completely shadowed by the 481% gains registered by ITB.

XHB has been outclassed by ITB even in the 3–5 year holding period shootout. However, XHB has performed almost at par with ITB in the last 9–12 months.

Summing Up

Market conditions for the homebuilding sector coupled with the fact that there is a shortfall of homes and that the Fed cannot afford to shock the market by announcing a large interest rate hike suggest that XHB has steam left in it in the medium term.

I would not pay much attention to XHB’s long-term peer underperformance because we are working with a medium-term horizon, in which both the peers have performed at par.

Therefore, I am bullish on XHB’s growth prospects in the medium term.

Long-term and income investors should stay away.