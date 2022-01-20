gremlin/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) has seen massive growth over the past decade. Revenues are up 71%, and free cash flow has grown from $31m to $67m.

The market seems to have recognized that strength as their shares have been bid up more than 400% over the past decade.

That amazing stock price growth was made possible, in part, by their P/E ratio expanding from 25 to 47.

YCharts

Given their current valuation I am neutral on the stock in the short-term. However, the following factors make me more optimistic that over the long-term there is a potential for great long-term performance.

Sustained increase in water consumption, coupled with a desire for increased compliance in water safety (Flint, Michigan), and efforts to conserve our water usage driving sales growth Shift to Software: Badger Meter augments the capabilities of their physical hardware by bundling it with software. This increases stickiness for their products and is extremely positive for margins. Effective Capital Deployment: Badger Meter maintains a high ROIC while consolidating smaller players to supplement their business

Background

Badger Meter is a supplier to local water utilities, they sell a suite of products (pumps, meters, software) that local utilities use to safely and efficiently deliver water to the residents and businesses they serve.

Badger Meter's sole focus is to enhance the capabilities of water utilities (water related actives represent 93% of revenue). Their offering is built upon a suite of connected platforms where 5G enabled products combine powerful hardware with intelligent software.

Water Consumption Trends

Our World In Data

Water consumption is on the rise globally (largely driven by emerging markets). As countries demand more and more water, so too will their desire to track and measure its safety and how it's being used.

The pumps and meters sold by Badger Meter, and companies like them, are the backbone of water distribution worldwide. Unsurprisingly, Badger Meter's sales have increased alongside the growth in consumption.

Created by Author using data from YCharts and TheGrapherOnline

Source: Created by Author using data from YCharts and TheGrapherOnline

The global consumption of water has consistently trended up, and is forecasted to continue that trend through the next century. Based on such a forecast we can expect strong demand tailwinds for Badger Meter's products for many more years to come.

Once consumption stabilizes in a region it just becomes that much more important focus on measuring efficiency of distributing that resource.

Pivoting to Software

In addition to pumps and meters, Badger Meter provides software packages to utilities that allows utility providers to understand their entire water distribution network.

Badger Meter enables utilities to:

Increase Revenue and Water Capacity (Optimize Flow)

Realize Efficiency Benefits (Find leaks)

Conserve Water and Reduce Greenhouse Gas (Less waste)

Maintain Compliance (Activity is logged)

How Badger Meter's products are used:

Q3 Investor Presentation

How Software Improves Gross Margins

Created by Author Using Data From: Seeking Alpha

Software has been an increasingly important strategic focus for Badger Meter; it increases the stickiness of their hardware products and at the same time, improves the margin profile.

For example, let's say you are a customer of Badger Meter and use their pumps, meters, and software packages. If a pump breaks, would you as utility provider risk switching to the lowest cost option if it risks breaking compatibility with the software? How about switching software providers entirely?

No you would not. Why? Because doing so would be a major risk and for the average person running a utility it's not a risk worth taking.

The end result is excellent pricing power for Badger Meter leading to high gross margins.

Peers of Badger Meter

YCharts

Within the connected pump and meter space Badger Meter has a couple of competitors, Itron (ITRI) and Xylem (XYL) come to mind. Itron, like Badger Meter, provides a suite of IoT connected products for utilities but where they differ is they target the utility industry as a whole, not just water (less focused). Xylem was formed when ITT (ITT) spun out their water business to become a separate entity, they are a big competitor in the space and are significantly larger than Badger Meter in terms of market cap(~21B vs ~3B) and therefore at a more mature stage in its life as a company.

Interestingly enough, Badger Meter’s small size and more narrow scope has not inhibited it’s performance, it’s strengthened it. Taking a look at the gross profit margins across these 3 companies we see Badger Meter’s gross profit margin continuing to expand as Xylem and Itron’s contract. Strong gross margins signal that customers see value in a company’s offering and they are able to resist competitive pressures.

Revenue and Earnings Per Share

YCharts

Along with strong gross margins, Badger Meter also exhibits phenomenal revenue growth. As a matter of fact, Badger Meter’s revenue growth is actually outpacing the expansion of its margins showing customers are buying more and/or they are expanding their relationships by selling to new customers and geographies.

This is incredibly positive and hints at a long runway for growth going forward.

Also, EPS increased ~160% over that time period compared to meager 40% growth at Xylem and a decrease of 80% at Itron (wow!).

Capital Allocation

YCharts

Speaking of growth, Badger Meter has a solid track record for accretive capital deployment. They’ve been able to deploy capital at a 10-20% ROIC going back over multiple decades pumping funds into both organic growth and M&A.

Generating profit is great, but having opportunities to reinvest that profit is just as important, companies like Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) generate massive profits but reinvesting those back in to the business is a challenge, the result has been the accumulation of hundreds of billions of dollars in cash on to the balance sheet which earns next to nothing for the shareholder.

It’s not hard to understand that smaller companies have a larger universe for accretive investments, it’s due to the simple fact that smaller acquisitions can move the needle on results in a way they never could for a trillion-dollar company.

Valuation vs Peers

Price to Earnings:

Company Market Cap (Billions) Net Income 1yr FWD (Billions) P/E Stock Price (1-14-2022) BMI Badger Meter 2.8 0.061 45.3 $95.05 ITRI Itron 2.9 0.098 29.2 $63.11 XYL Xylem 20.1 0.54 37.1 $111.54

Average P/E 37.2 P/E Adjusted Share Price $78.08

Source: Yahoo Finance, Author’s Calculations

Price to Sales:

Company Market Cap Revenue 1yr FWD (Billions) P/S Stock Price (1-14-2022) BMI Badger Meter 2.8 0.52 5.4 $95.05 ITRI Itron 2.9 2.2 1.3 $63.11 XYL Xylem 20.1 5.52 3.6 $111.54

Average P/S 3.4 P/S Adjusted Share Price $60.93

Source: Yahoo Finance, Author’s Calculations

We’ve established that Badger Meter has a great business and matching track record but how does its valuation compare to its peers Itron and Xylem? As you can see in the tables above, Badger Meter trades at a premium due its superior performance and priced in expectations for the future. Since these companies have different business models and different margin profiles I’d suggest placing a greater emphasis on P/E comparisons over P/S.

Based on these basic calculations that ignore the superior track record of growth at Badger Meter it would appear to be grossly overvalued. But let’s not forget, Itron has inferior revenue growth, lower ROIC, and generally troubled track record. Also Xylem is a larger, more mature company that has less runway for growth compared to what a company like Badger Meter would have. It’s not a stretch to say that Badger Meter deserves some amount of premium to their valuation compared to these peers.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuation:

Assumptions Growth rate for next 7 Years 9% Terminal Growth Rate 3% Discount Rate 5.46%

TTM 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 => Terminal Value Revenue $482 $532 $588 $650 $718 $794 $877 $969 $998 Net Income $57 $63 $71 $80 $90 $101 $114 $128 $132 Cash Flow $44 $48 $55 $62 $69 $78 $88 $99 $102

*Numbers in Millions

Intrinsic Value per Share $ 97.3

Source: Yahoo Finance, GuruFocus, Author’s Calculations

For the discounted cash flow analysis I’m assuming a 9% growth rate over the next 7 years and a 3% growth rate thereafter. This is supported by research that suggests the connected water meter market is set to grow at a CAGR of over 10% through 2024. I think 9% growth is somewhat conservative and ignores the potential for gains in market share that could allow them to grow faster than the 10% estimate.

For the discount rate I’m using their WACC, which GuruFocus calculates as 5.46%. Many investors won’t feel comfortable with a rate that low so here is what the intrinsic value changes to under a variety of discount rates. Unsurprisingly, higher discount rates quickly cut the intrinsic value per share.

Discount Rate WACC $97.3 7% $58.3 8% $46.0 9% $37.8

Source: Author's Calculations

Another assumption I’ve made is a 2% improvement annually in revenue to free cash flow conversion (until year 7). I think this is a reasonable expectation, Badger Meter has shifted its product mix more towards software and their FCF conversion has seen improvement due to the decreased capital needs in that niche.

YCharts

Recommendation

So what is one to do with all that information? Clearly they’ve outperformed in the past, both in terms of execution and in stock price, but will that continue going forward? While I don’t have a crystal ball, I believe their long-term high returns on invested capital (10-20%) are potentially indicative of what one might see in the future in terms of annual share price performance.

Given the shortfalls in doing a P/E and P/S analysis for this company I’m inclined to learn more towards the Intrinsic value suggested by the DCF for my price target. This places the fair value of the shares around $97. That’s almost exactly where shares trade at as of 1-19-2022 (~$91).

The market has clearly recognized the strength of Badger Meter and subsequently pushed up the price of the stock to reflect that optimism.

Given that context, I rate Badger Meter a HOLD.

Should prices drop to the pre-pandemic level ($50-75) I would consider buying more shares, but until then I will continue to hold my shares and wait. I don’t view shares as being significantly overvalued at these prices; the price is just fair, and sometimes that’s all you can ask for when talking about an excellent business.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. What are your thoughts, do you agree? I try to engage with all my readers and if you comment I’ll make sure to get back to you shortly!