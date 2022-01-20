kmatija/iStock via Getty Images

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) is a very strong growth stock and has shown, through its high profitability and business model, that it has great potential. With increasing opportunities to capitalize on new markets and expand the business, Innovative Industrial Properties is my number one cannabis REIT stock, with a price target of $318.58.

Business Overview

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. is a new and emerging real estate investment trust (REIT) for the cannabis industry. The company focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and management of properties leased to state-licensed operators of medical-use cannabis facilities. It is the leading REIT that owns, manages, and leases cultivation and processing properties for the medical marijuana industry. As of January 5, 2022, Innovative Industrial Properties owns 103 properties with a total of about 7.7 million rentable square feet in many U.S. states, such as California, Arizona, Florida, and New York.

Industry Analysis

Real Estate Investment Trusts

The real estate industry is a huge market that generates billions of dollars in revenue annually. This industry is expected to make USD 3717.03 billion in revenue by 2025 with a CAGR of about 8%. With regards to the REIT market, since their creation in 1960, these real estate companies have grown tremendously in size, impact, and market significance. As of November 2021, REITs own approximately 503,000 properties around the United States, and the total market cap of the FTSE Nareit All REITs Index is $1.6 trillion. In the REIT industry, some of IIPR's competitors include Prologis (NYSE: PLD), Americold Realty Trust (Nasdaq: COLD), and STAG Industrial (NYSE: STAG), all of which are bigger than IIPR with respect to market cap.

Cannabis Industry

The cannabis industry has grown significantly in size over the past few years as a result of expanding state legalization of marijuana and an increase in capital from different firms and investors. The global cannabis sales are expected to increase from $13.4 billion in 2020 to $33.6 billion in 2025. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic also helped to accelerate this industry. This is because the pandemic has put pressure on people's mental health and studies have shown that there were millions of new cases reported of people with depressive or anxiety disorders. Consequently, there was a rise in the use of medicinal cannabis by 91% since the pandemic started in March of 2020.

Despite the growth of the industry, it will still face many challenges in the future. Legality and regulation of the drug will continue to be an obstacle for cannabis companies as marijuana is illegal under federal law. This leads to banking issues since cannabis companies in the US cannot legally access traditional banking services. This is where companies such as Innovative Industrial Properties come in. They provide the real estate and capital to the cannabis operators.

Some of IIPR's competitors in the cannabis industry include General Cannabis (OTCQB: OTCQB:CANN), AFC Gamma (Nasdaq: AFCG), and HEXO Corp. (Nasdaq: HEXO). However, IIPR has performed the best out of its competitors. In just a couple of years after its IPO in December 2016, the company has reached a 67% return on investment and share prices have grown over 1,100% in the last five years. The reason for this dramatic growth lies in the company's business model. With medicinal marijuana still being illegal on the federal level and banks not being able to lend money to these businesses, IIPR made the most of this opportunity and purchased many of the existing cannabis properties and leased them back to the businesses. This creates a long-term cash flow for IIPR.

Porter's Five Forces

Porter's Five Forces is a model to help understand a company's competitive environment. It analyzes five different competitive forces that can shape an industry and evaluates a company's competitive position.

Competition

The current competition for Innovative Industrial Properties is not very significant due to IIPR's current large presence in the industry and its unique business model. However, a concern for the company would be the potential for increased competition in the future.

Potential of New Entrants

With the cannabis industry rising and becoming more profitable, it will attract new entrants that may start to copy IIPR's business model. Starting a Real Estate Investment Trust, however, can be somewhat challenging because a lot of capital would need to be raised to purchase different real estate investments. There are also additional requirements such as distributing at least 90 percent of its taxable income to its shareholders annually in the form of dividends and investing at least 75 percent of its total assets into real estate assets.

Power of Suppliers

With the potential of new entrants leading to increased competition, it may be hard for Innovative Industrial Properties to control the prices of the real estate assets that it supplies. There is a high chance that the company will have to lower prices to keep up with the upcoming competition.

Power of Customers

Since cannabis operators do not have many options for purchasing real estate or raising capital, as they cannot go to traditional banks, they will be pretty dependent on companies like Innovative Industrial Properties for real estate. This makes it hard for the cannabis operators to change prices.

Threat of Substitutes

Innovative Industrial Properties has a couple of substitutes but they are not as profitable as IIPR and don't have as big of a presence in the cannabis industry. However, in the case that the government legalizes medicinal cannabis on the federal level, IIPR could face a threat of substitutes from banks.

SWOT Analysis

A SWOT analysis is an evaluation technique to assess four different aspects of a company: strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This framework helps investors analyze what a company does well, what it can improve on, and what some of the risks are. This will allow the investor to make a reasoned decision on whether or not to invest in the company.

Strengths

IIPR's strengths are its distribution, reach and its strong business model. The company has a large number of properties in most of the US states, and they have a strong distribution network to ensure that products are easily available to their customers. In addition, the company's business model has led to consecutive increasing profits over the past five years and has allowed IIPR to accumulate wealth that can be used to finance future capital expenditures such as land and properties.

Weaknesses

Innovative Industrial Properties lacks research and development. Compared to its competitors in its industry, IIPR is spending way less on R & D and as a result, their competitors may have an advantage with their development of new innovative products. IIPR has a low current ratio and its current liabilities have been increasing faster than its current assets. This could mean that it's hard for the company to pay off its short-term obligations and that IIPR could have liquidity issues in the future. Finally, IIPR has a high employee turnover rate, which means that the company has to spend more on training and development of its employees to keep them from leaving.

Opportunities

IIPR's opportunities lie in expansion. With 14 states that have not yet legalized marijuana, Innovative Industrial Properties has room for expansion into those states. Additionally, the company does not have to be restricted to the United States. It can extend its operations to different countries and increase its presence and market share in both the real estate and cannabis industry.

Threats

One big threat would be the increase in competition. With such a lucrative industry, numerous players will enter the market. This puts downward pressure on prices and if IIPR adjusts to these prices, it could lose revenue, but if it doesn't, it could risk losing market share.

Management

Innovative Industrial Properties was founded by Alan D. Gold and Paul Smithers in 2016. Alan Gold has co-founded two NYSE-listed REITs. One is called BioMed Realty Trust which he sold to Blackstone for $8 billion and the other one is called Alexandria Real Estate Equities, which still plays a big role in the ownership, operation, and development of science and technology properties. Prior to founding Innovative Industrial Properties, Paul Smithers served as co-founded of Iso Nano International LLC, which designed and manufactured advanced materials for use in the aerospace and electronics industries. Together, Alan Gold and Paul Smithers have led the company to where it is today through their extensive experience in the real estate industry and capitalization of opportunities.

Yahoo Finance

Financial Analysis

Income Statement

Yahoo Finance

IIPR has a strong income statement and has grown tremendously over the past few years. Total revenue, gross profits, and net income have all been consistently increasing at a fairly high rate. The COVID-19 pandemic did not put a toll on the company but in fact, helped push IIPR forward as revenues have increased 56.29% year over year. With its current rate of growth, Innovative Industrial Properties is projected to surpass $250 million in total revenue next year.

Balance Sheet

Yahoo Finance

The company's balance sheet is decent with total assets growing at very high rates. Compared with the total assets, IIPR does not have lots of cash and cash equivalents at hand. Most of the company's assets are held in investment properties. This means that IIPR has significantly increased its buys of properties and land to lease out to different cannabis operators. The upward trend in investment properties is a good sign that the business will continue to grow and expand as the company continues to acquire more properties. One thing to note is that IIPR's working capital has been consistently decreasing.

Over the past year, the working capital has become negative. This indicates that the company's liabilities have been increasing at a fast pace and if this goes on, it would be concerning because it would show that the company is struggling to pay off its short-term financial obligations. However, the negative working capital may not always be a bad sign because it could mean that instead of paying off its short-term obligations immediately, IIPR uses its collected assets to invest back into the company, hence allowing for future growth and expansion.

Cash Flow

Yahoo Finance

As Innovative Industrial Properties is purchasing industrial properties from cannabis operators and leasing the properties back to them, it creates constant and long-term cash flow for IIPR, which explains the strong increases in cash flow. This gives IIPR a good financial position because it allows IIPR to reinvest in its business, return money to shareholders, or provide a buffer against future financial obstacles.

Valuation

Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

Data from Yahoo Finance

The discounted cash flow analysis assumes a growth rate of 41.15% and a perpetual growth rate of 2.5% for the base case. In addition, IIPR's weighted average cost of capital is used as the discount rate.

Bear Case

Calculations by Author

This is in the case that there are new entrants in the industry which may force Innovative Industrial Properties to lower its prices, decreasing its revenues and growth. The growth rate would drop to about 35% and the perpetual growth rate would drop to 2%.

Bull Case

Calculations by Author

The bull case is when more states open up to legalize medicinal cannabis, allowing Innovative Industrial Properties to expand into those states, thus allowing the company to increase its revenues and grow even faster. The growth rate rises to about 45%, while the perpetual growth rate stays the same.

Investment Risks

Government Regulations

One potential risk for Innovative Industrial Properties is if the government decides to make medicinal cannabis legal on the federal level. One of the main reasons that IIPR is getting so much demand over the past few years is that the cannabis operators have limited access to other capital sources. However, once medicinal cannabis becomes federally legal, it will open up alternate financing options for the different cannabis operators as they can now go to banks rather than IIPR. The company may start to lose potential customers and as a result lose revenue.

Inflation and Interest Rates

With inflation at all-time highs right now, the Federal Reserve plans to raise interest rates three times by the end of next year. This would make it harder for cannabis operators to raise capital and it increases their costs. While the rise in interest rates may be a good sign for Innovative Industrial Properties because they are the ones supplying the capital, the cannabis industry may take a hit. Since IIPR depends on the cannabis industry, it may be a concern for the company.

Competition and New Entrants

Another risk for Innovative Industrial Properties is the increase in competition and entrants in the lucrative cannabis industry. As more entrants in the real estate sector try to capitalize on this rising industry, it could put a toll on IIPR's market share and revenue.

Recommendation

Innovative Industrial Properties is rated a buy with a price target of $318.58. Despite the risk and threats, IIPR has shown to have great potential for further expansion of the business. With opportunities to come and its unique sale-leaseback strategy in its business model, the company is able to set itself apart from its competition and dominate in its industry.