Datto Launches Promising Offerings But Faces Valuation Contraction
Summary
- Datto Holding went public in October 2020, raising $594 million in an IPO.
- The firm provides a range of software to managed service providers (MSPs).
- Datto has grown moderately, its operating results are trending lower and it faces an ongoing valuation contraction in the SaaS space.
- My near-term outlook is a Hold.
A Quick Take On Datto
Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) went public in October 2020, raising $594 million in gross proceeds in an IPO that was priced at $27.00 per share.
The firm provides cloud-based software and related solutions for delivery by managed service providers to their clients.
SaaS firms are undergoing a valuation contraction of unknown duration as the Federal Reserve seeks to tighten interest rate conditions, negatively affecting growth-oriented company valuations.
So, over the near term, my outlook on MSP is a Hold until the valuation contraction runs its course.
Company
Norwalk, Connecticut-based Datto was founded to create an integrated IT platform for managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver their software and services to small and medium businesses (SMBs) worldwide.
Management is headed by CEO, Tim Weller, who has been with the firm since May 2017 and was previously interim CEO at Wonga, a financial technology company based in London, UK.
The firm counts more than 18,200 MSP partners on its platform.
The company’s primary offerings include:
Networking
Business Management
Security
Unified Continuity
Cloud Management
Datto utilizes a marketing and inside sales team to pursue MSP partners via all forms of online communication including SEO, paid search, online events, demos and email outreach.
Market & Competition
According to a 2020 market research report, the global managed services market is expected to grow from $179 billion in 2019 to $309 billion by 2025.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 9.6% from 2019 to 2025.
The main drivers for this expected growth are the continued transition of businesses of all sizes to greater reliance on IT software and services and toward cloud environments.
Also, many firms prefer to use managed services to simplify their in-house IT operations as they focus their limited attention on achieving their other business goals.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Barracuda
StorageCraft
Acronis
Veeam
Cisco Meraki
Ubiquiti
Aruba
SolarWinds
MSP’s Recent Financial Performance
Topline revenue by quarter has grown steadily since the company’s IPO:
Gross profit by quarter has also shown consistent growth:
Operating income by quarter has been uneven but downward trending:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have varied over the past five quarters:
(Source data for above GAAP financial charts)
In the past 12 months, MSP’s stock price has dropped 7.76 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index's rise of 19.4 percent, as the chart below indicates:
(Source)
Valuation Metrics For Datto
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization
|
$3,890,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$3,720,000,000
|
Price/Sales
|
6.50
|
Enterprise Value/Sales
|
6.27
|
Enterprise Value/EBITDA
|
33.75
|
Free Cash Flow [TTM]
|
$88,120,000
|
Revenue Growth Rate [TTM]
|
17.29%
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$0.22
(Source)
As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable to Datto would be SolarWinds (SWI); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric
|
SolarWinds Corp. (SWI)
|
Datto (MSP)
|
Variance
|
Price/Sales
|
2.10
|
6.50
|
209.5%
|
Enterprise Value/Sales
|
3.35
|
6.27
|
87.2%
|
Enterprise Value/EBITDA
|
20.44
|
33.75
|
65.1%
|
Free Cash Flow [TTM]
|
$339,720,000
|
$88,120,000
|
-74.1%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
31.0%
|
17.3%
|
-44.2%
(Source)
Commentary On Datto
In its last earnings call, covering Q3 2021’s results, management highlighted its subscription revenue growth and the addition of 400 net new MSPs with its total count now at 18,200.
The firm also launched 2 new offerings, SaaS defense as a security add-on to defend against email & attachment threats and Datto Continuity for Microsoft Azure (DCMA).
The DCMA service enjoys a co-marketing relationship with Microsoft for the large MSP installed base that serves the Azure system, and management believes its DCMA solution will position Datto in a ‘key growth area for MSPs…for years to come as MSPs support their clients in the migration to Infrastructure as a Service…’
As to its financial results, Q3 revenue growth continued the accelerating pattern for 2021 while gross margin remained around 73%.
Sales and marketing expenses rose year-over-year as a result of greater headcount and higher marketing and sales commissions, and R&D expenses grew markedly as well.
These higher expenses resulted in operating income being significantly lower than the same period in 2020.
Looking ahead, management upped its forward revenue guidance for the full calendar year to approximately 18.5% growth at the midpoint of the range.
Regarding valuation, at MSP’s current growth rate, the market is valuing it at an EV/Revenue of around 6.3x versus a December 31, 2021 public SaaS valuation multiple average of around 13.8x, as the chart shows below:
(Source)
While some observers believe that MSP is not being properly valued by the market, its topline revenue growth rate is unimpressive and its operating results trend is going the wrong direction.
Furthermore, the recent guidance raise for revenue saw only a short-term increase in stock price, followed by significant volatility and a current price only slightly above its pre-Q3 earnings announcement and guidance increase.
The market may indeed be undervaluing MSP, but even an increase in guidance doesn’t lead to a sustainable upside catalyst in the current market environment.
SaaS firms are undergoing a valuation contraction of unknown duration as the Federal Reserve seeks to tighten interest rate conditions.
So, over the near term, my outlook on MSP is Hold until the valuation contraction runs its course.
