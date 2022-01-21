VCG/Getty Images News

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) has seen its stock fall so much that it has been essentially "dead money" over its lifespan as a public company. Yet the company has grown at a torrid pace over that time span, and the stock trades at a single-digit multiple of forward earnings projections. The company has 40% of its market cap held in cash and equity investments, and can likely continue to grow over the long term as it benefits from secular growth tailwinds from e-commerce, cloud computing, and more. While I acknowledge the binary range of outcomes, I am moving to a buy on BABA.

BABA Stock Price

BABA has fallen more than 40% since I placed the company in the "too hard" pile, citing regulatory and capital allocation concerns.

Seeking Alpha

In fact, the stock has fallen around 60% from recent highs.

YCharts

Now trading just around $130 per share, the stock is trading not far from where it did over five years ago. At these lower valuations, and the recently invigorated share repurchase program, the stock looks as buyable as ever.

Alibaba Earnings

BABA is anticipated to report earnings on January 28th. In the last quarter's results, the company missed on both the top and bottom lines.

Seeking Alpha

For next quarter, consensus estimates call for continued pressure to profitability and 15% top line growth.

Seeking Alpha

BABA Stock Key Metrics

Yet these surface-level numbers do not tell the whole story. BABA is actually still growing at a solid clip, as it saw solid top-line growth across each of its growth verticals.

2021 Q3 Presentation

The main issue has instead been declining profitability. Prior to the volatility in Chinese markets, investors were comfortable accepting declining profitability as a consequence from investing in growth. Now, that is not the case, as financial evaluation often follows sentiment. As we can see below, BABA saw EBITDA margins decline across the board, except for its cloud computing division which has reached an inflection point in profitability.

2021 Q3 Earnings Release

The greatest margin deterioration was seen in its commerce operations, which are arguably the most important for the company. BABA did not break out the "investments in key strategic areas," but based on past commentary, I expect much of the investment to be in its grocery operations.

2021 Q3 Presentation

Whereas adjusted EBITDA declined by 32% YOY, free cash flow nearly halved as the company also ramped up investment in capital expenditures.

2021 Q3 Presentation

It isn't all bad, especially considering that the stock has fallen considerably over the past few months, and has been a rather terrible performer over the past few years. BABA ended the quarter with $68.8 billion of cash & equivalents, plus $74 billion of equity investments. That makes up about 40% of the current market cap.

In my view, the most bullish takeaway was that the company repurchased 26.9 million shares for $5.1 billion. That brings the 2021 repurchase total to nearly $9 billion. I noted that I previously could not turn outright bullish due to questions regarding capital allocation. My main sticking point was that the company historically has hoarded cash and invested outwards as opposed to meaningfully buying back its stock, as its stock has historically traded at cheap multiples (even prior to the recent fall). Prior to 2021, BABA had spent only $2 billion towards share repurchases over a 5-year span, or roughly 2% of cumulative cash from operations. The fact that BABA is more aggressively buying back shares is quite bullish, and I note that the company can ramp up its share repurchase program even further given that free cash flow generation remains strong, and it still maintains an enviable cash hoard.

Is Alibaba A Good Long-Term Stock?

If one were to look only at valuations, BABA looks like a slam dunk investment. The stock is trading at 16x earnings, or less than 10x earnings after accounting for cash and equity investments.

Seeking Alpha

I note that consensus estimates for earnings growth appear conservative considering that they do not factor in material operating leverage.

Seeking Alpha

Given that BABA is now trading at 7x 2026 earnings estimates, or 4.2x earnings net of cash and investments, the stock looks very cheap. If this were a US stock, I could see it warranting a 1.5x to 2.0x price to earnings growth ratio ('PEG'), equivalent to 22x to 30x earnings (using a conservative 15% growth rate). Perhaps the fact it is a Chinese stock means that it should instead trade at a 1.0x to 1.5x PEG ratio. Yet that would place the stock at 15x to 22x earnings, representing over 257% upside over the next five years even at the low end. That is before accounting for the current earnings yield of around 6% - suggesting potential annual returns of at least 35%.

Is BABA Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

At least on a fundamental basis, BABA looks like a buy. The recent pullback has had more to do with multiple compression, as the stock is trading as cheaply as it ever has as a public company.

YCharts

Wall Street is clearly pricing in external risks.

The first and most critical risk is that of delisting. It is possible that BABA will have to delist from the US major exchanges by 2024 due to new audit requirements. BABA shares are convertible to Hong Kong shares, but even so, delisting likely would lead to substantial volatility. BABA gained late last year when the Chinese securities regulator downplayed delisting fears, potentially indicating that the delisting of Didi (DIDI) would be an isolated incident.

Another potential risk is due to fall out from Evergrande. The Chinese government might pressure BABA to stop its share repurchase program or worse yet, monetize its balance sheet for the greater good of the country. Even just the former risk, that is, suspension of the share repurchase program, is enough to call into question the legitimacy of any buy rating for the stock. If a cash flow generative business with a strong balance sheet isn't allowed to buy back stock at bargain basement prices, then is the stock really worth investing in?

Still though, one must wonder if the Chinese government would really give up access to foreign capital forever. Such an event would likely escalate political tension, not to mention angering many famous investors like Charlie Munger who has been notably adding to his BABA position. At current prices, the risk-reward proposition is screening positive, as the stock can deliver stellar returns even based on conservative estimates for forward results and forward multiples. While I acknowledge the binary range of outcomes based on political risk, BABA is worth owning as a small position on a bet that political tensions ease and investors can return to focusing on the fundamentals.