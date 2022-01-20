Kameleon007/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) continues to trade in a tight range, giving both bulls and bears plenty of time to build their cases.

For the bulls, fundamentals are still strong in terms of users and network activity. Also, Bitcoin and the broader crypto ecosystem are being supported by the emergence of new spaces and markets like the metaverse and NFTs.

For the bears, we can point to the relation between M1 and the Bitcoin price as a bearish indicator. The Fed's tightening spells trouble for Bitcoin. On the other hand, we are approximating the point in Bitcoin's four-year cycle where the bear market or "crypto winter" begins.

Ultimately, I am still bullish on Bitcoin long-term, though I would expect short-term and even medium-term weakness. Still, no one knows the future with certainty, and I always advise keeping a long position on Bitcoin.

The Bull Case

First off, despite the recent drawdown in the Bitcoin price, many of the on-chain metrics remain bullish. "Fundamentals", so to speak, are still strong, and the best evidence of this is Bitcoin's hash rate:

Data by YCharts

Above we see the evolution of Bitcoin's hash rate over the last three years. This metric has been trending up steadily, though it did dip significantly after China's ban on Bitcoin mining. However, Bitcoin's hash rate today is back at an all-time high, only 6 months later. This is a testament to the resiliency of the Bitcoin network, and the incredible industry that is behind it. In a matter of months, miners from China relocated, and other miners expanded or entered the market to fill the void. The free market at its finest, showing us that even China is no match for it.

Hash rate is not the only thing up, and we are still seeing strong activity in terms of Bitcoin transactions and active Bitcoin addresses.

Active Addresses Bitinfocharts.com

Data by YCharts

On both metrics, we are seeing an upward trend in recent months. This is indeed a very simplistic analysis, but sometimes simplicity is good. One just needs to look at the evidence that surrounds us.

Bitcoin's price may be down, but interest and activity are at an all-time high. The NFT market continues to gather interest with trading volumes at all-time highs. This is also being accompanied by a rise in digital real estate price in the metaverse, and also the proliferation of play-to-earn games.

Lastly, looking at more intricate on-chain metrics, we can also point out the potential for a bullish reversal in the near term. One such metric is the Percent of Supply in Profit. If we look at the most recent data, which was discussed in this Glassnode piece, we can see that at today's price 70% of the total Bitcoin supply is in profit. This has acted as a form of support in the most recent capitulation events and could be an indicator of an impending bullish reversal. Alternatively, if this level sees a sustained break, it could indicate the beginnings of a longer bearish phase.

The Bear Case

While there is certainly a lot to like and look forward to in Bitcoin, there are also valid bearish arguments, though I'd say they apply to the short-term more.

First off, a correlation can be established between the growth of the M1 money supply and the Bitcoin price.

BTC and M1 TradingView BTC and M1 TradingView

Above we can see M1 and Bitcoin in the last year and more zoomed out in the last 3 years. As we can see, the big 2020 rally coincided with the massive monetary expansion by the Fed. As this money supply growth has stagnated, so has the Bitcoin price. The relationship also holds up on the smaller time frame quite well.

It makes sense for Bitcoin to appreciate with monetary stimulus, as some see it as a "risk-on" asset. Does that mean Bitcoin will go down as the Fed tightens? It's possible. Is the Fed going to tighten?

The consensus right now is that the Federal Reserve will be forced to hike rates to stop runaway inflation. However, I'm skeptical about how long this tightening will last, basically because I don't think inflation will be as strong as many suspects. This is not a runaway inflation cycle like in the '70s. Inflation is being brought about by specific things like high energy prices and supply disruptions, and not so many monetary conditions. The evidence of this is in money velocity.

Money Velocity St Louis Fed

Money velocity is still near all-time lows, and haven't managed to pick up in 2021. While there is plenty of money out there in terms of M1, this money is not circulating, and without this circulation, inflation won't be long lasting. Once this realization sinks in, it's back to QE and rate cuts, and the party goes on!

This change in expectations and policy may take some time to materialize. In the meantime, Bitcoin could enter a bear market, and fulfill the prevalent theory of the 4-year bull-bear cycles.

Bitcoin's mining rewards are halved roughly every 4 years, and it has been observed that the cryptocurrency tends to rally following the halving, for about 2 years and then enters a bearish phase leading up to the next halving. You can observe that relationship here.

Currently, we are just under 800 days away from the next halving. It's still a little early, but one could say that the bull cycle is over already. However, it would make more sense to see at least one more high, in my opinion.

Also, as I have expressed in previous articles, this cycle doesn't repeat itself. Firstly, everyone is expecting it this time around, and there will be a lot more people interested in buying the dip this time. Furthermore, the market is a lot more robust and supported by institutions and companies. I think this could lead to a more subdued market correction.

Final Thoughts

All in all, arguments can be made for either side. I think in the short term, Bitcoin could find a new bottom before it reaches a new all-time high. Following this, we could indeed see a more prolonged bear market. Alternatively, if we are already in the bear market, and indicators like the supply in profit take a downwards turn, Bitcoin could indeed get closer to $20,000. It doesn't worry me, as I am playing the long game and dollar-cost averaging. Bitcoin's long-term appeal hasn't changed.