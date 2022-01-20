onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) has been part of my personal portfolio for close to two years, and I have seen both ups and downs with my investment as the stock has continued to be highly volatile ever since the dawn of the pandemic. At one point last year, my investment in Farfetch was up a staggering 300%, and even after having a nightmarish 2021, I am still in the green thanks to investing in Farfetch at the height of the pandemic. I feel lucky to be in the green still, but looking at the story of the company more carefully, I now believe 2022 - not 2020 - could be the best year to invest in this e-commerce company that is promising to revolutionize the luxury retail industry. I have a couple of reasons to think so, which I will outline in this article.

Farfetch's addressable market opportunity is expanding

Farfetch stock rallied in 2020 after initially coming under pressure as investors realized the company might turn out to be a big winner of the stay-at-home economy. The luxury retail industry was always seen as a market that was not keen on embracing e-commerce, which had a lot to do with consumer spending patterns. The global lockdown in 2020, however, left luxury shoppers with no option but to look for online shopping alternatives, and this helped Farfetch and the luxury e-commerce industry immensely. The recovery of the global economy, monetary and fiscal stimulus, and the success of the vaccination program all played a role in improving the market sentiment toward Farfetch stock in 2020 and early 2021.

As illustrated below, sales of luxury personal goods recovered sharply last year from the lows seen the previous year, but Farfetch stock disappointed as investor focus shifted to the reopening of the economy - a phenomenon that is thought to be a negative for the luxury e-commerce industry.

Exhibit 1: The recovery of the luxury retail industry in 2021

Financial Times

The industry has fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels, and Bain expects the sale of personal luxury goods to hit a new high this year.

Now, let's look at the e-commerce segment. Back in 2019, online sales accounted for just 12% of global personal luxury goods sales, but last year, the penetration increased to 22%.

Exhibit 2: Personal luxury goods market by sales channel

Bain & Company/Consultancy.eu

Online sales channels benefitted from continued mobility restrictions in 2021 as well, and it would be reasonable to assume that health risks did play a part in the stellar performance of online luxury retail last year. That being said, I believe investors should not let this mask a secular trend that we are seeing today - the luxury retail industry is slowly but surely embracing the digital world. By 2025, Bain & Company projects at least 28% of industry sales to occur through digital channels, which highlights the organic growth that is expected in the coming years.

One of the main reasons behind the expected increase in online penetration is the growing importance of Gen Zers and Millennials in the global economy. As you would imagine, these two generations are quickly becoming important drivers of the global economy along with Generation X, and all these generations are very likely to purchase products online rather than in-store.

Exhibit 3: Online vs in-store spending habits by generation

Generation In-store Online Generation Z 11% 89% Millennials 9% 91% Generation X 10% 90% Baby Boomers 19% 81% Silent Generation 24% 76%

Source: Survey results from Jungle Scout

The younger generations are becoming wealthier and their spending power is increasing, which suggests the online luxury retail industry is likely to see years of meaningful growth. Farfetch's addressable market opportunity, therefore, is expanding rapidly, and this should help the company report double-digit revenue growth in the next few years.

The transition from business-building to making profits is closer

Farfetch had to swim against the tide while building its business. The personal luxury industry was very reluctant to embrace digital trends, and creating online shopping experiences was the last thing on the agenda of many luxury brands until very recently. One of the main reasons behind this reluctance was the belief among top executives in the industry that e-commerce stores will hurt the brand value of these companies. On one hand, there was the risk of competing with counterfeit products, and on the other, there was the massive risk of listing their products on e-commerce platforms that did not have the look or the feel of a luxury platform. Back in 2016, LVMH CFO said:

We believe the business of Amazon does not fit with LVMH full stop and it does not fit with our brands. There is no way we can do business with them for the time being.

As recently as 2020, Bernard Arnault said LVMH products will not be available on Amazon in the foreseeable future, citing differences in the branding approach of these two companies and a host of other reasons.

Clearly, this was the same opinion shared among many industry leaders, so Farfetch really had to do a lot of things right to change this attitude. While the macroeconomic environment gave some support for the online personal luxury goods industry, Farfetch went above and beyond by designing an online platform that looks and feels luxurious. The company continuously publishes tailored content to keep luxury shoppers interested as well, and even more importantly, Farfetch has eliminated the risk of counterfeit products by directly working with luxury brands to take their products in front of a larger audience.

Farfetch now works with many top luxury brands in the world, which should serve as a reason for other luxury retailers to join hands with the platform to gain access to the 3.6 million active customer base on the platform. Below are some of the noteworthy luxury brands you can find on Farfetch.

Exhibit 4: Brands on Farfetch

Clothing Shoes Bags Alexander McQueen Amina Muaddi Fendi Balenciaga Balenciaga Givenchy Balmain Gianvito Rossi Off-White Burberry Jimmy Choo Bottega Veneta Dolce & Gabbana Jordan Gucci Saint Laurent Prada Valentino Garavani Valentino Versace Zimmermann

Source: Company website

Farfetch acquired pre-owned luxury products retailer LUXCLUSIF last December, and this has enabled the company to bring used luxury items to its marketplace from brands such as Cartier, Chanel, Christian Dior, Hermès, and Louis Vuitton as well. This acquisition thus expands the number of luxury brands available on Farfetch.

Farfetch, in my opinion, is now ready to increase its share in the online luxury retail industry, but to get here, the company has spent millions of dollars on acquisitions and improving its technological capabilities. In the next phase of Farfetch's business, I expect the company to make the most of its presence in China while scaling its business to a degree where profitability can be achieved. 2022, from this front, could be a transformational year.

Takeaway

I invested in Farfetch stock back in 2020, and I don't think I made a mistake there. I had to stomach a boom and bust phase as investor focus shifted from stay-at-home winners to reopening winners in the span of a couple of years, and I believe this volatility caused by temporary developments is a thing of the past. This year, I believe the company will make some strides toward profitability, and more importantly, Mr. Market is likely to acknowledge the fact that Farfetch is more than just a pandemic winner. For these two reasons, I believe 2022 could turn out to be the best year yet to invest in Farfetch, but to reap the rewards of this investment, one has to remain focused on the long term.