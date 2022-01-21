Chinnapong/iStock via Getty Images

With today's pick we are exploiting a mispricing in the market – specifically, the large valuation gap between "Value" stocks and "Growth" stocks. Recently we have been discussing increasing inflation and how that creates a risk to Growth stocks. By definition, in an inflationary environment money today is worth more than money next year. The rotation to Value stocks started early in 2021, and took a pause in the second half as the market discounted inflation risk. With inflation rearing its head again, the rotation to Value will resume and be a defining market driver in 2022. Our pick today will position to profit from that tailwind.

Royce Value Trust, current yield 7%

Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) is a unique closed-end fund that strategically invests in small-cap value stocks. With inflation burning hot at 6.8% YoY and higher interest rates on the horizon, a rotation into value stocks is imminent. In this inflation-ridden bull market, RVT presents a diversified opportunity to ride the tailwinds of booming sectors while collecting high yields.

While the current yield is 7.0% as calculated on market price, the fund has a managed distribution policy that pays quarterly distributions at an annual rate of 7% of the average of the prior four quarter-end NAV (Net Asset Value) – more details later.

RVT is managed by highly-experienced pioneers in the small-cap sector and has achieved 35 years of market outperformance. This CEF is a fantastic addition to an income portfolio and is available today at a highly attractive 6% discount to NAV.

With today's effective negative yield interest rates and raging inflation of 6.8%, your cash and purchasing power is eroding every day. We're on the verge of a red-hot economy driven by liquidity, resulting in soaring asset prices and inflation.

Staying ahead of inflation is critical to protect both the value of our assets and the purchasing power of our income stream. This implies that we should be invested in economically sensitive businesses that will profit from the near-zero rates and prosper from the tailwinds of a booming economy.

The small-cap value sector is an excellent fit for this requirement but is traditionally feared for its high risk and volatility. Today we bring you an excellent CEF (Closed-End Fund) - Royce Value Trust with a yield of 7% and portfolio composition of highly-diversified stocks within sectors we are highly bullish on - small-cap value stocks. Since RVT's inception, the fund has outperformed the Russell 2000 Index and the S&P 500 Index:

It did this while producing substantially more income by distributing a solid quarterly dividend based on its NAV (Net Asset Value).

RVT, with a focus on small-cap and mispriced value stocks, will be a huge beneficiary of a rotation to value stocks, making it an excellent pick to grow your income stream. Let us show you why.

It's Time For Value To Shine

Growth stocks have had a stellar decade, but it's essential to know that their growth is measured and valued through discounted "future" cash flows and is strongly linked with short-term rates. Ever wondered why tech stocks tank when the inflation report comes out?

When inflation burns hot, the value of future money shrinks, resulting in the shrinking valuation of big growth names. Your capital gains on these stocks will transform into potential painful losses. On the other hand, value stocks will outperform during periods of high inflation. Their valuations are based on the earnings they generate today rather than tomorrow and therefore tend to outperform when today's money is more valuable relative to tomorrow's money.

During periods of high inflation such as the 1940s, 1970s, and 1980s, value strongly outperformed growth. Legendary investor Warren Buffett's portfolio thrived in these decades due to his disciplined investment in dividend-paying value stocks. Decades with low inflation such as the 1930s, 1990s, 2010s saw the opposite, with growth stocks outperforming the value sector.

Inflation is here to stay until the Fed decides to hike rates, and possibly even longer. Inflation is just starting to be seen in things like wages, housing, and commercial rents. These sectors might not see the dramatic meteoric rise in prices that things like commodities might see, but unlike commodities, they're sectors where prices rarely decline. Once inflation becomes anchored in wages and rents, it becomes self reinforcing. It continues to grow like a small snowball rolling downhill becoming larger with every rotation.

With inflation sticking around, Value stocks will outperform, especially since they are very cheap relative to growth stocks.

From the above chart, we see much lower forward P/E for value opportunities than growth stocks. In a market that's getting expensive, it's prudent to be exposed to cheaper value stocks.

Given the strong historical correlation between inflation and value stocks, RVT’s performance should easily beat the harmful effects of inflation, and provide you with an additional income stream, thus protecting both the purchasing power of your capital and future income.

You must act quickly to catch the departing train, and RVT is the "Income Method" seat the HDO team has identified for you on the "small-cap value" train. Currently trading at a discounted valuation, this CEF is set to strongly outperform over the next two years!

Niche Strategy Implemented by a Capable Management Team

Founded in 1986, RVT is the first small-cap CEF managed by the same fund manager since inception. This is a clear indicator that the fund manager, Chuck Royce, has an outstanding commitment to the CEF and is a pioneer of small-cap investing. Royce Investment Partners are small-cap specialists with more than $16 billion in assets under management, and key members of RVT's management team have decades of experience at the firm.

Royce's core strategy combines various investment narratives. It provides broad exposure to small-cap stocks (market caps of less than $3 billion) by investing in businesses with a high return on invested capital, solid fundamentals, and opportunities trading at what Royce's management considers to be attractive and exciting valuations.

"Our task is to scour the large and diverse universe of small-cap companies for businesses that look mispriced and underappreciated, with the caveat being that they must also have a discernible margin of safety. We are looking for stocks trading at a discount to our estimate of their worth as businesses." - Chuck Royce

This promising strategy has consistently produced results. Let us now review the fund's performance.

35 Years Of Market-Beating Performance

Since its inception, this CEF has rewarded investors with consistent dividends. Looking at the past five years, RVT has quite significantly outperformed its benchmark index - Russel 2000 and the Russel 2000 Value ETF.

Even better, it's trading at a discount today, providing this CEF with more upside potential than the Russell index!

The fund has cruised past the 1990s Oil Price Shock, the DOTCOM bubble, the great financial crisis, rewarding shareholders handsomely in the process. Taking a deeper look into the numbers, as we can see, the fund has averaged around 10% in annual returns since inception.

You must be thinking that RVT must be massively leveraged to achieve these types of returns. The fund's leverage stands close to zero, which is impressive given the returns. This tight control of leverage can increase the fund's revenue and performance while limiting overall downside potential. This is a crucial contributor to RVT's low volatility in comparison with the Russell 2000.

Exposure To Strong Sectors In This Booming Economy

Interestingly, RVT is the only CEF that uniquely focuses on small-cap stocks, a highly promising sector with significant upside in this inflation-ridden bull market.

RVT has high exposure to sectors that are well-positioned to outperform in the coming years due to a combination of government focus, pandemic-driven tech adoption, and heavy demand for capital to support innovation.

Industrials: The Biden administration is focused on tackling supply chain vulnerabilities through increased investment, redefined supply chains, and reduced reliance on other countries for crucial goods such as semiconductors, high-capacity batteries, pharmaceuticals and their active ingredients, and critical minerals and strategic materials, like rare earth. This increased focus on domestic manufacturing offers tailwinds for metals, materials, industrials, and semiconductor companies, an essential constituent of RVT's portfolio.

Information Technology: The global pandemic accelerated the adoption of technology. With companies increasingly going more digital, information technology is an attractive sector to invest in. RVT is well allocated in relatively small, profitable, high-growth technology companies such as Digital Turbine (APPS), Everbridge (EVBG), Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (CCSI), and Ziff Davis (ZD), to name a few.

Financials: As our economy recovers, the demand for capital has never been higher. As such, funding for innovation and business development has been progressing at a massive scale. These tailwinds are expected to remain strong in the new year and RVT is well positioned to benefit from its exposure to robust names in this sector like Eagle Point Credit (ECC), Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL), and SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

RVT's portfolio is well diversified into 507 holdings, with the top 200 holdings constituting 88% of the fund. There's no risk of concentration as its largest position accounts for 2.4% of the fund.

With a super dovish Fed, the economy is set to continue to run hot for the next two years at least. As a result, economically-sensitive sectors such as the industrial, financial, energy, and cyclical stocks are set to be the biggest winners. RVT's management invests primarily in these economically sensitive sectors which are set to make this CEF shine.

A Significantly Discounted Opportunity

RVT is currently trading at a 6.6% discount on its NAV. Such discounts have existed for some time since the value sector has been ignored during the past decade of low inflation. When Value was stylish, RVT traded at premiums of over 10%!

With imminent rotation into value, RVT's discount to NAV should slowly close in the coming months. The upside potential for RVT is 10-15% just from trading at historical premiums, which is over and above whatever NAV growth it experiences!

The Income Method of Investing in Value

RVT has a managed distribution policy where its quarterly dividends are directly linked to its NAV. This explains the variation in quarterly distributions.

What does this mean?

"The fund pays quarterly distributions at an annual rate of 7% of the average of the prior four quarter-end NAV, with the fourth quarter being the greater of these annualized rates or the distribution required by IRS regulations." - source: RVT Annual Report

RVT increased its dividend every quarter in 2021, paying $0.26, $0.30, $0.33, and a Q4 distribution of $0.78! RVT's IRS requirements were higher than their 7% calculation this past year.

RVT's variable distribution policy helps protect the fund, ensuring that it isn't paying out too much capital. Since it is calculated using the trailing four quarters NAV, the variation usually is not extreme. For example, in 2020, the dividend was $1.04 for the year, only 4.5% lower than the $1.10 in 2019 despite the large COVID sell-off.

We all know that sell-offs create opportunity, and in 2021, investors collected $1.67 in dividends! This is possible because RVT paid a little less in 2020 and was able to reinvest when prices were cheap. Shareholders "sacrificed" $0.06 in annual dividends, to collect substantially more just one year later!

As the value rotation continues, we expect NAV to continue increasing, resulting in growing distributions for shareholders.

It isn't just your dividends that are tied to the CEF's NAV; management fees are too!

Management fees are performance-based and are increased (or decreased) if RVT outperforms (or underperforms) the Russell 2000. The performance is measured every month (on a rolling 36-month basis) against the index's performance and is used to determine the monthly management fee with a high-end and low-end threshold.

Essentially, the portfolio manager eats their own cooking, and we love this arrangement. It motivates management to maximize our income to earn their bonuses.

Getty

Conclusion

The current outlook of this economy is strongly indicating a rotation from growth to value stocks. Growth stocks could be at risk from rising inflation and/or higher interest rates: Your unrealized gains could vanish quickly!

Small-cap value stocks, which have much lower valuations are poised to outperform. But which ones do you buy? There are approximately 1,700 small-cap stocks out there - which ones to pick, the right time, and do you have the time to do it? Indexing sounds like a good idea, except that the Russel 2000 yields under 1%. Your portfolio is already drowning with negative 6.8% returns. To sustain a healthy retirement, you need higher yields.

Enter Royce Value Trust, a CEF that has turned capital gains into a regular income stream for its shareholders for more than three decades. Since its inception, RVT has outperformed its benchmark index while paying out generous dividends. Plus, with RVT trading at a 6% discount to NAV, there is potential for capital appreciation as the market moves back into value stocks.

This management has proven that they are pioneers of small-cap investing, and the performance-based fee structure lets you sleep well at night knowing that your money is in the right hands. Add RVT to your portfolio today and watch your income soar for the next decade!