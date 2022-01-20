Polly Thomas/Getty Images News

After many months since our last update, we decided to review our investment thesis on Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR). We have provided top-notch articles and an incredible equity story on Darling before (stock price performance up more than 200% since our initial Buy rating).

For the ones that are starting to follow our page right now, you can check out our previous publications:

So, what's going on with this beauty?

Darling is an exceptional beat and raise story, but even excellent companies can have a tough quarter. This is exactly what happened in Q3 where the 17-day unplanned shut-down at DGD was always going to make the quarter less attractive than the previous. We don't usually like to inform our investors about what's going on at an equity research analyst level but this time, we are going to inform our readers that just before the earnings, Bloomberg estimated that Darling EBITDA was set to be $375 million for the quarter. This would imply earnings up by circa 8.2% quarter on quarter, which in our personal opinion was not possible given lower DGD margins and lower DGD volume. We firmly believe that expectations were set too high and some bulls got too confident on the Q3 results.

Another macro issue was the stall of the Build Back Better program. Had it been passed, the Blenders Tax Credit would have been fully extended to 2027 and further extended to 2031. With the program stalled, it creates uncertainty around whether biofuel producers will be eligible to get $1/gal tax credit for their biodiesel and renewable diesel productions.

What happens if the Blenders Tax Credit is not extended? And what is our view on that?

Long story short, we see bi-partisan support for the BTC. Below are the main reasons why we are confident about that:

If BTC is not extended, it will cause a meaningful percentage of bio-diesel production to be shut down, this will led to job losses in the industry. Biodiesel production provides support for soybean oil prices and lower prices would be a headwind for many farmers that produce the beans. Last but not least, taking bio-diesel production out would drive energy prices up, and consumers will directly feel the impact of higher fuel prices at the pumps.

Therefore, while the timing is not certain, our team believes that at some point in 2022, both Democrats and Republicans will come together and pass a bill that fully extends BTC for the next five years, providing certainty to investment, to job security, and stakeholder value throughout the chain.

Valuation and latest acquisition

With new renewable diesel projects coming online, there is a lot of focus on feedstock availability. Providing feedstock supply will drive better success later on. We described how Darling and Valero were a perfect fit for each other in our previously mentioned article from March 2020. Thanks to the latest acquisition of Valley Proteins, a new supply will be provided to DGD.

Taking into account the deal, we are upgrading our 2024 EBITDA estimate to $1,9 billion. Darling is currently trading at circa 6.5x our estimates on 2024 EBITDA, making it attractive on valuation. We reiterate our outperforming rating with a $100 per share valuation.