Who's Ready For Some 'Bob The Builder' Bargains?
Summary
- We all know the homebuilder sector is cyclical, yet shares remain cheap, most trading at single-digit multiples.
- We’re providing readers with 10 of the most popular U.S. homebuilders.
- And we’ll conclude with three of our favorites – and one we forecast could return over 70% annually in 2022.
As you know, I'm usually very focused on real estate investment trusts (REITs). Moreover, I'm usually very focused on the commercial side of that spectrum.
That's not difficult to do considering how that's most of them.
There are healthcare REITs (including those that own hospitals, nursing homes, and medical office buildings), lodging REITs, and office REITs…
Retail REITs (including those that own malls, outlets, and strip malls) and industrial REITs (including those that own warehouses and cannabis facilities)…
And timber REITs, self-storage REITs, and data center REITs.
Nor is that the end of the list on the equity side alone. There are also plenty of mortgage REITs (mREITs) that only lend to such commercial-minded landlords.
I'm typically more cautious about such investments. And I almost never venture into residential mREIT territory. Those stocks are far too volatile for Mr. Conservative Investor (me).
But it can be a very different story when it comes to the "standard" residential ones out there. These are publicly-traded landlords that focus on:
- Apartments
- Student housing
- Manufactured housing
- Single-family homes
It's that last category I want to focus on. Though not on the REIT side.
Today, I'm switching focus to not only residential properties but the universe of homebuilders. As in make-them-and-sell-them kinds of companies.
I've had a few requests for this considering the current environment. And since there's definite potential in this space, I figured I'd go for it.
But first, let's discuss the situation these non-REIT members of the residential housing community find themselves in.
The Homebuyer (and Builder) Situation Summed Up
As we well know this far into the far-reaching COVID-19 pandemic, the housing market has gone insane.
I don't think anyone expected the 2020 shutdowns to inspire such an epic and lasting surge of interest in homeownership. But boy, did it ever.
There are so many factors that converged to create the perfect storm, with these three being some of the biggest:
- People were forced to stay put, prompting them to get pretty stir-crazy. Their old "four" walls were made for dwelling, not working in. So turning their home (once) sweet homes into offices too left many craving more space - both inside and outside. A house with a real backyard? Yes, please!
- Mortgage rates plummeted and stayed down for practically two years. This gave more people (and businesses) an incentive to try their hand at homeownership. It was practically a steal at first, though skyrocketing prices soon changed that game. Not that many seemed to notice the ultimate discrepancy. They were too caught up in the madness.
- Prices skyrocketed in part because demand was - and is - so intense while supply was - and is - so limited. After the housing crash in 2008, homebuilders just weren't as necessary. Homeownership was far less popular than it once was, with far more people content to rent instead. And that trend lasted for a while, which meant that new residential properties just weren't being developed at any worthwhile rate. So when demand spiked so suddenly, the market got taken by surprise.
That's the situation homebuyers, home sellers, and homebuilders find themselves in today. Obviously, that makes for a much more profitable situation for the latter two.
But we're not here to talk about the former's woes. It's an obvious seller's market, so here's a list of companies making money off the status quo.
Screening for the Best Builders...
KB Home (KBH) is a 64-year-old Los Angeles, California, based company that builds mainly in sunbelt markets such as Texas, North Carolina, and Arizona. Its shares traded at $38 in January 2020 (before COVID) and are now at $49.04.
Shares returned 35% in 2021, yet they look cheap today, trading at:
- 7.5x price-to-earnings (P/E).
- 5x based on 2022 consensus analyst earnings projections.
KB does pay a dividend (yield is 1.2%), and we recommend buying this one.
NVR (NVR) is a best-in-class builder that's fared much better than its peers, up 45% in 2021. Its P/E of 17.3x is also higher than many competitors, though NVR doesn't pay a dividend.
Operating in the Carolinas, Tennessee, Florida, and mid-Atlantic, the brands it operates include Ryan and Heartland. Shares returned more than 45% in 2021 but look expensive now compared with most of its peers.
Meritage Homes (MTH) is a sunbelt builder based in Phoenix. It focuses on entry-level buyers with an average sales price of around $400,000.
MTH has risen by more than 47% in the past year, yet its P/E is just 5.9x. And that's despite a boost in home closings and an 85% increase in Q3 earnings.
Meritage also has a strong balance sheet and has accelerated its acquisition of lots. Although shares look cheap, its growth forecast is modest comparatively speaking.
Another Round of Homebuilder Stock Considerations
Toll Brothers (TOL) was founded in 1967, listed in 1986, and stands as the fifth-largest U.S. homebuilder by revenue today. It currently builds in 24 states across about 60 markets.
Toll focuses on luxury homes with a strong presence in active adult markets and urban/suburban communities. Its balance sheet is strong (BB+, Ba1, BBB-) with around $1.6 billion of liquidity. And executives and directors own about 9% of shares.
Shares returned over 68% in 2021, and analysts forecast 50%+ growth in 2022.
We're adding it to our Buy list.
D.R. Horton (DHI) is another leading U.S. homebuilder and has been the largest homebuilder by volume since 2002.
Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, it operates in 98 markets across 31 states. Horton has a diverse product mix for entry‐level, move‐up, active adult and luxury buyers. And over half of its homes closed above $300,000.
Horton has liquidity of $500 million, with $150 million unrestricted cash and $350 million on its revolving credit facility. Shares returned over 58% in 2021, yet its P/E remains cheap at 8.1x.
We're adding it to our potential Buy list.
Founded 70 years ago, Pulte Homes (PHM) has delivered almost 750,000 homes. Today, it's the nation's third-largest homebuilder with operations in 23 states and 42 major markets.
Its portfolio includes brands like Centex, Pulte, Del Webb, DiVosta, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West. In Q3-21, Pulte's home sale revenue rose 18% to $3.3 billion. And closings increased 9% to 7,007 homes.
Pulte maintains solid leverage metrics, with Q3:
- Debt-to-capital of 22.4%
- Net debt-to-capital of 5.7%
It also looks cheap, with a 7.9x P/E. Plus, it does pay out a dividend, yielding 1.1% today.
And the Homebuilder List Continues…
Beazer Homes (BZH) has been building for over 50 years and was listed on the NYSE in 1994.
Atlanta-based, it's one of the nation's top homebuilders with sales made in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.
For fiscal year 2021, Beazer recorded net income of $122 million, or $4.01 per diluted share. That's compared to $52.2 million, or $1.74, in 2020.
Shares returned over 53% in 2021, and they're still trading at a discount (5.1x P/E). Analysts forecast 25% growth in 2022.
Another mega homebuilder, Hovnanian (HOV) was founded in 1959. In 2020, total revenue was $2.3 billion from 6,414 home deliveries.
The builder operates within 124 communities in Arizona, California, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.
It's generated $2.6 billion of net operating cash flows before land and land development over the past four years. And its cash flow ramp provides optionality to retire debt (to be paid in 2022 and 2024).
Shares returned over 280% in 2021.
Lennar (LEN) began in 1954 in Miami, completed its IPO in 1971, and was listed on the NYSE in 1972. It's the largest homebuilder in the U.S. based on revenue and net earnings.
Plus, it's an originator of residential and commercial mortgage loans, a provider of title insurance, and a developer of multifamily rentals.
Of course, homebuilding is the most substantial part of Lennar's business. That segment generated $21 billion in revenue, around 93% of consolidated revenue in fiscal 2020.
Lennar shares returned over 53% in 2021. But we have to say we're not excited about its modest 11% 2022 growth forecast.
Our Last Set of 10 Homebuilders
Taylor Morrison's (TMHC) roots date back to 1880. And today, it's been recognized as America's Most Trusted™ Home Builder.
Today, the company enjoys a top 10 market position in 18 of its 21 markets - including a top five spot in 11 of those markets.
Taylor Morrison has historically operated under the same name and Darling Homes brands. And in 2020, it acquired William Lyon Homes, so it also operates under that name.
The company also provides:
- Financial services to customers through its wholly-owned mortgage subsidiary, Taylor Morrison Home Funding
- Title insurance through Inspired Title Services
- Homeowner's insurance policies through Taylor Morrison Insurance Services
Analysts forecast growth of 43% in 2022, and shares remain cheap at 6.4x. So we're adding to the Buy list.
M.D.C. Holdings (MDC), another leading homebuilder, was founded in 1972. Through its Richmond American Homes subsidiaries, MDC has helped over 220,000 buyers move into new, quality homes across the country.
The company's transparent balance sheet features 24% net debt to capital. And its disciplined operating principles are uniquely designed to balance risk and reward (BBB-/BBB-/Ba1).
It's paid an uninterrupted cash dividend since 1994, with a 25% increase in October - up 35% year-over-year. MDC is forecasted to generate 58% growth in 2021, and it's the highest-yielding homebuilder with a current yield of 3.6%.
Yet shares still trade at a discount, at 6.7x P/E.
We're adding it to the Buy list.
Recapping the Top 4 Builder Buys
Out of all those homebuilders, my top 3 are KB Homes, Toll Brothers, and Taylor Morrison.
So let me provide a FAST Graph for each, utilizing the forecasting feature, starting with KBH.
With no multiple expansion whatsoever, this forecast suggests KBH could return 67% annually. As such, it's our highest-conviction homebuilder Buy.
Similarly, TOL - the high-end player - is forecasted to grow 51% in 2022. And our FAST Graph model illustrates shares (which are trading at 9.1x) could return around 50%, also with no multiple expansion.
Finally, TMHC is the cheapest based on P/E. We like its management team, led by CEO Sheryl Palmer - who I hope to get on my iREIT on Alpha podcast soon.
We believe the combination of multiple expansion and super-charged growth could result in impressive 2022 returns.
Then there's M.D.C. Holdings. Analysts estimate it grew 58% in 2021, with a forecasted 18% in 2022.
We classify this homebuilder's highly disciplined balance sheet as a key differentiator. Shares are also cheap, and we model returns of 62% over the next 12 months.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TOL, TMHC, MDC, AND NVR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
