Launching Best Anchor Stocks: Growth With Lower Volatility

Hello fellow investor!

Kris (From Growth To Value) and Leandro (Invesquotes) are excited to announce the launch of Best Anchor Stocks. The service will focus on growth stocks with lower volatility.

A lot of people are attracted to high-growth stocks but the downside is the much higher volatility. Drops of 50% are the rule (as we are experiencing right now) and many investors are scared out of their positions.

But what if there was a select group of growth stocks that can beat the market but with much lower volatility than high-growth stocks? That's what Best Anchor Stocks focuses on. We provide research on these stocks and follow them up closely after we have picked them.

We eat our own cake as we invest in every stock pick that we recommend. Skin in the game means we have the same feelings as you have, and because our own money is at stake, we dig deeper and we care more.

Let's talk about the lower volatility. Our first pick, for example, which you will find if you take the two week free trial, has seen total returns of 15,260% (at the moment of writing) over the last 15 years, vs. the S&P 500's 390% over the same period.

But astonishingly, this stock was never down 30% during this period of extreme price gains, not in the COVID crash of 2020, not even in the Great Financial Crisis of 2008-2009. The best thing? It still has a ton of upside and although it's already a quite sizable company, most investors don't know it yet.

We publish five articles for each pick, together you could see them as a sort of research paper. That means that if you have read these articles, you are fully informed about the company behind the stock, although we even give you extra sources for additional research if you would still want to do more due diligence.

If you want to know what this stock is and read the research on it, you can.

Who's Best Anchor Stocks for?

Best Anchor Stocks is for every investor with a long-term investment horizon who wants to outperform the market while keeping the volatility relatively low.

Best Anchor Stocks can anchor your portfolio with lower volatility if you are a high-growth investor. Index investors can spice up their returns a bit without substantially more volatility. GARP (growth at a reasonable price) will discover new stocks that were maybe not on their radar yet. And many investors probably want quality stocks for the long term that beat the market with relatively low volatility for at least a part of their portfolio.

As soon as you sign up for the free trial, you’ll have access to all the research, including the first Best Anchor Stock pick. It’s a truly special one as it exemplifies all the Best Anchor Stock characteristics. We have very high-quality standards for the Best Anchor Stock portfolio and we are long-term investors, so we won't add 50 stocks each year. We prefer quality over quantity.

The approach: It's all about conviction

Best Anchor Stocks will not bombard you with all kinds of technical parameters, but provide qualitative research and deep insights about the stocks that are in the Best Anchor Stock portfolio, so you have all the tools to build your own conviction.

With each pick, you get five articles with deep research. But the continuous follow-up through update articles or in the weekly News Of The Week is at least as important. You will know if the fundamentals improve or deteriorate over time. After all, our own money is at stake.

The company behind the stock is more important for long-term investing success than anything else. If the company has a visionary management team, outstanding customer service, and first-class execution, it's not always possible to find that directly in the numbers, but often this is what drives the long-term results and, as a consequence, the stock price.

Conviction is built over time, it's not something that you suddenly have or don't have. If you buy a stock after one article you have read, and a few months later the stock tanks, your initial, rather shallow conviction will probably evaporate fast. But if you have weekly updates, you know the company behind the stock so well, that you may be thankful for the chance that Mr. Market gives you to add to your position at a lower price. Conviction is where we can make a difference for you.

What will you get as a member of Best Anchor Stocks?

This is what you will get:

Five extensive articles about the picks with a full explanation of what the company does and why it's a great stock to own for the long term.

Every Saturday, you get the News Of The Week, with detailed updates on all the picks and general market information.

The Best Anchor Stocks portfolio. You can follow the performance of the portfolio in real time.

The watch list for Best Anchor Stocks. If you want, do your own analysis on stocks that we think are at least worth investigating.

Regular updates after earnings, new products, new executive hires, big price moves, and general market moves.

Regular webinars.

Leandro's real portfolio.

A chat room where you can ask questions to other members and of course to the authors behind Best Anchor Stocks.

Articles about portfolio management and the psychology of investing.

Who runs Best Anchor Stocks?

The Best Anchor Stock team consists of two analysts. Leandro will be the main contributor to Best Anchor Stocks. He'll do all the research and write the articles. Kris (From Growth To Value, the founder of Potential Multibaggers) will be guiding Leandro with his knowledge of the market and about stocks in general. Together, Kris and Leandro decide on the picks.

Leandro - The main contributor and co-founder

Leandro has been contributing to Kris’ service Potential Multibaggers for some time. Leandro is active on Twitter (where he has more than 14,000 followers) under his pen name Invesquotes.

This is Leandro:

Leandro is 26-years-old and was born in Spain. He's a Master in Economics and lives in Madrid.

Leandro's passion for investing started eight years ago when he read as much as he could about Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch. It was love at first sight. What he most loves about investing was not just making money (which he obviously also likes) but the fact that he could research companies thoroughly and learn about business and our world at large.

Leandro decided to take his investment-related studies a bit further and prepared for the CFA exam which he didn’t end up taking due to two consecutive COVID-related cancellations. However, preparing for the exam for almost two years allowed Leandro to gain very useful knowledge in financial accounting which now helps him analyze companies even better.

Leandro started The Global Investor, a newsletter where he shared all the research he did on some well-known companies. When Kris asked him to start Best Anchor Stocks together, Leandro left The Global Investor in November 2021 to fully focus on the preparation for this launch of Best Anchor Stocks.

Kris - Founder of Potential Multibaggers and Best Anchor Stocks

Kris, who runs Potential Multibaggers and is a Fintwit influencer with more than 73,000 followers at the moment of writing, has been a contributor to Seeking Alpha since early 2016. His service Potential Multibaggers has been among the best performing for quite some time. While he mostly focuses on high-growth stocks, he has had a category of "Anchor Stocks" for a long time already in his service. More and more of his subscribers were interested in getting to know more about this category of stocks and that's where the idea of Best Anchor Stocks comes from.

Kris will oversee this marketplace and help Leandro with strategical decisions, with his experience and vision. Kris and Leandro are in contact on a daily basis so they are very well aligned, exchange ideas, work together, inspire each other and, also important, they have a great time together, sharing their passion that they also want to share with you.

Why Best Anchor Stocks?

Lower overall volatility can help you invest better and make it easier to hold your stocks for the long term when the market is volatile.

Let’s see this with a brief example using Apple (AAPL) and Roku (ROKU). Since its IPO in September of 2017, Roku has been substantially more volatile than Apple and the stock is down 67% from its previous high right now:

We're using the downside here as losing money is more psychologically challenging, although the same can be said from an upside point of view.

But over the same period, Roku has outperformed Apple by a wide margin, even right now, when the stock is down 67% from its highs:

A majority of investors probably ended up selling Roku after some of the violent drops that the stock had during this period. Holding Apple during this period was less challenging as it was an already established company with a deep moat and much lower volatility. But despite the lower volatility, Apple has also managed to beat the indexes by a wide margin during this period:

So "more established" does not automatically equal "below-market returns." This is the kind of stocks that Best Anchor Stocks will focus on. Some will be familiar, but others are still often flying under the radar.

Why should you sign up now?

The first 50 investors who sign up will enjoy a legacy (yes, forever!) discount:

More than 25% discount on the annual subscription ($299 forever instead of $399)

20% discount on the monthly ($39 forever instead of $49)

As long as you don’t cancel your subscription, you will always get that $299 or $39 price. You have nothing to lose as there's a two-week free trial that will allow you to try the service out and decide if you want to continue after this period.

In the meantime, keep growing!

