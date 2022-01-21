blackdovfx/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) is a company - that has been around since 2015 - currently engaged in the field of quantum computing. During the first four years of its existence, the company was only involved in R&D work related to quantum computing. Since 2019, it has gotten into commercial agreements with certain clients, whereby it offers its quantum computing systems through a quantum-computing-as-a-service (“QCaaS”) platform. IONQ also derives additional revenue by co-developing algorithms with external parties on the quantum computing systems.

IonQ Inc. arrived at the bourses in early October 2021 via the SPAC route (it was previously involved in a business combination with dMY Technology Group III) making it the first publicly traded, pure-play quantum computing company in the world. The company’s long-term goal is to increase the accessibility of quantum computers to the outside world.

The IonQ story appears to be one brimming with promise, but it is also something that is in its infancy, with plenty of hurdles yet to be crossed. In this article, I will pick out and highlight some of the notable aspects (both good and bad) of the IonQ narrative.

Much to admire

Quantum computing is something of an unconquered arena, with a number of players - big and small - vying to establish their supremacy here via different types of technology. Quantum computers run on qubits and are fundamental to the goal of deepening computational power to take on more complex real-world problems that are beyond the scope of traditional computers.

Principally, the more qubits you have, the higher computational power you can generate, but that certainly isn’t the only goal, and there are various other nuances to consider; can you construct a sturdy quantum processing unit (QPU) that facilitates stability even as the number of qubits increases? How do you position your qubits, and can you get the qubits to fluidly entangle with each other whilst producing lower error rates? As qubits are added and the noise increases, does the efficacy reduce? Can you facilitate greater conductivity? Can your quant computing systems run across multiple platforms, cloud or otherwise? Can you make pricing of the qubit more cost-competitive? These are some of the myriad challenges that incumbents such as IONQ are faced with.

When all is said and done, I’d like to believe that IONQ is fairly well-positioned to address these challenges and has a number of arrows in its quiver.

Firstly, note that IONQ currently appears to be something like an indie band and is not going down the oft-trodden mainstream path followed by some of its more notable peers such as Google, Intel, IBM (these guys follow the tech of using oscillations in a superconducting loop to create qubits). Rather IONQ creates its qubits by using ions trapped in electric fields; this trapped-ion tech is estimated to be more stable and offers better connectivity than the superconducting alternatives. Error rates have been estimated to be lower too. Then note that superconducting qubits require near absolute zero temperatures to function, but this is not required for trapped-ion technology.

Last year, the company also introduced its Multicore Quantum Architecture (RMQA) which will provide them with the requisite infrastructure to scale hundreds of qubits on a single chip and maintain stability. Developments such as this make IONQ something of a front runner in the quest to scale quantum computing. In fact, in a benchmark study conducted by QED-C, it is believed that out of all the commercially available quantum computers, IONQ appeared to come out on top.

The other thing to note is that it is the only company that makes its quantum hardware available on major cloud platforms such as AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

You also have to respect the intellectual capital at the helm of IONQ. The CTO and the Chief Scientist (both co-founders of IONQ) have over 25 years of academic research experience in the field of quantum information sciences and were also installed as esteemed members of the White House-backed - National Quantum Initiative Advisory Committee.

It’s fair to say that all these factors have been rather instrumental in increasing the pace of IONQ’s contract bookings. Previously the company was only looking to hit $5m for the year, but in Q3-21 this was scaled up by more than 3x and will likely be closer to $15.7-$15.9m for the whole year. Over the next three years, these contract bookings are expected to quadruple!

It goes without saying that this translates into some strong revenue growth figures over the next couple of years. According to YCharts, the company will likely finish FY21 delivering around $1.5m of sales; this will likely surge to over $6m by the end of next year, before hitting mid-teens levels by FY23 (implying 266% topline growth!) Given that IONQ’s clients (and prospective clients) are primarily all large players, we may potentially be underestimating the ticket size of contract bookings that will likely come through over the next couple of years.

IONQ is an apt acquisition candidate

Considering the competition that IONQ is up against, I’m not necessarily convinced it has the deep pockets and the stamina to go the distance as a standalone entity. Rather, at least to me, IONQ's real allure lies in the premise that it has a solid tech and intellectual foundation but also has some foibles which could potentially be alleviated if a larger, more illustrious, partner were to come on board.

When I refer to foibles or gaps, I’m talking about say, strengthening procurement initiatives (whilst also garnering economies of scale) with isotope-based materials that are used in their ion trap technology. Currently, I believe, IONQ does not have any long-term procurement agreements and sources these materials through a standard ordering process.

Then there’s also the type of client base that IONQ targets that make them less competitive without the presence of a more established and larger sales function. Currently, most of its sales are towards large clients who tend to hold ample bargaining power during negotiations. The sales cycles here too are typically longer and vendors such as IONQ are also expected to take on a greater share of the risk. In an environment such as this, it would help to have a partner with greater pull.

So, say, for instance, something like a Honeywell (HON) which is - to my knowledge - the only other major entity that is going down this trapped-ion tech route. Whether Honeywell will have the necessary appetite and wherewithal to shed out a few billion dollars to acquire IONQ remains to be seen, given that they've already recently spent around $300m in acquiring a majority stake in a newly created quantum computing company.

..yet, miles to go before economic benefits come through

Over the years, quantum computing has been making inroads into mainstream consciousness, but incumbents in this space (including IONQ) are still many years away from producing a commercially and economically viable technology that can be “replicated at scale”. I also think that there’s something to be said about the fact that the bulk of the investments in quantum computing projects is being driven by the public sector (which has the staying power to cope with the long gestation periods of various projects). IONQ estimates that governments across the world have deployed an aggregate sum of $24bn between 2016-2021; the more risk-conscious private sector on the other hand has been a lot more guarded, deploying less than $6bn during this period. In effect, this aggregate 5-year sum of around $30bn accounts for just 0.03% of the current total global GDP. The takeaway here is that you’re looking at a technology and an ecosystem that “currently” adds minuscule value to global GDP; given this status-quo, is this an area of the market where you want to deploy a significant portion of your investment corpus?

Even if quantum computing was to explode the way AI has exploded over the last decade or so, there’s no guarantee that the trapped-ion tech that IONQ follows will be the one that eventually becomes mainstream. Indeed, from a scalability angle, there are question marks over how many ions can be placed in a single trap to facilitate interaction. Also, note that trapped-ion technology runs the risk of exhibiting latency challenges whilst flagging real-time errors in a system; this negates the very edge that quantum computers are expected to have over super-computers in solving complex problems

Clearly, these are engineering/physics/developmental issues that the IONQ team needs to iron out and address before they can keep ramping up the level of qubits per year. This calls for more investment, time, and resources that will likely continue to put further pressure on the cost base. For the uninitiated, IONQ has a history of operating losses and this will only widen over the next two years (even as the topline picks up every year). Do also note that, IONQ is currently at a stage in its lifecycle where R&D expenses account for roughly 60% of the operating cost base (average over the last two years on a 9M basis). If they want to go to market aggressively, you're likely to see a spike in sales and marketing costs which are currently quite subdued at less than $30m and only account for 8% of the operating cost base.

All in all, current YCharts estimates peg the expected FY21 EBITDA at -$35.4m and this will worsen even further to -$62.2m and -$75m for FY22e and FY23e respectively. Indeed, as per its March 2021 presentation, IONQ only expects to turn EBITDA positive by 2025!

Closing thoughts - Is IONQ Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Quantum computing is no doubt something that could explode and change the fortunes of key facilitators in this space, but there are also a lot of things that are very much up in the air, and I’m not prepared to be overly bullish on something like an IONQ as yet, particularly as it is likely to be in the red for the foreseeable future. Also, don’t forget that trapped-ion technology and superconducting technologies aren’t the only qubit-chasing technologies that are looking to go mainstream; you also have to consider alternative concepts like polarized photons, quantum dots, silicon-based spin qubits, etc. that could also potentially be harnessed. I’m not looking to dismiss the proponents of IONQ’s technology, but at this juncture, I don’t believe that anyone can say with any certainty that a specific tech is nailed on to revolutionize and game the world of qubits; if you still insist, I’d say you’re probably looking at things with rose-tinted glasses, something along the lines of that famous Arsène Wenger quote - “Everyone thinks they have the prettiest wife at home!”

Regardless, you could also look at the IONQ stock as a short-term trading candidate, but even then, I’m not sure the current conditions are sufficiently optimal.

Since crossing the $35 levels post the Q3 results in November, the stock has been sliding in the shape of something akin to a descending triangle pattern and has ended up losing around two-thirds of its market cap. What I’m now looking for is some sort of floor, or abatement in selling pressure which is yet to come through. You’d hope that the stock could indulge in some bottom formation around the $10-$12 zone as it is close to the listing price and there was this bout of congestion around that price zone in October.

I’d also be looking to substantiate the price action with further volatility contraction to more normalized levels. Note that even though we’ve seen a drop in the default 14-day ATR (Average True Range) from levels of over 3 to 1.64, you’d still want it to drift closer to levels of 1.

You’d also want to note that SPAC-themed stocks have sort of gone off the boil, and this general aversion towards this pocket could also weigh on IONQ's stock. The De-SPAC ETF (DSPC) that covers stocks that have listed post mergers with SPACs, is down over 20% over the past month, even as the broader markets have remained relatively flat (IONQ is part of DSPC’s portfolio). IONQ’s relative strength ratio versus other DSPC components is still on the higher side at 0.83x, and above the average of 0.77x, so not the most ideal risk-reward candidate in the DSPC space.

Having said all this, I also see little to no merit in going short on IONQ at this juncture. All things considered, I’d rate the stock as a HOLD.