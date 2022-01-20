The Stock Market Is Getting Smashed By Soaring Real Rates

ErikMandre/iStock via Getty Images

The intraday price action on Jan. 20 may better explain what's happening in the market than in recent memory. Prices on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq raced higher at the start of the day, soaring by roughly 1.5% and 2%, respectively. That rally peaked by 11 AM, and by 1 PM, the rally was finished, and stocks started to sell off aggressively. The S&P 500 ended the day lower by more than 1%, while the NASDAQ Composite finished down by more than 1.2%.

This turnaround in the market caused a lot of technical damage to the Nasdaq ETF (QQQ) technical chart and is signaling the potential for the sell-off to only intensify in the coming day and weeks.

10-Yr TIP Auction

The rally seemed doomed to fail almost from the opening as real yields had moved higher to start the day, but not by a material amount. But given the violent sell-off to end January 18, a dead-cat bounce didn't seem odd. But as soon as those TIP yields started moving higher, everything changed.

The mood in the market shifted after the 10-yr TIP auction at 1 PM ET. That was when real rates spiked and started moving higher again. The real rates had backed off to start the day on the 10-yr TIP to roughly -66 bps, but they spiked to -60 bps after the auction. That was when the stock market sell-off seemed to begin.

It's evident in the chart above that around the time. The Nasdaq futures peaked a little bit before the 10-yr TIP rates bottom. But once the 10-Yr Tip rate turned and started moving up, the sellers came in, and everything started to turn around.

5-Yr TIP

The rates for the 5-yr TIP rose too, and the relationship over the past 2-year between TIP rates and the stock market has been robust, with lower TIP rates pushing equity prices higher and higher TIP rates pushing the equity market lower.

A daily chart of the 5-Yr TIP rate and an inverted (upside-down) Nasdaq 100 Index shows the relationship nearly perfectly. Every drop in TIP rates helped to fuel the next leg higher in the equity market. The chart below suggests that the Nasdaq may be behind some and has not been moving as aggressively as TIP rates have. That means more selling pressure will be coming into the equity market. The higher TIP rates rise, the more selling the equity market will face.

Technical Damage

Today's significant reversal caused an enormous breakdown in the Nasdaq 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) which fell below its 200-day moving average for the first since March 2020. Additionally, the ETF had broken a significant uptrend that started off the November 2020 lows. These are two major trends to have failed. That makes the last considerable support for the QQQ at $359.50; after that, the next major technical support region for the QQQ does not come until $342, another 5.5% lower.

The one positive sign for the QQQ, it is nearing an oversold level with an RSI approaching 30. However, given that the RSI has been trending lower since peaking in July, it seems that the RSI may fall below 30 first before finding a meaningful bounce.

Can't Have It Both Ways

When stocks were rising and valuations kept moving higher, it became apparent that stocks were significantly overvalued, but the bull thesis had been that rates were low and real rates were lower. The argument was that it made the future earnings and cash flow stream discounted back to today worth more. But the assumption was that the Fed would stay easy for a long time. However, that has all changed now, and the Fed will attempt to tighten much faster.

The point here is that the market can't have it both ways. If falling real rates make stocks worth more, then rising real rates make them worthless. The other problem is that growth is slowing dramatically, and the market can't support its current valuation based on those growth rates; it needs ultra-low rates to do that. Well, those low rates are going away, and now we are exiting a time of multiple expansion and heading into a period of multiple contraction, which can be very painful.

I have been warning about this for months. The whole time this market was rising, I kept telling the narrative of how it was likely to end - starting in the early summer month by simply noting that the growth rate in 2022 was going to slow and not be enough to support the market multiples. Then beginning later in summer, noting the Fed would have to taper and raise rates, tightening financial conditions. None of this is a surprise, not to me at least. I have been through these cycles far too many times.

This most likely doesn't change until the Fed blinks.