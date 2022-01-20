Still Learning About Crypto: The Fed Tightens

Vertigo3d/iStock via Getty Images

Cryptocurrencies are still the "new thing" on the block.

Whereas we have learned a lot about cryptocurrencies and how they work since the idea was first introduced to the financial markets, there is still much we don't know about the asset and how it performs in different market conditions.

Paul Vigna, writing in the Wall Street Journal, looks at how the price of Bitcoin is responding to the possibility of the Federal Reserve tightening up its monetary policy and possibly raising its policy rate of interest in March.

So far, Mr. Vigna sees Bitcoin (BTC-USD) performing in a way very similar to stocks.

Since the financial markets opened this year, the price of Bitcoin has dropped by 8.7 percent.

Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency on the market.

Ethereum (ETH-USD), the second-largest, is down by 14.0 percent.

Other companies trading crypto are also down by double-digits.

The reason for the decline, Mr. Vigna declares, is that investors, as a group, are moving out of riskier assets because of their concern over rising interest rates.

Analysts are tracing the movements in the price of Bitcoin and have discovered that this year, Bitcoin's price movements have duplicated the moves in the NASDAQ index, an index that is dominated by tech stocks.

The NASDAQ index is down by 7.3 percent this year.

On November 10, 2021, the price of Bitcoin hit its historical high of $68,990. One year ago, the price was only $34,771.

Note that through most of 2021, the Federal Reserve was pumping money into the financial markets and most measures of stock performance moved upwards throughout the year.

In the fall of 2021, the Federal Reserve began to slow down its injection of reserves into the banking system and by November it was talking about beginning to taper its purchase of securities bought outright, and looked to December as a starting period for this move.

Although some new historic highs have been reached by the stock market since then, the last time the NASDAQ hit a new historic high was on November 19, 2021.

This was right around the time that the Bitcoin price reached its historic high, as mentioned above.

So, as Mr. Vigna suggests, "The Federal Reserve is casting a shadow over cryptocurrencies."

But, are the prices of cryptocurrencies going to act, over time, like stock prices?

That remains to be seen.

Gold Prices?

Quite a few analysts argue that cryptocurrencies, in many ways, are like gold, as a store of value.

Have gold prices performed like the price of Bitcoin over the past several months?

Well, the price of gold closed at $1,830.30 on December 31, 2021.

Right now the price of gold is around $1,847.00. So the price of gold has not fallen like the price of Bitcoin or stock prices since the beginning of the year.

Around the middle of November 2021, the price of gold was around $1,850.

Very little change has taken place in the price of gold. It is hard, at this time, to draw a comparison between how the price of cryptocurrencies behave relative to the way the price of gold behaves in response to what the Fed is now attempting to do.

So, we move on.

Still More To Learn

Investors still believe that there is much more to learn about the assets defined as cryptocurrencies.

The reason I say this is because there are still many investors that want to get in on the cryptocurrency "game."

Miles Kruppa writes in the Financial Times that Andreessen Horowitz, a venture capital firm, plans to raise up to $4.5 billion for "a new set of cryptocurrency funds."

This is more than twice what the firm raised less than a year ago for a similar purpose.

The point is, money, lots of money, is flowing into the world of cryptocurrency.

Cryptocurrencies are felt by these people to represent the future. And, they want a part of this future.

Kruppa informs us that:

"Investors plowed $31.6 billion into cryptocurrency start-up deals last year, an almost sevenfold increase from 2020."

Andreessen and other tech investors have apparently not had any trouble in raising all these billions of dollars from large institutions wanting to get in on the action. This has resulted, Mr. Kruppa says, in a flooding of the sector with "unprecedented sums" of money.

This is a part of the amazing thing that is going on right now. As Erin Griffith writes in The New York Times, the money flowing into new start-ups this year has been incredible.

Thank you, Federal Reserve.

Things Are Good!

Right now, things are good!

The opportunities seem to be unending. The future looks golden.

And, money is flowing into all things new.

But, investors are still learning about what cryptocurrencies really are and how they will perform over time, and whether or not their prices will perform like other prices...like stock prices.

Also, another thing that is of interest concerning the flow of venture fund money into cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrencies have been sold as opportunities to develop the financial sector into something that is independent of a centralized control.

That is, cryptocurrency assets are supposedly unattached to any central authority.

Here we see massive amounts of "outside" money rushing in to own and control, to provide a central authority, of these assets.

Certainly, a venture capital firm is not going to let a cryptocurrency investment proceed on its own if the asset's creative firm is not making money.

Venture capital investment in this area does not promise the absence of a centralized authority.

I am not saying that centralized authority is not good, but it is inconsistent with the original plans of the inventors of cryptocurrencies. But, this just points out the weakness of the assumption behind some of these innovations that are aimed at operating without some kind of central control. This assumption, to me, goes away when we observe the reality of the world.

This is not bad, but it is more realistic to expect that complete independence will never be achieved.