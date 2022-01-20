How Does Zillow Make Money?

LifestyleVisuals/E+ via Getty Images

Zillow (Z) (ZG) is a real estate marketplace that allows users to list a home for sale or rent by owner or agent for no charge. Rather than charging listing fees, the company sells ads to property managers and real estate agents, and via premier branding services for agents.

What Is Zillow?

Zillow was founded in 2004 in Seattle, Washington by Rich Barton, Lloyd Frink, Spencer Rascoff, David Beitel, and Kristin Acker. Barton and Frink were former Microsoft executives. Rascoff was a co-founder of Hotwire.com and Rascoff, Beitel, and Acker were all involved in founding Expedia. Barton is currently CEO of Zillow.

The company initially created partnerships with local newspapers to share advertising revenue on co-branded sites to reach local markets. They now primarily advertise through their main website and app. They are the most-visited real estate site in the US and provide an integrated real estate experience to customers buying, selling, renting, or financing a home. Zillow also offers loans. Historically, Zillow used to directly buy and sell homes via a program called Zillow Offers but discontinued that practice in 2021 after significant losses.

With data on over 110 million homes in the US, Zillow has proprietary algorithms that provide value-added insight including Zestimate, a home valuation model that estimates a home's value by looking at public and user-submitted data as well as its MLS listing and other location and market trends.

While Zillow started in the US, in 2018, they expanded to Canada. They own a number of companies including:

Postlets: an online real estate listing platform

RentJuice: a SaaS company that offers tools for marketing and leasing rental properties

Buyfolio: a real estate shopping platform

They also own Mortech, HotPads, StreetEasy, Trulia, DotLoop, Naked Apartments, and Showing Suite.

Who Owns Zillow?

Zillow became a publicly-traded company on July 19, 2011 and trades on the NASDAQ under the (Z) ticker symbol. Ownership, however, is still concentrated in the stakes of its executive leaders and early institutional investors.

Zillow has several consumer-facing brands including Zillow Offers, Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Closing Services, Zillow Homes, Trulia, Out East, StreetEasy, HotPads, and ShowingTime.

Takeaway: In 2020, Zillow had a record of 9.6 billion visits to their apps and websites, 1.5 billion more than the year before. They sold 5.3 million homes in 2020, a 24% increase over the previous year. They also made $3.33 billion in 2020, up from $2.74 billion in 2019. That represents a 22% annual increase in revenue. However, overall, Zillow lost $162 million in 2020. At the time of writing this article, 2021 annual data has not yet been released.

Zillow Business Model

Zillow's competitive advantage is being a market leader, having a recognizable and trusted brand, and providing value-added content via their algorithmic tools like their Zestimate tool which estimates the selling price of a home.

Takeaway: Zillow has several competitors in the online residential real estate space including Redfin, Homesnap, Realtor.com, Apartments.com, and Open Door.

Zillow Makes Money In 3 Ways

1. Zillow Offers

While Zillow announced they were closing their Zillow Offer department in 2021 after losing money that year, it has been a key source of revenue for the company in the past. In 2020, their Zillow Offers segment brought in revenues of $1.7 billion, an increase of 26% over 2019. That represented 51% of their revenue at the time. However, that segment of their business still lost $320 million that year.

3. Premier Agent

Zillow makes money by selling advertising and enhanced profiles to real estate agents. While agents can create a free profile, many agents pay more for enhanced profiles and a suite of tools and data they can use to track and better convert leads into clients.

In 2020, Zillow made $1.04 billion from fees charged to agents for their Premier agents' services, a 14% increase year over year and an additional $403 million from agent advertising sales. Combined, this made up 43% of Zillow’s 2020 revenue.

3. Mortgage Origination

Zillow makes money by offering Zillow Home Loans and reselling them on the secondary mortgage market. They also offer mortgage refinancing. Their mortgage origination services are primarily used by sellers and homebuyers who use their website.

They made $174 million in 2020 in their mortgage origination division, an increase of 73% over 2019. However, that revenue represented just 5% of their total revenue in 2020.

Bottom Line

Zillow is a free online real estate marketplace where prospective home buyers can search rental and sale listings. Zillow makes money primarily by selling ads and providing premier branding services for agents. While they are currently a market leader in the online residential real estate space, they have significant competition from companies with more robust business models.