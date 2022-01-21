The Russell 2000 Is Nearing Bear Market Territory (Technically Speaking For 1/20)

undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

FYI: The editorial staff is dealing with Covid issues. Please send a good thought their way for a safe and speedy recovery.

Housing inventory is an issue, although new housing inventory is starting to improve.

New Housing Inventory FRED

New housing inventory cratered to its lowest level in over 40 years after the break of the housing bubble. This period was also characterized by homebuilders over-extending themselves, which also acted as a brake on building. But new home sales started to increase in the latter half of 2012. The pace of the increase started to decline at the beginning of 2019. It hit its recent nadir in October 2020 and has been increasing at an accelerated pace since. Total inventory is 402,000.

Total existing home inventory Calculated Risk

This is where the real problem exists. Total existing home inventory was abnormally high during the housing bubble. It has since been declining and is now just shy of 1,000,000.

China's central bank cut rates again:

China’s central bank cut its benchmark lending rates again on Thursday amid concerns about an economic slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy. The People’s Bank of China reduced the one-year loan prime rate by 10 basis points from 3.8% to 3.7%. In December, the PBOC cut the one-year loan prime rate for the first time since April 2020. The five-year loan prime rate was lowered by 5 basis points from 4.65% to 4.6% — it was the first cut since April 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Loan prime rates (LPR) affect the lending rates for corporate and household loans in the country.

China's annual growth rate is currently 4% with a 5.1% unemployment rate. Inflation is 1.5% (link). However, the overall pace of growth has been declining:

China's annual GDP growth rate Trading Economics

This is what has the central bank concerned. Traders have already discounted future Chinese growth:

Weekly FXI chart Stockcharts

The FXI peaked in early 2021 and has been trending lower since.

The 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims is still solid:

4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims FRED

In other words, today's news of higher unemployment claims isn't impacting the longer-term averages yet. That same article noted (emphasis added):

The increase in applications may point to employers laying off staff during the most recent surge in Covid cases. Even so, the fallout should be short-lived as companies are desperate to retain and attract talent amid ongoing labor shortages.

While the latest variant is more easily transmitted, it is proving to be milder, which should help mitigate the negative impacts.

To wrap up this week's market posts (I'll be back over the weekend), consider these groups of charts:

Weekly charts of the SPY, QQQ, DIA, and IWM Stockcharts

The SPY and QQQ broke long-term trend lines this week. The IWM has as well, but it's been consolidating sideways since last March.

1-year chart of the SPY, QQQ, DIA, and IWM Stockcharts

The SPY is just below short-term support. The QQQ broke support and is now at the 200-day EMA. The IWM broke short-term support yesterday.

So far, the IWM is down 17% since its peak - 3% shy of a bear market. The QQQ is off 10% and the SPY is down 6%. Assuming that the markets' respective decline is moving down the risk food chain (small caps falling first, followed by the Nasdaq and Russell 2000), we could finally be having the correction so many have predicted for so long.