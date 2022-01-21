David Becker/Getty Images Entertainment

Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) is currently trading at a 14% discount to the offer made by Microsoft (MSFT) due to antitrust concerns. While the deal doesn't seem to pose any issues from a market share perspective, the antitrust authorities, namely the Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice, want to see what impact big-tech M&A deals can have on their ancillary services.

Let's look at the deal

The acquisition is priced at $95.00 per share which is the average price during the June '21 period, roughly 9% lower than the 12-month highs but at a +45% premium to last week's closing price.

Numbers aside though, the deal would create a truly global competitor to Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) in a sector where Asian competition is ahead of the US. We believe that the geopolitical advantage of this deal will outweigh any potential reservations that the FTC or DOJ could have. Should the deal go through, and we expect it to do so, Microsoft will be the 3rd largest gaming company in terms of net bookings, but more importantly, it will be able to compete against the two giants in the sector: Tencent and Sony (SONY).

It is worth also touching on Microsoft's relatively clean record with the antitrust authorities when they recently clamped down on tech giants (we say relatively as some of our more seasoned readers will remember the late 1990s). This is thanks to Microsoft's relatively small presence in the social media universe. Microsoft only has LinkedIn in its social media portfolio, though it narrowly missed out on acquiring TikTok, much to the satisfaction of a certain Bill Gates who described social media as "a poison chalice".

Social media, and consumer-facing internet platforms, are excellent machines for collecting personal data, and subsequently analysis and targeting. Thanks to this, the antitrust authorities have broadened their examination scope due to the intensifying concern over how these companies are taking advantage of their huge presence across a series of platforms and business areas. While this may not be a problem concerning market share, it could create an advantage for their own businesses.

However, it is also because of this reason why we see the acquisition going ahead as it would create a large US competitor in the gaming industry.

Conclusion

We remain neutral on the Activision with a target price of $95.00. We would buy on any antitrust related weakness with a view to taking home an easy profit before the deal theoretically closes in 2023.