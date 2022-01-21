ThitareeSarmkasat/iStock via Getty Images

Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) is a senior loan fund that should benefit from higher interest rates. Most senior loan funds are floating rates. As a friendly reminder, they will still have to break through the "floor" rate before seeing an impact. This means it might not be as immediate until rates rise sufficiently. Stanford Chemist went more in-depth on this subject previously. So once the floor is broken through, they can benefit from increased yields in their portfolio. This fund comes up from time to time, and a reader requested coverage.

The latest time was in our last screening for senior loan funds. It was the deepest discount in the senior loan fund space. Its distribution coverage was lacking, but surprisingly, net investment income [NII] increased substantially in the latest report. That saw the fund's NII coverage improve materially. The fund recently paid out a special year-end distribution.

Today it remains the deepest discount in the senior closed-end fund space. Data was taken as of 12/31/2021. The distribution rate is closer to 5.8%. The 16.86% is being mistaken by factoring in the special distribution that was announced.

Name Ticker Premium/Discount Distribution Rate Invesco Senior Income VVR -6.49% 16.86%** Blackstone Strategic Credit BGB -5.68% 5.81% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opps Fund JSD -5.07% 7.02% Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund JQC -5.82% 7.14% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund AFT -2.83% 6.39% Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity JRO -2.04% 6.83% Nuveen Senior Income NSL -2.95% 6.88% BlackRock Floating Rate Inc Strategies FRA -2.38% 5.92% Nuveen Floating Rate Income JFR -2.88% 6.89% Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income BGX -2.96% 6.34% BlackRock Floating Rate Income BGT 5.66% 5.47% BlackRock Debt Strategies DSU 3.64% 6.07% First Trust Senior FR Inc II FCT -4.18% 8.03% Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term BSL 4.94% 5.29% Pioneer Floating Rate Fund PHD 2.67% 5.80% Eaton Vance Senior Income EVF -2.60% 5.88% Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate EFR 7.46% 6.39% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income EFT 4.30% 6.18% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term EFL 0.11% 4.13% Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund ACP -0.97% 11.79%

The average yield in the senior loan space is 6.5%. With VVR being on the lower end, it seems that investors are discounting the fund more heavily. In addition to that, Invesco isn't known to be one of the more popular CEF sponsors. Good or bad, that's for others to decide.

I don't cover their funds often because they don't offer equity funds. Being that I mostly focus on equity funds, and they offer mostly muni funds and a few high yield bond funds - plus VVR.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Invesco

The Basics

1-Year Z-score:2.12

Discount: -3.24%

Distribution Yield: 5.8%

Expense Ratio: 1.54%

Leverage: 33%

Managed Assets: $1.07 billion

Structure: Perpetual

VVR's investment objective is "to provide a high level of current income, consistent with preservation of capital."

To achieve this, the fund will "opportunistically invest primarily in floating or variable senior loans of issuers which operate in a variety of industries and geographic regions."

With that, we know that they won't be restricted to certain industries or geographies, meaning we should get a fairly diverse portfolio. That can help out the fund more as senior loans are often issued by junk-rated companies with below-investment-grade credit ratings.

The fund is a suitable size and utilizes a relatively high amount of leverage compared to the broader CEF space. However, relative to its peers, it comes right in line. The average of the group comes to 34%.

Instead of just employing borrowings from a revolving credit facility, they also have leverage raised through a preferred offering. These are variable rate demand preferred shares, not fixed rates that could help keep their interest expenses in check when rates rise. Therefore, when rates rise, their leverage costs will go up. That will counteract some of the upside from higher rates in their underlying portfolio. That being said, it will still be a net positive for the fund.

In this case, the mandatory redemption date isn't until June 1st, 2028. They had a partial redemption on June 17th, 2020. So it is assumed that the issue has been callable. The dividend rate for the preferred is LIBOR plus a spread of 0.15%. That is definitely on the low end, and that put the average annualized dividend rate at just 0.22% for the last six months reported.

The preferred dividends are much cheaper than what they pay for their borrowings. It is on the higher side of most CEFs that I follow, coming in at an average interest rate of 1.47%. At this time, they have a relatively large amount of capacity to increase their borrowings. They may borrow up to $275 million and reported just $153,331,522 was being utilized.

The fund's expense ratio comes to 1.54%. That's a bit lower than the average of the group. When including interest expenses, it comes to 2.06%.

Performance - Attractive Returns, Deep Discount

For a senior loan fund, they have delivered some reasonable results. The whole space has been negatively impacted as rates have stayed near 0% over the last decade. We had some small increases between 2015 and 2018 but never got to "normal" rates.

VVR Historical Performance Invesco

Over the next year, rates are set to rise; at least, that is the expectation. No one knows how far they will go before having to reduce them again. That is a risk for this fund that rates continue to stay low. On the other hand, it is still encouraging to see that we can still get some decent returns from the fund with rates so low.

Comparing the fund's performance over the last decade is encouraging. These funds were grappling with low rates, so neither one had a benefit over the other as they are substantially invested in senior loan funds. VVR came out on top on a total NAV return basis. Here we are comparing BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT), Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) and BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (FRA).

It came out in different positions on other standard time frames, but all right in line with the group.

As we touched on above already, the fund's discount was the deepest of the group. Combining that with performance that is topping some peers or coming in line is more encouraging news for VVR. Since that time, the discount has tightened up but is still relatively attractive.

Distribution - Coverage Improves Massively

The fund currently has a distribution yield of 5.8%. This is paid at a rate of $0.021 monthly at this time. That's the same rate it has been paying for over the last year. They had cut their distribution in 2020 when the Fed slashed rates to target 0%. That was just after they began to raise the distribution as well through 2018 and 2019.

This fund has been around for a long time. The distribution history has been adjusted frequently, as is fairly common with senior loan funds.

VVR Distribution History CEFConnect

Investors received a year-end special this year at $0.0607. This was helped by the fund's massive improvement in its distribution coverage. Last year they reported NII coverage of 82.27%. Over the last six months, they reported NII coverage of 99.7%.

VVR Semi-Annual Report Invesco

This came primarily from quite the jump in NII overall. It was nearly a 19.5% increase from the same six-month period the year prior. The distribution trim they put in place in 2020 also saw the total distributions paid out come down. That relieved a bit of what the fund had to earn to pay shareholders. This is all quite surprising since rates weren't increased at all during this reporting period. Portfolio changes could help explain why NII rose.

For tax purposes, most of the payout should be classified as ordinary income - as is typically the case. However, final tax classifications won't be known until the official 1099 is received. Senior loan funds are often better held in a tax-sheltered account.

VVR's Portfolio

VVR's managers are fairly busy. The fund last reported a portfolio turnover of 42%. They reported a turnover rate of 71% in the previous full year. The lowest turnover reported in the last 5 years was 45% in 2019. With such high turnover, it can make sense that NII fluctuated so much. They made some material changes. Presumably, those changes included higher-yielding investments to improve the NII so much.

As of 11/30/2021, they reported 690 total securities in the portfolio. This was through 424 issuers in 32 different sectors. The weighted average holding price of the underlying holdings came to an average of 96.16. The portfolio par value comes to $1,109.14, and the portfolio market value was $1,066.58. That indicates that not only is the fund at a discount, but the underlying holdings are also trading below par.

From what I could tell, they didn't share the fund's effective duration anywhere. That's a bit unusual, as most debt-focused funds would share that figure. Being that it is a senior loan fund, it is going to be on the lower end anyway.

Though they offered several other interesting metrics that we don't often get either, these are helpful, but we can't compare since peers don't usually share these metrics. For example, they share the weighted average spread above LIBOR came to 4.59%. Which all sounds good; as LIBOR rises, so will the interest rate on this portfolio. However, since I haven't seen this reported from other funds, I don't know if it is good against peers.

The top sectors held by the fund can be seen below.

VVR Fact Sheet Invesco

It isn't surprising to see aerospace and gaming/leisure sector exposure. These are riskier market areas as long as COVID keeps making headlines. These pop up most of the time when looking at high yield and senior loan funds. Additionally, as mentioned above, senior loans are often issued by junk-rated companies. Meaning there are risks here. That's why it also comes as little surprise to see the portfolio predominantly in lower credit rating issues.

VVR Fact Sheet Invesco

A fairly large portion is not rated. One of the reasons for this is that they are buying institutional-issued loans. Since they are qualified institutional buyers [QIBs], they have internal processes that can help evaluate a holding's creditworthiness. The issuer can save the costs that are associated with getting rated.

The portfolio of VVR is dominated by 1st lien senior loans, as is fairly common with senior loan funds. They also carry a smaller exposure to corporate bonds, but not in too significant of an allocation.

VVR Fact Sheet Invesco

Conclusion

VVR is an attractive senior loan fund. Their coverage would have made me a bit cautious previously, but with such an improvement can feel more comfortable. The fund generally trades at a deeper discount than its peers but has been finding some legs lately. It has taken a sizeable chunk out of its discount in the last week alone.

If rates rise as anticipated this year, VVR could be in a great position to perform well. Their distribution could be raised with incremental rate hikes as NII would increase further for the fund. The yield might be on the lower end compared to peers, but you are getting a reasonable payout at a 5.8% distribution yield that's mostly covered now. This all combines to make it a reasonable buy at current levels, in my opinion.