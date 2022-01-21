Finding Value In 2022: Inflation, Interest Rates, And Research

Elena Perova/iStock via Getty Images

Well 2021 was a great year when it comes to markets, with almost everyone making a significant amount of money, even those investing in coins created as a joke and with the lovable dog that made internet meme fame.

Now though, we are faced with a much more significant challenge as investors, 2022 where high PEs run rampant, the Fed is no longer printing free dollars to be thrown at anything under the sun, and a reverse in interest rates that seem to be much less historically favorable to those in equities.

So what should we do then, take our money and run as The Steve Miller Band once crooned? I say no, I say we as stock pickers stay fully invested and look for where we can find value. While some say that exceptional gains are impossible in this environment, I say nay.

Let's take a look...

The Market and Interest Rates

Interest rate hikes are terrible for the stock market. Everyone knows that right? Well, not exactly. History has actually shown us something quite different over the long term cycle of rate hikes.

Check out this data below from Dow Jones Market Data:

Dow Jones Market Data

Pretty interesting right? While the market doesn't produce the returns during rate hikes that they do during rate cuts, they still primarily produce positive returns!

Now let's not get too excited because when you read between the lines you will also remember that there are significant details missing from the data in these tables. Obviously the market from 2007 to 2008 during the rate cut, significantly skewed data when you look at the following hike period of 11 years. While the median is a bit more realistic, what isn't shown is the amount of hikes/cuts that are included in the data, as well as the subsequent inflation.

This leads me to my next section...

The Market and Inflation

Let's start with a very ugly picture first (mainly because I think it's important to understand what is happening to your money).

US Bureau of Labor Statistics

This is what the purchasing power of a dollar has done since 1955 to present. I feel like I don't really need to explain it any further, this picture is worth a thousand words, or less if words inflate too!

So to evaluate we can look at the Consumer Price Index or CPI. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, CPI is:

A measure of the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a market basket of consumer goods and services.

Basically what do prices do for goods, go up or down? Well we all know that prices are increasing, that's not surprising, but how much they are increasing may actually be an issue.

Due to the Covid pandemic, a couple of things happened to create a unique situation when it comes to inflation. Supply decreased due to a shutdown. At the same time, money was printed and given out to people which diluted the value of the dollar. Then while reopening, labor was unavailable to deal with an increased demand, which was already at an imbalance due to the lack of supply. Thus, we have a CPI that looks like this:

US Bureau of Labor Statistics

This chart is the past 20 years of CPI. Notice that this chart doesn't include food or energy. Why? Because trust me, it gets even worse.

But what does it actually do for the market?

If you want to get real nerdy (like I do) check out this sweet study (done by people way smarter than me):

If you don't want to dig through it then let me give you two quotes that help sum things up. As a gauge of the cost of living, CPI show us how the consumer’s expenditure is affected by the prices of the common purchases. When the consumer is spending more on the basics, it is very likely that they will moderate savings and spending on large-ticket items. If the consumer cuts back spending because of highly basic expenses, a recession usually follows and this means public companies earn less and their stock prices drop. On the other hands, rapid growth of CPI is the signal of inflation. Therefore, Federal Reserve will take restrictive Fed actions. This makes operating a company more expensive, so the companies pull back on their expansion, the economy moves into recession and stock prices fall. -- Zacks Investment Research

This quote from Zacks Investment Research seems a bit common sense and is only quoted in the study to then have this insightful follow up.

My model for the association between the cycle components of S&P500 and CPI is consistent with the above theory. Further it shows us that there is one-quarter lag in this kind of counter relation. I guess the reason behind this might be that it takes about one quarter for consumers to change their expenditure structure. Also, the companies’ lost profit caused by increased cost often takes time to be exposed, for example quarterly statement.

For me this may be one of the best statements that I have heard from an analytical study that is researching such comparisons. I encourage everyone to check this out, but the findings are significant when we are trying to be investors that best the market.

If we can literally look at the CPI chart, see a significant increase, then realize that the market may act out of sorts for a quarter (possibly longer) before it begins to correct, it gives us a significant advantage when doing individual stock picking.

This is where it gets fun...

Stocks I'm Looking At Right Now

If you take a look at my portfolio (here), you may see that I am not necessarily positioned to take advantage of a downturn in the market or a high inflation/high interest rate environment. This is because I am taking some time to watch how things are working themselves out and making sure I do my due diligence on every holding I am considering. The market is currently beginning to rotate out of some sectors, such as tech, and into others, such as old school value. This is a good strategy, IMO, but not all value stocks are created equal.

What is a good strategy? Well it is multi-variable.

First off, high PEs tend to get killed. The chart below, provided by Datastream, Refinitiv, and Schroders, illustrates this fact well. As the CPI increases, people want to pay a lower rate for their companies.

Datastream, Refinitiv, and Schroders.

This seems to make sense to me. If you know your money is going to be worth less, why would you risk it even more by buying companies that seem overvalued.

So you may be thinking "Thanks a lot 2k for letting me know I should buy low PE companies. What a life saver you are," and I don't blame you for that. That information should be fairly common sense at this point. But what isn't common sense is this chart below.

US Equity Sector Performance in High (+3% on Average) and Rising Inflation Environments, 1973-2020 Average 12-month inflation-adjusted return, % Datastream, Refinitiv, and Schroders.

What a beautiful chart this is in my opinion! What is even more beautiful is how easy it seems to be to use!

So let's reach out to our friends at Hartford Funds and steal a quick quote breakdown:

Although equities in general have performed quite poorly in high and rising inflation environments, there are potential areas that have historically performed better at the sector level. The energy sector, which includes oil and gas companies, is one of them. Such firms beat inflation 71% of the time and delivered an annual real return of 9.0% per year on average. Equity REITs (real estate investment trusts) may also help mitigate the impact of rising inflation. They outperformed inflation 67% of the time and posted an average real return of 4.7%. This makes sense too. Equity REITs own real-estate assets and may provide a partial inflation hedge via the pass-through of price increases in rental contracts and property prices.

These numbers are like cheat codes when we put them together. First narrow down the PE ratio, then start sifting through a few sectors (Energy, Equity REITs, Consumer Staples, etc.).

So what do we do now? How about we set the screener and see what pops up!

Five Stocks that I'll Add to the Research List

So the screener is set with the following parameters:

P/E Ratio < 20 (~75% of S&P 500) ROI > 10% (Rough way to say good management) Dividend Yield > 3% (Some cushion for my returns) Sector (Let's just go with the five in the top right quadrant of the chart) Markets - US (Most comfortable with knowledge of these companies, although the UK and Canada sit behind in PE and are worth a look)

Okay, so we plug in those metrics and at time of writing we return with 75 results.

Because I love to diversify, I am going to select one from each category, give a quick snapshot to why I picked them, then will write up some opinions on them in articles to follow over the next couple weeks with my verdict on whether I will add them to the portfolio.

Let's go!

Consumer Staples (aka Consumer Defensive)

Starting in what may be the most familiar sector for the general public we will be taking a look at consumer staple companies. This sector includes food and staples retailing; food, beverage and tobacco; and household and personal products.

So what did I find? Well a couple of companies that I want to dig into deeper but for this article series I will name just one: Vector Group Ltd. (VGR)

VGR is a company that most people probably don't know, and by looking at the chart, some may run from. But take a second and let me tell you what gained my interest.

VGR is a company in transition. What once was a tobacco and real estate company, recently spun off Douglas Elliman (DOUG) as a completely separate company. I always love a good spin off story to dig into. I believe that the tobacco sector has gotten beat up a bit too unfairly in the last few years. While I also am a fan of taking a look at Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) VGR is my pick out of this sector to investigate further.

Energy

Oh my I love energy stocks and all the people that hate them. That is why I am excited to research this baby!

My pick to research in the energy space is PBF Logistics LP (PBFX). Here's some reasons why...

Their return on invested capital for the past five years is around a ~20% average. I love seeing this high of an ROIC and it peaks my interest. It's dividend yield is almost 10% and seems safe (at 30,000 ft view) It isn't an exploration company, but instead operates transportation, terminaling, and storage.

Equity REITs

First let's go over the difference in REITs so that we don't get confused about what we are looking for during this time.

There are two main types of REITs, Equity and Mortgage.

Equity, buy, build, renovate, sell, and manage real estate. These REITs collect rent, increase value by rising real estate values, and are somewhat easy to understand when it comes to what the future may hold.

Mortgage REITs invest in mortgages and mortgage backed securities. Obviously for this company to increase profitability it depends on the amount of money being lent, the interest rates involved with them, and the difference that they make between borrowing money and lending it. This could be somewhat less profitable in the near future.

Now that we have that taken care of let's take a look at the Equity REIT that I am looking forward to research.

The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) is the REIT that I am going to be researching here in a future article. Why?

It is a REIT that manages REITs and a few other real estate operating companies. While this sounds contrarian to my thoughts on real estate value being a hedge against rising inflation, it also cuts down a lot of risk when it comes to the bad side of owning properties and having tenants. RMR has long term contracts locked in with these companies. This gives me confidence in predicting the future, or at least at my initial glance. RMR currently sits with no debt and a nice chunk of cash on hand to do with what they please. This will depend on management, which I need to dig into further.

Utilities

As we enter the fourth of our five categories we are going to see a very small selection to choose from when it comes to meeting our screening criteria. There isn't a lot to choose from which means that what is left is probably going to be contrarian to start.

So what will I be looking at? How about Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH)?

It did a nice job managing the Covid pandemic and limited what should have been an excessive downturn in the business. They are over an 8% yield with plans to continue growth in the future. Their leverage ratio is almost 4.

Healthcare

The healthcare space is one that has been picked through a bit in terms of value and the screener really returned a bare cupboard. I am going to have to break a small piece of the screener and go with a company that has an ROIC just below 10. Not a crazy departure from the screen, but wanted to be up front to avoid deception.

Cardinal Health (CAH):

35 straight years of dividend increases with a cost on yield of 3.75% right now is a good place to start. A well below P/E ratio average in comparison to the S&P 500. Opioid settlement downturns seem to be towards a finale.

Conclusion

Just because the analysts are projecting doomsday right now because tech is getting killed and the Fed hikes are looming doesn't mean that great returning stocks can't be found as long as you know where to look.

I have laid out five stocks that I will research further, but meet many of my initial buying criteria. I encourage you to do research as well and let me know what you think!

As always, be positive and have constructive criticism in the comments, whether directed at me or one of those replying. Everyone is here with the same goal, to make money!

Thanks for reading and happy investing!