How to value gold?

Gold is a commodity, and as such it does not produce any cash flows. So, how to value gold as an asset? There are several drivers of gold price, based on historical data:

Gold as an inflation hedge. Gold was an effective inflation hedge during the inflationary 1970s, as thus many continue to view gold as an effective inflation hedge and expect the gold price to rise as inflation rises, especially a runaway inflation.

Gold as the US Dollar (UUP) depreciation hedge. Historically, gold has been rising while the US Dollar was depreciating. For example, gold significantly appreciated during the period 2001 to 2012 as the US dollar depreciated.

Gold as a safe heaven. Gold also tends to be an effective hedge in times of geopolitical or financial turbulence, trading as a safe haven together with the Japanese Yen (FXY), Swiss Franc (FXF), and the US Treasuries (TLT).

Note, these drivers are not mutually exclusive. Gold exceptionally performed during the 1970s with the runaway inflation, geopolitical tensions, and the episodes on US dollar depreciation. During the period from 2001 to 2012, inflation was not a problem, but there were significant geopolitical tensions, as well the US dollar depreciation.

Real interest rates and gold

Gold can be viewed as a zero-Beta asset (not correlated to stocks) with 0% nominal rate of return from cash flows, and the real rate of return equal to the pace of inflation over longer term.

At the same time, a 10-Year Treasury Bonds is also a zero-Beta asset with the nominal rate of return equal to the nominal yield, also known as the risk-free rate. Treasury bonds don't have the default risk; however, they still face the inflation risk. Thus, the real rate return on Treasury Bonds equals to the difference between the nominal rate of return and inflation.

During the periods when the expected inflation exceeds the nominal yields on Treasury Bonds, the real rate of return on Treasury Bonds is negative - Treasury Bond investors lose in real terms.

Thus, given that Treasury Bonds and Gold are both zero-Beta assets, investors prefer to buy Gold when real yields on Treasury Bonds are negative, expecting gold to be an effective inflation hedge. Similarly, investors prefer to hold Treasury Bonds when real yields are positive and rising.

The chart below plots the price of gold (in red) and the real interest rates (in blue) proxied by the 10 Year Treasury Bond Breakevens. Essentially, the two time series look like a mirror image. Statistically, the correlation between the two time series is close to -0.90. The implication is: as the real rates fall and turn negative, the price of gold rises (and vice versa, as the real interest rates rise and turn positive, the price of gold falls).

Gold vs real rates Fed St. Louis

Real interest rates are rising - sell gold

During the recent pandemic period, the Fed engaged in quantitative easing, which push the real interest rates to below the -1% level (and caused higher gold prices). But, since the real rates bottomed near the -1% level in 2020, the price of gold has been in a down-trending range.

Now, the Fed has been tapering the bond purchases, with the end of purchases expected in March 2022. The Fed also signaled the possible quantitative tightening QT, as well as 3-4 interest rate hikes in 2022. Quantitative tightening is designed to ensure the rise in nominal longer term yields to keep the yield curve from flattening and causing a recession.

Thus, it's reasonable to expect a significant rise in nominal interest rates to the 2.6-2.8% level from currently 1.83%. Assuming that longer term inflation expectations remain anchored near the 2.5% level, the real interest rates are likely to turn positive in a near future. As a result, gold is likely to breakdown from the current range and fall.

In fact, in the last episode of the 'taper tantrum' of 2013, the nominal interest rates increased, while inflation expectations fell, causing a significant increase in real interest rates and fall in gold prices. Here is the chart:

Effect of taper on nominal interest rates and inflation expectations Fed St. Louis

What are the risks?

Technical: The chart of gold EFT ( NYSEARCA: GLD

Data by YCharts

Fundamentally, there are many unknowns with the possible new Covid variants, and their effect on inflation and growth. Clearly, if there is a new variant that affects growth, the Fed might not be able to implement the current monetary tightening plans and the real interest rates would stay negative.

Runaway inflation. Long term inflation expectations could de-anchor if it's perceived that the Fed is still behind the curve, or if any other systematic inflationary events occur, such as more protectionism, or adverse geopolitical events. The Fed recognized that inflation is non-transitory, and it's unlikely to remain "behind the curve".

Depreciating US dollar. The US dollar is highly unlikely to depreciate in a near term as the Fed implements the monetary tightening. But, the global post-pandemic reopening could cause some strength in the Euro (FXE), which is unlikely to be perceived as a broad US dollar weakness and cause the higher gold prices.

Implications

Real interest rates have been rising since January 2022 (from below -1% to -0.60%) and it is likely that real rates will continue to rise and turn positive in the near future - as the nominal yields rise due to quantitative tightening. As a result, given the historically almost perfect negative correlation between the real interest rates and gold, gold in likely to fall.