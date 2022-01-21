Olga Peshkova/iStock via Getty Images

Summary

Betterware (NASDAQ:BWMX), a Mexican direct-to-consumer household goods supplier, is one of my top holdings at the moment. I have covered the company extensively over the past year, but unfortunately, sentiment has been the opposite of my expectations. While revenue growth in 2021 has leveled out to a meager 50% YoY compared to the 135% YoY growth seen in 2020, the company just announced the transformative acquisition of all JAFRA cosmetics assets in North America. With this, Betterware will now be able to move into selling Beauty and Personal Care products in their current and future markets, and have now expanded their presence into the US. While JAFRA has seen stagnating growth over the past few years, the company has seen improving profitability, and Betterware believes the synergies between the two companies will allow for a more efficient system.

One point to note, detractors will continue to devalue the company based on the MLM strategy of both companies, even as both have been in business for decades. However, an interesting note is that revenue per “consultant” is increasing over time as digital e-commerce platforms increase in usage, and I believe both companies will work hard to not rely on salesperson growth.

Considering that now Betterware will have a highly diverse offering catalog, expansion capability into the US, and newly obtained access to manufacturing and distribution centers, the current pattern of 25-50% growth CAGR will continue over the next few years. At a current P/E of 6.7, yes Price to EARNINGS, I believe this is an incredible steal in this overvalued market. Even if the direct-to-consumer platform remains undervalued there is the potential for both value growth from increasing profitability and the organic revenue growth of emerging markets to propel shareholder returns into the future. Keep on reading if this interests you!

[Author's Note] As of writing, the stock has shot up 16% during trading hours as news spreads of the acquisition. Read on to see whether I believe more gains are in store short term.

The highlights of why this acquisition is great. Betterware

JAFRA, a Leading Personal Products Company

JAFRA is a luxury fragrance (62% of sales), Cosmetics (14%), Skin Care (14%), and Toiletries (10%) developer. With over 1200 SKUs, they are ranked first, third, and sixth by sales for the respective Fragrance, Cosmetics, and Skin Care industries in Mexico. If you are unfamiliar with the company and business style, a similar comparison would be Mary Kay in the US. Yes, while the business style is fraught with negative public sentiment, the products speak for themselves and continue to provide high margin revenues year after year.

In regards to the growth potential, JAFRA has extensive manufacturing and distribution bases in the US and Mexico. Manufacturing is only at 65-70% of capacity, and there is vacant land available for conversion. Considering this availability, I assume that Betterware will either increase production of JAFRA products if there is demand, or convert some space to produce Betterware household products. With JAFRA now set to be incorporated into Betterware’s intelligence platform, the company will be able to determine which path to take quickly, and efficiently.

Financially, JAFRA brings in slow revenue growth, but high margins. Perhaps Betterware spotted this poor performance as an opportune time to pounce and acquire to turnaround the company. The EBITDA growth looks quite favorable as well, and may indicate how a move to e-commerce is the right move for the future. I will discuss how a combined company will operate more efficiently next.

Financial Highlights of JAFRA Betterware

Combined Synergies Will Lead to Higher Margins

BWMX has already put a lot of capital into developing novel technologies and intelligence platforms to optimize their sales and development. This is one of the primary catalysts for their recent explosion in growth over the past five years. These “Three Strategic Pillars" as they are referred to are easily scalable to JAFRA. Whether optimizing distribution and product development through sales analysis, improving tracking and shipping, or receiving and incorporating any other feedback that is necessary, improvements to both top and bottom growth should be expected over the next few years.

While I do not know the timeframe for how long these improvements will be visible, they will come in time. Make sure to take a look at the recent presentation, and slides listed below, to get the full picture of possible improvements. Since the acquisition will almost double revenues, it will be important to watch how growth levels out. To do so, it will be more important to watch the margins closely, and I will discuss the current financials below.

The Strategic Pillars, and how they will help. Betterware

Further advantages of working on a single platform. Betterware

Current Betterware Fundamentals

While Betterware offers far greater revenue growth, 50% YoY guidance for 2021 (over 135% growth in 2020), gross and EBITDA margins are similar between the two companies. BWMX currently has a GM of 57.0%, and EBITDA margin of 30.3%. With that, EBITDA has been increasing at a 71% CAGR since 2016, compared to JAFRA’s 19.4% annual CAGR since 2018. Looking out to 2000, both earnings and revenues have climbed 20%+ annually, highlighting the success of this re-optimized platform.

Both companies have incredibly strong balance sheets, with JAFRA having no long-term debt at the moment. While there is no information on cash flow or net income margins on JAFRA’s side, Betterware’s current 15.9% net income margin is likely to fall back to the 5 year average of ~12-13%. Another gage one can use for profitability heading into the future is the Revenues to Distributor/Associate ratio. I would like to see this value steadily trend down as supply chains and distribution processes are optimized.

Joke's on you if you think this is poor performance Betterware Q3 Presentation

Acquisition is Large, but Not Detrimental to Shareholders

The total cost of the acquisition is set to be $255 million USD via cash and debt. Diving into the details of the acquisition, it seems most funding is coming from a new loan, at about a 5-6% rate. While not dilutive to shareholders, it will be important to watch debt levels into the future, but BWMX is not adding onto any existing debt. Additionally, about 12% of the full price was based on cash the company has accumulated. Upon the completion of the deal, Betterware will see leverage of only 1.4x TD/EBITDA (2022 Expected). This is quite fair for a small, fast moving company such as this. Considering the fact that JAFRA is expected to bring in $50 million or more in EBITDA per year, I rank the acquisition cost, ~5.0x EBITDA, as quite fair.

With no new shares issued, investors will be happy with this large acquisition. Betterware

Expectations

The acquisition will lower Betterware's EBITDA to approximately 25%, and this will reflect on the P/E accordingly. While net income is a factor yet to be determined, it is safe to say it will fall approximately 2-3%. Therefore, we can extrapolate a sample P/E for the end of 2022 by adding together EBITDA of both companies, adding growth for 2022 of 25%, and adjusting to the new profitability. With this, I expect net income growth of approximately 48% over current levels. This would present a share price of $29.25 if the valuation stays the same.

As of writing, the stock price has jumped up to $22.22, or 16%, so if you invest at this price, you may still see an increase of 30% by year's end. Additionally, I find the current valuation to be frightfully low for such a quick moving company, and so it would be no surprise to see the valuation increase 1.5 to 2.0x. However, wait for growth to level out after the incredible performance in 2021 to see how far above peers, like Herbalife (HLF), the valuation should be. In my eyes, at least 2-3 times higher, and this would only result in a P/E of 30 at 50% revenue growth.

The Valuation of BWMX is Extremely Low Seeking Alpha Betterware should not be valued less than Herbalife. Koyfin

Conclusion

As you can see, the acquisition of JAFRA may end up being more transformative than bolt-on. With instant inflows of EBITDA, enough to pay off the acquisition within five years, and the ability to leverage these new assets, I find Betterware to be in an incredible position. Many may believe growth is slowing down, and the company deserves a P/E below 10, but I believe the company is currently oversold. This opportunity will definitely show itself with both share price growth through the new revenues, and the continued underlying growth of BWMX. Add on the opportunity for valuations to rebound back above far worse performing peers, then investors may be quite happy in the short term.

As a result, I continue adding to my position and this has now become my largest holding at over 5%. With this catalyst, I believe it will easily outpace the rest of my holdings, and take up over 10% or more. Due to my confidence in BWMX and their business style, I will be unwilling to sell this stock for at least the next 3-5 years. I also expect short-term noise relating to the business structure to be forgotten as growth continues at a high clip over the next year or so. Stay tuned to the next few earnings to see how the expansion into the US may play out with their traditional product segments, it will be one of the major long-term catalysts if done right.

Thanks for reading, feel free to comment anything below.