The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is a particularly popular, strong, dividend growth index ETF, due to its diversified holdings, and best-in-class dividend growth and performance track-record. I last covered SCHD here.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) is the international version of SCHD, with an effectively identical index. As the fund is quite new, being created about six months ago, it has a short, not terribly material track-record. Nevertheless, considering its index is basically identical to that of SCHD, but focusing on international stocks, I'm quite confident that the fund should see outstanding dividend growth and returns moving forward. SCHY is a buy, and particularly appropriate for long-term dividend growth investors.

SCHY Basics

Sponsor: Charles Schwab

Underlying Index: Dow Jones International Dividend 100 Index

Dividend Yield: 3.40%

Expense Ratio: 0.14%

SCHY Overview

SCHY is an index ETF investing in dividend-paying international equities. The fund tracks the Dow Jones International Dividend 100 Index, an index of these same securities. The index first selects all international equities with at least 10 consecutive years of dividend payments, subject to a basic set of size, liquidity, trading, and volatility criteria. Stocks meeting said criteria are then ranked according to their dividend yield, dividend growth, return on equity, and free cash flow to debt. The top 100-ranked stocks are included in the index. It is a market-cap weighted index, with security and industry caps to ensure diversification.

SCHY's underlying index is almost exactly the same as SCHD's index, but focusing on international stocks, rather than U.S. equities, and with an added volatility screen. As the indexes are quite similar, I expect SCHY to perform much as SCHD has performed since inception, better if international outperforms U.S., and vice versa. SCHY's volatility screen complicates matters somewhat, but I don't think it makes a significant difference: these indexes take into consideration several fundamental metrics already, including another one won't have significant effects. The volatility screen helps exclude particularly risky stocks from the index, which is a bit more important for international markets.

SCHY's underlying index is quite broad, resulting in a well-diversified fund, with exposure to most relevant industries and international markets. The fund is overweight developed markets like the United Kingdom and Japan, as it screens for dividend sustainability, volatility, and other measures of quality. There are few emerging market stocks with low volatility and decades-long dividend growth track-records, so few emerging market stocks in SCHY. Country exposures are as follows.

Although the fund is reasonably well-diversified across industries, it is overweight old-economy industries like financials and consumer staples, while being massively underweight tech. Tech accounts for just 1.3% of the fund, an incredibly low percentage, much lower than those of most broad-based equity index funds, most of which have 20% - 30% in tech, or of dividend-focused equity funds, most of which have 10% - 20% in tech. SCHY's comparatively low tech exposure is not a negative per se, but it does mean that the fund is likely to underperform when tech outperforms, which has been the norm for years. As such, and in my opinion, investors should strongly consider pairing SCHY with a tech-focused fund, so as to keep overall industry allocations in balance.

SCHY's concentration is quite low too, with the fund investing in 100 different securities, and with the top ten of these accounting for just 40% of the value of the fund. This is slightly above average for a broad-based equity index fund, but not significantly so.

As can be seen above, SCHY's holdings include well-known, large-cap, blue-chip international stocks, including Sanofi (SNY), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), and Toronto-Dominion (TD). SCHY's holdings are, with few exceptions, comparatively safe, high-quality international stocks, which benefit the fund and its shareholders.

SCHY's diversified holdings reduce portfolio risk and volatility, and are a benefit for the fund and its shareholders. The fund is somewhat less diversified relative to most broad-based equity index funds, but not significantly so. As such, the fund could function as a core international holding in most investor's portfolios. Allocations of 5-15% make sense, in my opinion at least.

SCHY Benefits

SCHY's most straightforward benefit is the fund's diversified holdings. Besides this, and as the fund was created less than a year ago, the fund's other benefits are more speculative, and based on extrapolations. Due to this, more risk-averse investors might wish to wait until we have a bit more information about the fund and its performance before making a final investment decision, but I do think we have sufficient information to have a good idea of how the fund will perform.

SCHY currently sports a 3.4% trailing dividend yield, annualizing its most recent dividends over a six-month period of time. The fund also sports a 3.9% SEC yield, a much more accurate, but shorter-term measure of a fund's underlying generation of income. SCHY's dividend yield is reasonably good, and much higher than that of most broad-based equity index funds, as well as comparable dividend ETFs.

Seeking Alpha - Chart by Author

SCHY's dividend growth track-record is effectively non-existent, the fund is simply too new for that, but I'm reasonably confident that the fund should see strong dividend growth moving forward. I believe this will be the case for two reasons.

First, is the fact that SCHD has seen strong, double-digit dividend growth since inception. As both funds have similar indexes, it stands to reason that performance should be broadly similar.

Second, is the fact that SCHY's underlying holdings have seen reasonably strong dividend growth since inception. Growth is likely to continue, which means SCHY's dividend should grow too.

Seeking Alpha - Chart by author

SCHY's performance track-record is quite short too, but broadly negative, with the fund moderately underperforming relative to most equity indexes and peers. The fund has outperformed relative to international equities, however.

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, as SCHY's performance track-record is quite short, it is not terribly material, and its future performance could materially differ from the above.

For what it's worth, SCHD has performed much better, generally outperforming its peers, and almost matching the performance of its index.

Data by YCharts

As mentioned previously, as SCHY and SCHD have similar indexes, I expect both funds to perform similarly. SCHY's investment thesis is somewhat reliant on this being true, which is likely, but definitely not guaranteed.

Finally, SCHY's valuation is somewhat lower than those of its peers, with a PE ratio of 13.8x, and a PB ratio of 2.3x. Competitive valuations are almost a positive for investors, and could lead to strong capital gains if valuations were to normalize.

ETF.com - Chart by author

Conclusion

SCHY's diversified holdings, reasonably good 3.4% dividend yield, and prospective dividend growth and total returns, make the fund a buy.