In this article, I'm going to provide an update on Atos (OTCPK:AEXAF) (OTCPK:AEXAY).

I picked up a starter position sometime after my latest article. I have not yet extended this position, but now that the company has guided for profit warnings yet again and seen a massive impact, I'm starting to consider the bottom being "in" and the quality in the company being enough to start pushing it up here.

Why is that, you may ask?

That's what I will try to show you here.

This is the 15th-largest multinational IT business on earth. It's a French IT Consultant company, listed in Paris as well as NYSE under a few ADRs. It's the result of a merger between a Dutch and a French IT giant a few years ago.

Most of you probably have never even heard of this company - but it carries annual revenues of around €11 billion, and income from that of around half a billion. It employs over 100,000 people around the world.

The company is investment-graded at BBB and carries a yield of around 1.2-1.4% - not exactly a high yielder. It's zeroed its dividend as late as 2019.

So, how on earth can I seriously argue that there's any value to be had here?

Well, let me show you.

Updating Atos And Recent Results

Atos but it's in 4th-largest in Europe. Its closest peers and relevant public comps include Capgemini (OTCPK:CGEMY), Accenture (ACN), and IBM (IBM). The company has a sub-1% market share in NA, making the region not that important in terms of company revenue.

Atos is in a difficult position in terms of its competition. With pricing pressure and no shortage of strong competitors, the company needs to deliver solid products and services at good prices - especially in the light of lighter cost structures with far less SG&A/Salary costs found in India, Pakistan, and other geographies. Overall, the company's total market share is between 1% and 5% in most European regions.

Atos Reporting Structure Atos

Demand for company services is usually strongly tied to growth in GDP and tech transformation factors and flow across the economy. That is currently in full swing, and corporations have to adapt their processes and business models to be more digital.

Atos is a net beneficiary of such a move, and the corporate need to invest in analytics, data, cloud computing, and similar things is a good thing. From a high view, the company has a very large exposure to resilient portions of such operations, namely the Infrastructure/Data segment as well as the medical/Finance sector. This represents relatively recurring and long contract lengths, with other segments and customers perhaps somewhat less so.

The latest company numbers of 3Q21 show strong a strong backlog, decent order entries, flat revenue growth, and overall relatively appealing key figures.

Atos 3Q21 Key Figures Atos Presentation

The company was also able to present some main wins across most of its business segments, including new clients in German Automotive, US insurance, Public clients, European Tech, utility, and NA healthcare. The amount/value of new business suggests that despite the valuation/momentum trends we're seeing, this has not really impacted the overall view of the business for its customers.

Furthermore, the company is seeing a continued shift toward the areas where Atos has been focusing most of its growth. This includes:

Cloud services

Security

Decarbonization

These services are expected to represent more than 70% of company revenue going forward. With that, it can be said that things are actually going well enough.

The company has long seen relatively flat revenue growth and service growth numbers in certain regions. This has been part of the company's growth plans for some time, and according to management, NA/Germany are closing in on delivering these targets with sequential quarterly growth in NA, better hires/cloud-certified employees, and so forth. The German restructuring is ongoing, with severe cost-cutting and employees leaving.

Atos expects operating margin improvements for Germany of upwards of 100 bps from these changes.

As is evidenced by its structure and past, Atos is a very active M&Aer and gets most of its growth through bolt-on/inorganic rather than organic growth. This has continued.

Atos M&A's Atos Presentation

Overall, the segment-specific quarterly results and flows are showing encouraging, but also discouraging trends. Manufacturing clients are up massively, but the public sector is down about the same amount. Overall, sales revenue during 3Q21 did little to encourage investors that there has been a turning point, as numbers essentially say that any gain made by the company is offset by a decline in another part of the business.

The same is true on a geographical basis. Gains seen in southern Europe and growth/emerging markets are, on a corporate level, offset by declines in legacy markets.

The company does provide some indicators for what it expects to deliver the revenue growth most are hoping for.

Atos Revenue growth 4Q21 Atos Presentation

Atos wants to present investors that its 2021 objectives are "confirmed" for the time being, with stable revenue growth, operating margins of around 6%, and positive FCF for the full year. That's all well and good, but on a public comp basis, these are not impressive or encouraging targets or results.

What Do I Mean by This?

I meant that Atos' competitors vastly outperform on the basis of operating margin and growth expectations.

I mean that Atos has failed - not been challenged but failed - to integrate Xerox (XRX) in a way that turns investments made into growth.

I'm saying that the company's strategies have failed to turn into any sort of impressive organic growth for the business, and are relying on bolt-on after bolt-on acquisition.

Atos does not have any specific moat. The products and services that it offers are not unique, and the company has plenty of competitors that do the same thing - and evidently, do it better. Its large exposure to infrastructure & data is far more prone to pricing pressure than its growth areas, which is causing the business to lag its competitors - at least for the time being.

This is no secret to analysts such as myself, nor should it be to you.

Atos Stock Price, 5-year Google finance

Risks

So, as I alluded to, there are plenty of issues with Atos that have led it to perform so horribly for the last 5 years. It's lacking organic growth, its margins, its failures to integrate some parts of its larger M&As and deliver actual growth from some of its investments - there are a few here.

The Accounting Issue/s

Back in early 2021, what happened was that statutory auditors issued a qualified opinion on two US legal entities of Atos that require additional diligence. The entities or parts of Atos in question represent around 10-11% of the company revenue - so it's no small part.

Here is the exact text involved.

“As part of our audit, we have identified in two US entities (Atos IT Solutions and Services Inc. and Atos IT Outsourcing Services LLC) several matters relating to internal control weaknesses over financial reporting process and revenue recognition in accordance with IFRS 15 leading to several accounting errors as well as risk of override of controls in this respect”. (Source: Atos)

In order to solve this, Atos hired external firms for additional work to ensure that everything is up to snuff. The result of this was:

A review of its two units in North America, where auditors had pointed to internal control weaknesses leading to accounting errors, “did not reveal any material misstatement,” the French IT consulting group said, adding it would seek partners for several classic infrastructure activities representing a total scope of around 20% of revenue. (Source: Reuters)

It's never pleasant when these sorts of questions are raised - and I belong to the camp of people that represents a stance that this really does not happen unless you've done something wrong. I'm of the opinion that when something like this comes out, you're guilty until proven innocent because we're talking "distrust" from a qualified auditor.

However, the company has recently done this. As of late July 2021, the review has been completed to satisfaction. It will certainly take time until things are normalized here, however. Most analysts, including European equity analysts, cut their targets significantly (~15%) when this came to light, reflecting both poor estimates as well as eventual recovery from such accusations.

The company also came with disappointing numbers due to various quarters in 2021, starting in 1Q21. Revenue came in below par, dropping 4% organically, with significant, almost-double digit increases in certain regions, and the company announced its intent to sell off significant non-core assets. The company also delivered a profit warning in 2021, because of a decline in demand for legacy infrastructure and strong cloud demand, where the company hadn't been keeping up.

Legacy IT has lower COGS/Overhead expense flexibility than new IT, which means Atos is suffering margin issues and expects to need to change things up more than actually expected.

Most analysts had revised their target price estimates several times, up from above €100/share to now below €60/share by the time I wrote my first article.

However, there comes an inflection point, when you can walk into what is essentially a half-destroyed business and pick up the pieces for pennies on the dollar, allowing some confidence for the people that remain to right the ship.

Upside/Valuation

I cannot fault you for reaching this point of the article and thinking "well, there's no way I'm investing in this."

At least let me show you why I'm investing in Atos.

I believe that any business has a point where buying becomes attractive - even if that point is where the business offers me money to take it over. Now, that isn't the case here, but there is a point to be made.

First, Atos growth drivers haven't been destroyed, only impacted, and are seeing EPS/margin drag from its legacy. As I wrote in the quarterly results, business volumes are good, and for the most part, company growth areas are on the right trajectory. The whole cybersecurity angle is a superb driver for Atos, and it's showing results.

One of Atos' businesses that it bought back in 2018, Syntel, should in fact help drive this somewhat in North America. The name of the game for Atos at this time is not about further M&As or tack-on growth, but getting their house in order. We're talking reorgs, efficiencies, and cost measures. All of this is happening - and it's happening right now.

Second, strong fundamentals are intact. The company is currently expected (though this may change) to maintain its dividend in the light of flat revenues, and this pushes Atos' yield to nearly 3%, which is a clear winner among its peers. Atos is also BBB-rated, has very low debt despite so many M&As, and has what debt it has well-structured.

The company also has no outsized/unusual pension risk/s.

If we can agree that the market is prone to overreaction, then there is an opportunity here.

Atos trades at an implied P/E of less than 12X in a segment where peers like Capgemini trade well above 21X. It has an EV/EBITDA of less than 5X in industries where above 12X is far more normal, and it has a yield north of 2.9% amongst peers that yield less than 1.2% in some cases, with an average of 1.22%.

On a peer comparison, on a DCF comparison, on EV/EBITDA, and even deconstructing and valuing the company as a sum of its parts, all indications are that it should be valued significantly higher than it is - as much as 150%. That's even with all the negatives mentioned.

I fully understand why this is not the case, nor am I arguing that it shouldn't be valued such as this. It should. I'm the harshest critic of anyone failing to meet targets or failing in ways that the company has.

However, the opportunity here is that the market is significantly overselling Atos at this time, with no real logic as to where the bottom "should" be. Even extremely conservative fundamentals point to a share price of over €61/share, so I say €60/share should be acceptable for the long term.

The relevant ADR for Atos is AEXAY, and it's a 0.2X ADR.

Even on a 9X, slightly improved forecast, this investment could deliver market-beating returns. A full reversal is likely to bring between 100-150%, and I want to remind you that Atos has historically traded at above $30/share for the ADR.

The only difference at that time was that its recurring revenue contributor, legacy IT, was intact at this time. The company seemed unprepared for the shift we've seen here, and as a result, earnings have suffered tremendously.

However, I do believe that we'll see a reversal at some point, and I believe that we're in a pretty good position to start that reversal from the share price/valuation we're seeing here.

So - provided you're fine with potentially waiting 2-3 years and happy with that dividend as well as that eventual payoff of over 100%, then this is a "cigar-butt style investment" that could work for you.

Concluding Atos

I'm not saying that this is a great investment for everyone or anyone.

Remember - what's cheap is cheap for a reason, and regardless of what anyone claims, no one sells a successful company cheap. As long as you understand it, and can discount for it, then it's not as much of a problem.

There's a point where anything can become attractive. Now, this particular owner said no, though I later found out he'd done pretty much the same thing after failing to find a buyer (except of course making money from it).

Some things are not worth going into.

And some are - provided the price is right.

I believe Atos price is starting to be "right" here, and view it as a "Buy" with at least a €60/share price target for the long term.

