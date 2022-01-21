aerogondo/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The Toronto-based Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) released its fourth-quarter 2021 production results on January 17, 2022. The company also provided three-year production and operating guidance.

1 - Q4 Production Snapshot

Alamos Gold reported that the company's production was 457,200 ounces of gold in 2021, representing a 7% increase from 2020. The production was in line with the revised production guidance. The quarterly production was 112,500 ounces, a 7.5% increase from the third quarter, with solid performances at Island Gold and Young-Davidson offsetting lower production from Mulatos.

The solid result was driven by solid performances from Young-Davidson (achieving record mining rates and free cash flow) and Island Gold. However, the company had a challenging year at Mulatos, while Alamos Gold is advancing a transitional phase with higher costs until La Yaqui Grande comes online in the second half of 2022.

It is a transition period of high costs but will go down significantly in 2023. The company said in the press release:

Total cash costs and AISC are expected to decrease 8% and 7%, respectively, in 2023, reflecting significantly lower costs at Mulatos with La Yaqui Grande ramped up and operating for the full year. A more significant improvement in costs is expected in 2024 with a further decrease in costs at Mulatos, with La Yaqui Grande providing the majority of production, and lower costs at Island Gold, reflecting the mining and processing of higher grades.

Furthermore, the company added that total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs for 2021 have not been concluded but are expected to be consistent with revised full-year guidance of $790 to $810 per ounce and $1,120 to $1,140 per ounce.

Finally, Alamos also announced record revenues of $824 million with full-year 2021 gold sales totaling 457,517 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,800 per ounce.

2 - Stock Performance

AGI is following the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and is down 5% on a one-year basis.

John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer said in the press release:

With stronger production in the fourth quarter, we met our revised full year 2021 guidance. This was driven by strong performances through the year from both Young-Davidson and Island Gold, with the former achieving record mining rates and free cash flow. This offset a challenging year at Mulatos as we work through a transitional phase with higher costs until La Yaqui Grande comes online in the second half of 2022.

3 - Investment Thesis

The investment thesis continues to be the same. Alamos Gold is an excellent company with excellent financials, no debt, solid cash on hand, and healthy organic growth internally funded.

Thus, AGI is a perfect candidate for long-term investment, and accumulating on weakness is appropriate. The gold price is now trading in a tight range but seems to be getting some traction due to rampant inflation. However, gold may eventually suffer depending on the Fed's action in 2022 if it turns hawkish and acts against it aggressively by raising interests too fast.

It is a problematic ambiguity that could turn the gold price either bearish or bullish this year. Therefore, I strongly recommend trading short-term LIFO about 30%-40% of your long-term position to take advantage of the gold volatility and manage risks.

Alamos Gold - Financial Snapshot 3Q21 And Preliminary 4Q21 Available Data - The Raw Numbers

Alamos Gold 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 Total Revenues $ million 226.6 227.4 195.1 198.0 203.0 Quarterly Earnings $ million 76.9 51.2 -172.5 25.10 - EBITDA $ million 133.6 119.6 -129.9 100.0 - EPS (diluted) $ per share 0.20 0.13 -0.44 0.06 - Cash from Operating Activities $ million 131.4 99.3 86.7 82.4 - CapEx in $ 73.4 72.6 86.9 89.2 - Free Cash Flow 58.0 26.7 3.2 -6.8 - Total cash $ million 264.2 264.9 256.3 234.3 - Total LT Debt in $ million 0 0 0 0 0 Dividend $/ share (semi-annual) 0.015 0.025 0.025 0.025 - Shares Outstanding 394.6 396.0 392.8 395.9 -

Gold Production Details

1 - Fourth Quarter Revenues and Full-year 2021

AGI Chart revenue history Fun Trading

Alamos Gold said that it sold 112,966 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter at an average realized price of $1,797 per ounce for revenues of $203 million. The full-year sales totaled 457,517 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,800 per ounce for record revenues of $824 million.

2 - Total Quarterly Production Was 112.5K Au ounces

Chart production history Fun Trading

Alamos Gold posted fourth-quarter production of 112,500 ounces, a 7.5% increase from the third quarter, with solid performances at Island Gold and Young-Davidson offsetting lower production from Mulatos. Below is the 4Q production per mine.

Chart production details Fun Trading

The price of gold realized for the fourth quarter was $1,798 per ounce. For 2021, the gold price was $1,800 per ounce.

Chart gold price history Fun Trading

3 - Guidance 2022 and Beyond

Alamos expects a stable production in 2022, with 4% growth expected in 2023. Production is expected to be between 440K ounces and 480K ounces in 2022, consistent with 2021, and increase approximately 4% (based on the mid-point of guidance) to between 460K and 500K ounces in 2023 and 2024.

The gold production is expected to increase approximately 4% in 2023, driven by higher output from the Mulatos District, given a full year of production from La Yaqui Grande and ongoing production from the main Mulatos operation. Company-wide gold production is expected to remain at similar levels in 2024, with higher production from Island Gold offsetting lower production from Mulatos.

The company's all-in sustaining costs guidance is expected to be $1,190 to $1,240 per ounce in 2022, improving to $950 to $1,050 per ounce in 2024.

AISC is expected to decrease approximately 18% from 2022 to 2024 (based on the mid-point of guidance), reflecting lower costs at Mulatos and Island Gold. Note: AISC is expected to decrease further in 2025 with completing the Phase III expansion at Island Gold.

Technical Analysis (Short Term) And Commentary

AGI forms a descending wedge pattern with resistance at $7.40 and support at $6.5.

The trading strategy is to sell about 30% of your position between $7.35 and $8.

As I have explained earlier, the gold price will fluctuate widely in 2022. I believe it is safe to accumulate AGI below $6.6. However, if the Fed turns hawkish again, AGI could probably retest $6.25, an excellent value for long-term investors.

I highly recommend keeping a core long-term position and using about 30%-40% to trade LIFO while waiting for a higher final price target for your core position between $9.50 and $10.50.

Watch the gold price like a hawk.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

