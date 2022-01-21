Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

In my last article about DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) and its Wolt acquisition, I warned that this acquisition may be a red flag:

'I think this acquisition may indicate that the risk/reward of DoorDash's stock is less favourable than previously, and so management thinks it is a good time to diversify the business.'

Since that statement, DoorDash's stock has started to plummet at a pace that I personally even would have never expected.

DoorDash is not just a food delivery platform, it is a platform to deliver everything, particularly food, groceries, and other necessities. Generally known as the last-mile delivery market. But as it enters this market, DoorDash starts to compete with the big winners of the last decades.

3 years from Challenger to Dominance

Second Measure

This is the graph that showcases beautifully how DoorDash in a relatively short time has amassed a leading position in the food delivery industry. Still, this graph does not show the underlying market shares per region which differ vastly.

Also, this doesn't reflect the reality that DoorDash's biggest competitors are not Uber (UBER) and Grubhub (GRUB) but Walmart (WMT) and Amazon (AMZN). As DoorDash has entered the business to deliver practically everything from merchants to your home in let's say 1 hour, the competitive landscape also changes. And it is far but certain that DoorDash will become the leader of the last-mile delivery market. As DoorDash starts to compete with Amazon and Walmart, an entrance by those two in food delivery is not out of the question.

The competition

Yipitdata

Contrary to popular belief, DoorDash has not won food delivery in the entire US. Take Manhattan: in Manhattan, DoorDash operates a market share of 15%, which doesn't sound like a profitable share to me. As food delivery is a business with local network effects, people living in Manhattan will probably download the Grubhub app since it has the biggest selection of restaurants in the area. Cool that DoorDash has the best offering in California, but that's further away than Bermuda - 4 times as far away actually. Another example, according to Yipitdata, Uber Eats has the most gross merchandise value in Florida and New York. My point: the US is very diverse and DoorDash's dominance in some areas doesn't guarantee dominance in others. Reality: Uber Eats and Grubhub are strong competitors in most big cities outside California. DoorDash may dominate food delivery in the suburbs of the US and California but the suburbs is also the area with the most quick-service restaurants. I note Walmart is also a relatively known grocery chain with a 26% market share in grocery - that mainly focuses on the suburbs.

JustEatTakeaway.com

DoorDash also does not dominate the same-day delivery market. With an expected GOV of $40 billion for DoorDash by 2021, competitors like Instacart (ICART) are nearly as big (estimated at $30 billion). Instacart is a same-day grocery delivery platform but as DoorDash enters this market, it is only fair to consider Instacart as competition.

SecondMeasure

Also not irrelevant, Amazon has a 40% market share in e-commerce and its vision is to be the place online to buy everything. As elaborated in my article about Amazon, Amazon's supposed entrance into the same-day (grocery) delivery market is a huge long-term risk for same-day delivery companies like DoorDash. My point is clear, there is a lot of competition.

The interesting fact is that the logistics of the same-delivery market and the food delivery market overlap. It's clear that the competition in the same-day delivery market is strong and increasing, it is only logical for those platforms to enter food delivery to provide a competitive offering to customers.

The giants

Short-term what worries me the most for DoorDash's prospects is the fact that Just Eat Takeaway (OTCPK:TKAYF) is practically putting Grubhub for sale through a 'partnership', whatever a partnership may entail. More recently, there has also been speculation about a potential Grubhub sale. I have written a lot about Just Eat Takeaway but the potential consequences can be detrimental to DoorDash.

Just Eat Takeaway Grubhub CEO Jitse Groen said at the end of the Q4 2021 call about the partnership that 'there might be some super large consumer brands interested', I think the meaning of these words is clear. With Walmart (and Amazon possibly) scaling in the same-day grocery delivery market, adding serious food delivery to the offering can be hugely valuable. If Amazon enters food delivery legitimately, DoorDash's stock can fall much further.

DoorDash's vision

DoorDash sets out to be the logistics platform to deliver a broad range of goods, but for now, obviously, that is mostly food. Some readers ask me: what is the moat here? I think the moat is made up of valuable network effects which users experience as the supply of available merchants, consumers, and drivers increases. Think about features like low delivery time, lowest delivery fees, best possible selection of goods, and other small features like ratings. Consumers want the best experience; I imagine only a couple platforms can potentially profitably provide an adequate consumer experience in the same-day delivery market. Eventually, the vast pool of drivers provides customers with their goods in consistently low delivery times, while the vast pool of consumers provides drivers with a high occupancy rate. In other words, when drivers switch to another platform, they may end up idling, which is an obvious waste of time, and consumers need to wait longer for their goods on the other platform. This is in my opinion a moat.

This is why I suspect DoorDash over time - if it successfully executes - can acquire high returns on invested capital. At a 9 EV/Sales ratio, 90% forward revenue growth rate, and 50% gross profit margin - DoorDash is actually quite cheap compared to other publicly traded platforms like Airbnb (ABNB) or Snap (SNAP). As DoorDash operates a logistics platform and does not employ drivers, they can acquire similar long-term gross, profit margins as Airbnb and Snap. I conclude that DoorDash with a higher revenue growth rate but lower multiples is given more risk by the market.

If we assume 30% profit margins and 35% CAGR for 2026, we are looking at a $6.1 billion in profits. At a P/E ratio of 50, this would value the enterprise at $300 billion. The upside is clear, but the question is whether DoorDash will ever make a profit.

Takeaway

The market is starting to rightfully question the prospects of this enterprise. If management achieves their goals, this stock is a potential 10 bagger. But with the juggernaut Amazon snooping around in the same-day delivery market, I seriously question whether the company will ever achieve its goals.