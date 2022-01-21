The Alkaline Water Company Is A Sea Of Red Ink
Summary
- The Alkaline Water Company has had 8 years of losses.
- The YTD loss of $17.8M presages a record loss for FY23.
- The company has no clear path to profitability.
Company Overview
The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ:WTER) was founded in 2012 and is based in Scottsdale, AZ. The company produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water and other related offerings in the U.S. The company's flagship product Alkaline88® is available in bulk and single-serve sizes with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. In 2019, WTER launched A88 Infused™ to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. In 2020, the company introduced A88CBD™ which now includes CBD water and flavor-infused water, lab-tested and full- spectrum hemp salves, balms and other related products. Below is more granularity about these 3 products from the company's 11/21 corporate presentation:
Alkaline88
- Is in over 75,000 retail stores
- A category leader in the alkaline water space
- Extension into multibillion dollar sales channels, including E-Commerce, C-store/DSD, Hospitality, Big Box/Club/Specialty
A88 Infused flavored water line
- Six delicious flavors
- Naturally flavored and zero calorie
A88CBD Ingestible Products Made with Lab-Tested Hemp Extract
- Comprehensive line of in-demand CBD infused products
- Gummies, powder packs, fruit chews, CBD flavored waters
- Available through various sale channels and retailers across the country
In my view, WTER's national mass-market expansion program borders on being overly aggressive and will increase the company's 66.1% cost of sales for the 6 months ended 9/30/21 (which is already above the sector median) and also impinge their cash balance. In addition, the company may face a serious challenge as they jockey for shelf space with Smartwater (a Coca-Cola (KO) company) and the other industry behemoths.
Post-Q2 earnings stock performance is telling
As the above chart indicates, WTER closed at $1.68 on 11/8/21, the day before their Q2 earnings release. However since then, the stock price has trended lower and closed at $1.12 on 1/19/22, which is a decrease of 33.3%. Of particular note is that the 30 day average volume of 1.2M is far less than the 90 day average volume of 1.6M which indicates that investors have not been willing to buy WTER stock even as the price has decreased sharply, which is a bearish indicator. The Seeking Alpha quant rating of 1.74 is also bearish and shows that momentum has gone from A+ to D+ since the release of Q2 earnings, which is more evidence of waning interest in WTER stock. On a technical basis, it appears that below $1.08 there is growing downside risk to the stock price. In addition, WTER has a beta of 2.0, which means volatility is an added concern. Now let us take a look at how the present situation has evolved, shall we?
Red ink abounds from F/Y/E 3/31/13 to the present
As shown above, WTER has incurred 8 years of increasing losses since the company was founded in 2012. The record loss of $16.4M for the fiscal year ended 3/31/21 underscores that the company has no clear path to profitability, and is likely to incur higher sales and marketing expenses in FY23 and beyond as they attempt to gain traction in the CBD sector.
FY23 trending towards another record loss
Key takeaways from an analysis of WTER's 3 core financial statements are as follows:
THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
|
September 30, 2021
|
March 31, 2021
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets
|
Cash
|
$
|
10,419,065
|
$
|
9,130,956
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
10,983,231
|
8,458,176
|
Inventory
|
6,277,844
|
4,407,720
|
Prepaid expenses
|
2,760,987
|
1,037,961
|
Operating lease right-of-use asset - current portion
|
185,517
|
236,446
|
Total current assets
|
30,626,644
|
23,271,259
|
Fixed assets - net
|
1,007,561
|
1,010,183
|
Operating lease right-of-use asset
|
190,348
|
269,167
|
Total assets
|
$
|
31,824,553
|
$
|
24,550,609
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
7,984,651
|
$
|
7,055,348
|
Accrued expenses
|
1,388,349
|
1,306,106
|
Revolving financing
|
6,997,928
|
4,324,412
|
PPP loan payable - current portion
|
330,551
|
328,570
|
Operating lease liability - current portion
|
207,007
|
229,605
|
Total current liabilities
|
16,908,486
|
13,244,041
|
Operating lease liability
|
193,798
|
292,582
|
Total liabilities
|
17,102,284
|
13,536,623
|
Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)
|
Stockholders' equity
|
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 6,681,090 Series S issued and outstanding on September 30, 2021 and nil issued and outstanding on March 31, 2021
|
6,681
|
-
|
Common stock, Class A - $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized 104,333,373 and 87,465,178 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively
|
104,335
|
87,464
|
Additional paid in capital
|
102,346,572
|
80,857,742
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(87,735,319
|
)
|
(69,931,220
|
)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
14,722,269
|
11,013,986
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
31,824,553
|
$
|
24,550,609
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements
As shown above as of 9/30/21, WTER's liquidity ratios are comparable to 3/31/21:
Current ratio - 1.81 vs. 1.76
Quick ratio - 1.44 vs. 1.42
Based on this data, the company does not currently face any liquidity headwinds on a short-term basis.
THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
|
For the Three Months
|
For the Six Months
|
September 30, 2021
|
September 30, 2020
|
September 30, 2021
|
September 30, 2020
|
Revenue
|
$
|
15,255,765
|
$
|
10,160,552
|
$
|
29,369,343
|
$
|
23,592,862
|
Cost of Goods Sold
|
10,091,415
|
6,509,264
|
19,402,426
|
15,104,105
|
Gross Profit
|
5,164,350
|
3,651,288
|
9,966,917
|
8,488,757
|
Operating expenses
|
Sales and marketing expenses
|
10,120,875
|
4,389,335
|
17,277,275
|
8,107,566
|
General and administrative
|
5,251,751
|
3,492,648
|
10,216,125
|
7,442,565
|
Total operating expenses
|
15,372,626
|
7,881,983
|
27,493,400
|
15,550,131
|
Total operating loss
|
(10,208,276
|
)
|
(4,230,695
|
)
|
(17,526,483
|
)
|
(7,061,374
|
)
|
Other expense
|
Interest expense
|
(170,197
|
)
|
(130,933
|
)
|
(277,616
|
)
|
(321,257
|
)
|
Total other expense
|
(170,197
|
)
|
(130,933
|
)
|
(277,616
|
)
|
(321,257
|
)
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(10,378,473
|
)
|
$
|
(4,361,628
|
)
|
$
|
(17,804,099
|
)
|
$
|
(7,382,631
|
)
|
LOSS PER SHARE (Basic and Diluted)
|
$
|
(0.11
|
)
|
$
|
(0.06
|
)
|
$
|
(0.20
|
)
|
$
|
(0.12
|
)
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (Basic and Diluted)
|
93,669,358
|
67,888,935
|
91,020,392
|
62,646,038
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
As shown above, for the 6 months ended 9/30/21 revenue was $29.4M, which represents an increase of 12% Y/O/Y. However, the net loss for this period skyrocketed to $17.8M, which represents an increase of 140% Y/O/Y. These suboptimal results do not bode well for WTER's ability to continue as a going concern absent a sizable infusion of capital in FY23/24.
THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
|
For the Six Months
|
September 30, 2021
|
September 30, 2020
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(17,804,099
|
)
|
$
|
(7,382,631
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities
|
Depreciation expense
|
318,030
|
412,317
|
Shares issued and vested, options and RSU amortized for employee
and non-employee services
|
3,851,955
|
1,680,453
|
Non-cash lease expense
|
8,366
|
(9,907
|
)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable
|
(2,525,055
|
)
|
(859,937
|
)
|
Inventory
|
(1,870,124
|
)
|
(1,329,721
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
(1,723,026
|
)
|
(807,161
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
929,303
|
(142,116
|
)
|
Accrued expenses
|
84,224
|
327,187
|
NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
(18,730,426
|
)
|
(8,111,516
|
)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
Purchase of fixed assets
|
(315,408
|
)
|
(90,109
|
)
|
CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
(315,408
|
)
|
(90,109
|
)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
Proceeds from (repayment of) revolving financing
|
2,673,516
|
(2,493,680
|
)
|
Proceeds from promissory note payable
|
-
|
325,800
|
Proceeds from sale of common stock, net
|
4,995,250
|
4,899,998
|
Proceeds from stock payable
|
-
|
-
|
Proceeds for the exercise of warrants, net
|
12,556,997
|
4,823,222
|
Proceeds for the exercise of stock options, net
|
108,180
|
61,480
|
CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
20,333,943
|
7,616,820
|
NET CHANGE IN CASH
|
1,288,109
|
(584,805
|
)
|
CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|
9,130,956
|
4,561,682
|
CASH AT END OF PERIOD
|
$
|
10,419,065
|
$
|
3,976,877
|
INTEREST PAID
|
$
|
271,190
|
$
|
276,813
|
TAXES PAID
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE of NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
ISSUANCE OF COMMON SHARES TO SETTLE STOCK PAYABLE
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
1,000,000
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
As shown above, for the 6 months ended 9/30/21 cash used in operating activities was $18.7M, which represents a 131% increase Y/O/Y. Based on these results, WTER may be forced to issue a sizable amount of stock in the foreseeable future, thereby diluting present shareholders.
OPUD is WTER's modus operandi
Although there have been several recent bullish articles about WTER published at Seeking Alpha, I do not share this sentiment for a litany of reasons. The company has a history of overpromising and under delivering (OPUD) as shown by their recurring earnings misses and a failed acquisition. The present market environment favors companies with positive "bottom lines" and WTER definitely does not fit this profile which reinforces my viewpoint that WTER will have a "heavy lift" going forward.
The competitive landscape and valuation
WTER has stated "We will compete directly with other alkaline water producers and brands focused on the emerging alkaline beverage market including Eternal, Essentia, Core, Icelandic, Real Water, AQUAHydrate, Mountain Valley, Qure, Penta, and Alka Power." The public company that Seeking Alpha classifies as in the same peer group as WTER and which has a similar market capitalization is NewAge, Inc. (NBEV) which has better Enterprise Value/Sales (TTM), Price/Sales (TTM), Price/Sales (FWD) and Price/Book (TTM) ratios. WTER's subpar valuation metrics, coupled with their history of increased losses and lack of FCF simply do not support a bullish case.
Microcap stocks and other caveats
Microcap stocks are considered inherently risky and require a deep level of scrutiny as explained in this excellent primer on the subject published here at Seeking Alpha, which I recommend for everyone who is considering an investment in this high-risk high-reward sector. In my view, another red flag is that WTER has a potential vulnerability due to its reliance on 2 major customers per this SEC filing.
Conclusion
Based on the foregoing financial and operational review, The Alkaline Water Company faces strong headwinds and has no clear path to profitability. Management has experienced reputational damage by their suboptimal performance during their 8 yr. history of mounting losses. The YTD results of operation strongly suggest that WTER is on track to have a record loss in FY23 which will cripple the company financially. In my view, the bottom line is that WTER is a sea of red ink.
