D-Keine/E+ via Getty Images

Company Overview

The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ:WTER) was founded in 2012 and is based in Scottsdale, AZ. The company produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water and other related offerings in the U.S. The company's flagship product Alkaline88® is available in bulk and single-serve sizes with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. In 2019, WTER launched A88 Infused™ to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. In 2020, the company introduced A88CBD™ which now includes CBD water and flavor-infused water, lab-tested and full- spectrum hemp salves, balms and other related products. Below is more granularity about these 3 products from the company's 11/21 corporate presentation:

Alkaline88

Is in over 75,000 retail stores

A category leader in the alkaline water space

Extension into multibillion dollar sales channels, including E-Commerce, C-store/DSD, Hospitality, Big Box/Club/Specialty

A88 Infused flavored water line

Six delicious flavors

Naturally flavored and zero calorie

A88CBD Ingestible Products Made with Lab-Tested Hemp Extract

Comprehensive line of in-demand CBD infused products

Gummies, powder packs, fruit chews, CBD flavored waters

Available through various sale channels and retailers across the country

In my view, WTER's national mass-market expansion program borders on being overly aggressive and will increase the company's 66.1% cost of sales for the 6 months ended 9/30/21 (which is already above the sector median) and also impinge their cash balance. In addition, the company may face a serious challenge as they jockey for shelf space with Smartwater (a Coca-Cola (KO) company) and the other industry behemoths.

Post-Q2 earnings stock performance is telling

seekingalpha.com

As the above chart indicates, WTER closed at $1.68 on 11/8/21, the day before their Q2 earnings release. However since then, the stock price has trended lower and closed at $1.12 on 1/19/22, which is a decrease of 33.3%. Of particular note is that the 30 day average volume of 1.2M is far less than the 90 day average volume of 1.6M which indicates that investors have not been willing to buy WTER stock even as the price has decreased sharply, which is a bearish indicator. The Seeking Alpha quant rating of 1.74 is also bearish and shows that momentum has gone from A+ to D+ since the release of Q2 earnings, which is more evidence of waning interest in WTER stock. On a technical basis, it appears that below $1.08 there is growing downside risk to the stock price. In addition, WTER has a beta of 2.0, which means volatility is an added concern. Now let us take a look at how the present situation has evolved, shall we?

Red ink abounds from F/Y/E 3/31/13 to the present

Alkaline Company Seeking Alpha

As shown above, WTER has incurred 8 years of increasing losses since the company was founded in 2012. The record loss of $16.4M for the fiscal year ended 3/31/21 underscores that the company has no clear path to profitability, and is likely to incur higher sales and marketing expenses in FY23 and beyond as they attempt to gain traction in the CBD sector.

FY23 trending towards another record loss

Key takeaways from an analysis of WTER's 3 core financial statements are as follows:

THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

September 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 10,419,065 $ 9,130,956 Accounts receivable, net 10,983,231 8,458,176 Inventory 6,277,844 4,407,720 Prepaid expenses 2,760,987 1,037,961 Operating lease right-of-use asset - current portion 185,517 236,446 Total current assets 30,626,644 23,271,259 Fixed assets - net 1,007,561 1,010,183 Operating lease right-of-use asset 190,348 269,167 Total assets $ 31,824,553 $ 24,550,609 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 7,984,651 $ 7,055,348 Accrued expenses 1,388,349 1,306,106 Revolving financing 6,997,928 4,324,412 PPP loan payable - current portion 330,551 328,570 Operating lease liability - current portion 207,007 229,605 Total current liabilities 16,908,486 13,244,041 Operating lease liability 193,798 292,582 Total liabilities 17,102,284 13,536,623 Commitments and contingencies (Note 10) Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 6,681,090 Series S issued and outstanding on September 30, 2021 and nil issued and outstanding on March 31, 2021 6,681 - Common stock, Class A - $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized 104,333,373 and 87,465,178 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively 104,335 87,464 Additional paid in capital 102,346,572 80,857,742 Accumulated deficit (87,735,319 ) (69,931,220 ) Total stockholders' equity 14,722,269 11,013,986 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 31,824,553 $ 24,550,609

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements

As shown above as of 9/30/21, WTER's liquidity ratios are comparable to 3/31/21:

Current ratio - 1.81 vs. 1.76

Quick ratio - 1.44 vs. 1.42

Based on this data, the company does not currently face any liquidity headwinds on a short-term basis.

THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

For the Three Months For the Six Months September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Revenue $ 15,255,765 $ 10,160,552 $ 29,369,343 $ 23,592,862 Cost of Goods Sold 10,091,415 6,509,264 19,402,426 15,104,105 Gross Profit 5,164,350 3,651,288 9,966,917 8,488,757 Operating expenses Sales and marketing expenses 10,120,875 4,389,335 17,277,275 8,107,566 General and administrative 5,251,751 3,492,648 10,216,125 7,442,565 Total operating expenses 15,372,626 7,881,983 27,493,400 15,550,131 Total operating loss (10,208,276 ) (4,230,695 ) (17,526,483 ) (7,061,374 ) Other expense Interest expense (170,197 ) (130,933 ) (277,616 ) (321,257 ) Total other expense (170,197 ) (130,933 ) (277,616 ) (321,257 ) Net loss $ (10,378,473 ) $ (4,361,628 ) $ (17,804,099 ) $ (7,382,631 ) LOSS PER SHARE (Basic and Diluted) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.12 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (Basic and Diluted) 93,669,358 67,888,935 91,020,392 62,646,038

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

As shown above, for the 6 months ended 9/30/21 revenue was $29.4M, which represents an increase of 12% Y/O/Y. However, the net loss for this period skyrocketed to $17.8M, which represents an increase of 140% Y/O/Y. These suboptimal results do not bode well for WTER's ability to continue as a going concern absent a sizable infusion of capital in FY23/24.

THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

For the Six Months September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (17,804,099 ) $ (7,382,631 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation expense 318,030 412,317 Shares issued and vested, options and RSU amortized for employee and non-employee services 3,851,955 1,680,453 Non-cash lease expense 8,366 (9,907 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,525,055 ) (859,937 ) Inventory (1,870,124 ) (1,329,721 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,723,026 ) (807,161 ) Accounts payable 929,303 (142,116 ) Accrued expenses 84,224 327,187 NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (18,730,426 ) (8,111,516 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of fixed assets (315,408 ) (90,109 ) CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (315,408 ) (90,109 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from (repayment of) revolving financing 2,673,516 (2,493,680 ) Proceeds from promissory note payable - 325,800 Proceeds from sale of common stock, net 4,995,250 4,899,998 Proceeds from stock payable - - Proceeds for the exercise of warrants, net 12,556,997 4,823,222 Proceeds for the exercise of stock options, net 108,180 61,480 CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 20,333,943 7,616,820 NET CHANGE IN CASH 1,288,109 (584,805 ) CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 9,130,956 4,561,682 CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 10,419,065 $ 3,976,877 INTEREST PAID $ 271,190 $ 276,813 TAXES PAID $ - $ - SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE of NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES ISSUANCE OF COMMON SHARES TO SETTLE STOCK PAYABLE $ - $ 1,000,000

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

As shown above, for the 6 months ended 9/30/21 cash used in operating activities was $18.7M, which represents a 131% increase Y/O/Y. Based on these results, WTER may be forced to issue a sizable amount of stock in the foreseeable future, thereby diluting present shareholders.

OPUD is WTER's modus operandi

Although there have been several recent bullish articles about WTER published at Seeking Alpha, I do not share this sentiment for a litany of reasons. The company has a history of overpromising and under delivering (OPUD) as shown by their recurring earnings misses and a failed acquisition. The present market environment favors companies with positive "bottom lines" and WTER definitely does not fit this profile which reinforces my viewpoint that WTER will have a "heavy lift" going forward.

The competitive landscape and valuation

WTER has stated "We will compete directly with other alkaline water producers and brands focused on the emerging alkaline beverage market including Eternal, Essentia, Core, Icelandic, Real Water, AQUAHydrate, Mountain Valley, Qure, Penta, and Alka Power." The public company that Seeking Alpha classifies as in the same peer group as WTER and which has a similar market capitalization is NewAge, Inc. (NBEV) which has better Enterprise Value/Sales (TTM), Price/Sales (TTM), Price/Sales (FWD) and Price/Book (TTM) ratios. WTER's subpar valuation metrics, coupled with their history of increased losses and lack of FCF simply do not support a bullish case.

Microcap stocks and other caveats

Microcap stocks are considered inherently risky and require a deep level of scrutiny as explained in this excellent primer on the subject published here at Seeking Alpha, which I recommend for everyone who is considering an investment in this high-risk high-reward sector. In my view, another red flag is that WTER has a potential vulnerability due to its reliance on 2 major customers per this SEC filing.

Conclusion

Based on the foregoing financial and operational review, The Alkaline Water Company faces strong headwinds and has no clear path to profitability. Management has experienced reputational damage by their suboptimal performance during their 8 yr. history of mounting losses. The YTD results of operation strongly suggest that WTER is on track to have a record loss in FY23 which will cripple the company financially. In my view, the bottom line is that WTER is a sea of red ink.