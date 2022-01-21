Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images News

Investors are often slow to react to obvious risks and that is the case in Europe. The bloc is staring at a potential conflict with Russia, while the economy is facing a struggle in its recovery process. The bloc's largest economy in Germany is not the powerhouse of old, while supply chains, inflation, and an energy crisis are adding a toxic mix. Adding further fuel to the fire is a central bank in denial and this is a good time to avoid European stocks.

The drums of war are beating for Europe

The United States Secretary of State has flown to Ukraine for talks over fears that Russia is looking to make a move on the country, which was part of the Soviet Union until 1991.

Antony Blinken said Russia could attack Ukraine "on very short notice" and warned again of tough sanctions if it did. Europe, NATO, and the United States are stressed over the buildup of 100,000 Russian troops on the Ukrainian border.

Mr. Blinken vowed "relentless" diplomacy to stop Russian aggression, despite Moscow denying they have ambitions to annex the country.

Russia made a raft of demands to Western governments, asking that Ukraine should never join NATO and that the alliance's military activities should be limited in member states such as Poland. Talks between the West and Russia last week hit a stalemate with both sides refusing to stand down.

Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula in 2014 after the removal of a pro-Russian government in Ukraine. It has supported pro-Russian rebels who control parts of eastern Ukraine after they fought a bloody war with government forces. There are fears of a repeat conflict and Crimea cost at least 13,000 lives and caused around two million people to flee their homes.

"We know that there are plans in place to increase that force even more on very short notice, and that gives President Putin the capacity, also on very short notice, to take further aggressive action against Ukraine," Blinken said.

The French President has said that the EU should create direct talks with Russia to de-escalate the tensions, but again, this will include European demands, which Russia will ignore.

Investors should avoid leaning too heavily on hope in this situation, and more so because of the performance of European stocks. The Dax index has come within a whisker of all-time highs in January and this would be an opportune time to cash in, or avoid, European stocks. Any escalation with Russia could lead to a flight to safety from the bloc.

Europe has other problems to face

Europe is facing a myriad of problems at the start of the year that should see the country continue to be a laggard in the G7.

The first issue is that Germany, the largest economy and previous driver of European dominance, has been weighed by the coronavirus and the resulting problems that government lockdowns created.

The German economy shrank by as much as 1% in the final quarter of 2021 due to the latest virus restrictions and supply chain bottlenecks. The Federal Statistical Office said initial estimates showed growth of 2.7%.

German GDP shrank 4.6% in a record postwar recession, but the country is lagging behind other big economies, including the US, France and the UK.

Georg Thiel, president of Destatis, said the country's GDP remained 2% below its pre-pandemic levels. "Despite the ongoing pandemic situation and increasing supply and material bottlenecks, the German economy was able to recover after the slump in the previous year, although economic output has not yet reached the pre-crisis level."

The UK has already moved above pre-pandemic growth levels, and pressures are mounting in Europe. Part of the slowdown in Germany recently has been caused by the energy crisis. This is causing manufacturing firms to reduce production, while it is also threatening a cost-of-living crisis for households.

Governments in Europe are taking action to tackle the energy price hikes but that is not expected to cover more than a quarter of the price hikes after wholesale prices rose 300% for European gas. This is also tied to Russia, with 30% of European gas coming from Russia, via Ukraine. If tensions boiled over, it is not inconceivable that Russia turns off the taps.

Bank of America estimated European households will pay an average of 54% more for their energy this year than in 2020. The problem for governments is that they are stretched from Covid stimulus.

The next big problem for the bloc is that inflation is running hot and the central bank is burying its head in the sand. Annual inflation in Germany rose to its highest level since 1992. The problem for the European Central Bank is that it bought so much debt at zero percent interest rates that it would blow up its own portfolio and squeeze country budgets with fast rate hikes, but that could make the problem worse later.

Analysts at Barclays said that the ECB may raise rates in 2023, but where will inflation be by then? Christine Lagarde and her fellow policymakers have insisted that inflation is transitory, but recent data from consumers and businesses shows higher clothing and food prices, alongside higher input costs at companies, which are being passed on to customers. If the Russian situation keeps energy prices elevated, that transitory dip back to 2% may prove to be elusive.

Flight to safety could boost China

Investors looking to cash out of Europe, or invest elsewhere, should consider Chinese stocks.

If a conflict erupts over Ukraine it could cause a shock move out of Europe for investment flows. China is well-placed to avoid geopolitical threats and the country is not facing the same problems as Europe. China's GDP is 4% higher for the year and the inflation is at 1.5%. Government debt-to-GDP is also half of most European countries at 66%.

There are risks in China with the housing sector, but many other sectors have been caught up in the bearish sentiment and would offer good long-term growth prospects.

Europe's growth has largely been driven by stimulus in the last two years but investors are now looking at central banks that will have to slam on the brakes of easy-money policies.

There are other options in Asia, such as Japan, but the country only grew at an annual rate of 1.4% in 2021. Singapore grew by 5.9%, with South Korea higher by 4%.

A quick valuation comparison shows that the Dax (DAX:IND) is trading 14% above its previous pre-pandemic highs, while the Shanghai Composite (SHCOMP) and the Nikkei (NKY:IND) are both 30% below their own all-time highs set in 2015 and 1998 respectively.

There are still risks for China and one of those is the Federal Reserve's end to easy money policies. If Jerome Powell moves quickly on rates it will make US investment more attractive and China will also have to tighten their belt. Borrowing rates were cut by 10 basis points this week and China's President Xi Jinping urged other central banks not to hike rates at a virtual meeting of Davos: "If major economies slam on the brakes or take a U-turn in their monetary policies, there would be serious negative spillovers. They would present challenges to global economic and financial stability, and developing countries would bear the brunt of it," Xi said.

Conclusion

Investors will have different exposures to European stocks, but now would be a good time to be underweight, while considering a switch to Asian stocks. A late-2021 sell-off in Chinese stocks is providing some buying opportunities in the country and once it weathers the current housing market problem from Evergrande Group and others, the country will be a long-term opportunity. Many did not expect the US to rebound quickly from the 2008-09 financial crisis and China would be the same. There are other countries in Asia that would benefit from Chinese stability and there are bargains to be had.

For Europe, the risks just keep building and the threat of an escalation with the Russia/Ukraine situation could exacerbate the energy crisis that is already hitting the key economies. There is potential for Europe to be dragged into military conflict and if that gets closer to reality, then investment capital may flee European stocks. Elevated gas prices would keep inflation moving higher in Europe and would add to the headache facing the European Central Bank.