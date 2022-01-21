Iurii Garmash/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

As it has been more than four months since I last discussed Advantage Energy (OTCPK:AAVVF), it’s time to provide an update. The company’s share price has benefited from the strong natural gas prices and unlocking the value of its Entropy exposure. Advantage has recently provided a more detailed guidance for 2022 and this allows us to run the numbers again to see if Advantage is still interesting.

I would strongly recommend trading in the company’s securities using the Canadian listing where Advantage is trading with AAV as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume exceeds 700,000 shares per day. There currently are approximately 191M shares outstanding, resulting in a market capitalization of approximately C$1.3B. As Advantage trades in CAD and reports its financial results in CAD, I will use the CAD as base currency throughout this article.

A closer look at the 2022 guidance and the implications

Advantage Energy is planning on spending C$170-200M in capital expenditures in 2022 which should help the company to increase its production rate by approximately 8% to 52-55,000 boe/day. The majority of the expansion capex will be spent on the liquids-rich areas as Advantage now expects its liquids output to increase by more than 25% to 5,400-5,800 boe/day.

Advantage’s management team is very open on the breakdown between sustaining capex and growth capex and of the C$170-200M investment plan, only C$75M is required to mitigate the impact of the 24% decline rate. This means the sustaining capex is approximately C$6-7,000 per flowing barrel.

Using a natural gas price of US$4 (NYMEX) and an oil price of US$70/barrel, Advantage Energy is expecting to generate C$370M in adjusted funds flow. This means that including all planned capital expenditures, the bottom line will show a net free cash flow result of approximately C$170M or C$0.90 per share. This will enable Advantage Energy to exit 2022 with no net debt and perhaps even a small net cash position.

The image below shows that Advantage Energy will break even in 2022 using US$2.59/mcf as average gas price and in order to break even on the sustaining level, it only requires a natural gas price of US$1.74/mcf.

If I would use a natural gas price of US$3.5, the AFF comes in at around C$310M. This means the free cash flow result will still be a very respectable C$110M while the sustaining free cash flow will be around C$235M or C$1.40 per share.

This now also allows us to calculate Advantage Energy’s anticipated sustaining free cash flow should the gas price average just US$2.75. In that scenario, the sustaining free cash flow would still be approximately C$130M or just under C$0.70 per share.

The strategic investment in Entropy uncovers some of the hidden value

In my September article I was mainly focusing on the producing properties and didn’t put any value on Entropy, Advantage’s subsidiary engaged in commercializing the modular carbon capture and storage technology. Entropy initially was a fully owned subsidiary of Advantage, but Entropy issued 10% of the shares to third party resulting in a 90% ownership in Entropy.

Entropy recently entered into a non-binding strategic financing agreement with a ‘leading energy transition investor’ which includes a structured initial commitment of C$300M. Very few details are currently known but Advantage mentions the proposed deal structure is valuing Entropy at C$300M on a pre-financing basis.

This basically means the 90% stake of Advantage in Entropy has a pro forma value of C$270M which is approximately C$1.5 per share of Advantage. That of course is a theoretical valuation and Advantage will not see a direct benefit from the new investor stepping in except for knowing its 90% stake currently has a ‘market’ value of C$270M compared to a book value of less than C$25M (considering the 10% stake in Entropy owned by the minority partner was valued at C$2.4M in the most recent financial statements.

Investment thesis

The guidance for 2022 emphasizes the low required sustaining capital expenditures to keep Advantage Energy’s production rate at the current levels. Even if the natural gas price drops to just US$2, Advantage Energy would still be able to report a positive free cash flow. The company is also planning to exit 2022 with no net debt which means the net interest expenses will also drop to close to zero which would add an additional C$15-20M to the cash flows compared to 2020 and 2021.

The Advantage Energy share price has now dropped below C$7 and after deducting the pro forma valuation of C$270M for its stake in Entropy, you’re paying just C$5.50 per share for the gas producing activities of Advantage Energy. This means that even if you’d use $2.75 natural gas prices, Advantage Energy would still be cheap on a sustaining free cash flow basis (which would be around C$0.70 per share).

I currently don’t have a long position in Advantage Energy, but I will likely go long in the next few weeks.