About

Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, designs and develops novel, "rapidly-deployable" oral drug candidates utilizing reversible covalent chemical bonding, to target viruses and other human diseases, with safety and efficacy achieved by enhanced selectivity and activity. Pardes (Hebrew: orchard) aims to capitalize on modern patient-friendly methodologies such as telehealth, test-at-home and point-of-care diagnostics and strategic partnerships to deliver a better experience to patients whenever and wherever the medical need occurs. The company's initial focus is on the eradication of coronavirus and preventing a future pandemic. Pardes advisory board includes MDs and PhDs working at big pharma companies like Gilead (GILD), GSK (GSK), Merck (MRK), Moderna (MRNA), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Sanofi (SNY), etc., and the management includes MDs and PhDs who bring working experience from leading healthcare institutions and companies such as National Institutes of Health (NIH), Assembly Biosciences (ASMB), BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), Genentech, Gilead, Pfizer (PFE), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF), UCSF, Vertex (VRTX) etc.

Platform

Pardes is developing a topologically adaptable platform providing tunable reactivity with drop-in modifications that it calls "warheads," which can be readily extended to other targets. The company's approach initially is to target the main protease (MPro), a viral protein with no human analog, which is critical for virus replication in the early stages, and is highly conserved across multiple coronaviruses including SARS, MERS, and emerging variants of concern of the SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19. The MPro functioning is dependent on reactive cysteine nucleophile that is the target for the company's reversible covalent chemistry. This protease inhibition (PI) approach provides a promising method for both existing as well as future variants of endemic or pandemic coronavirus.

Pardes Biosciences

The company was founded in February 2020 on the premise of the need for oral antiviral therapies without the safety and liability considerations of drug-drug interactions, and shorter time to initiation of treatment, especially for the elderly, at-risk populations on multiple other medicines and/or having comorbidities. The company initiated the chemistry for standalone PI in April 2020 and nominated a development candidate PBI-0451 by December 2020.

Pipeline

Pardes pipeline Pardes Biosciences

The company's lead drug candidate PBI-0451 is an investigational, orally bioavailable, direct-acting antiviral (DAA) inhibitor of the coronavirus MPro. In preclinical in-vitro models, PBI-0451 demonstrated activity against multiple coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2 and variants such as Delta, other human coronaviruses of pandemic potential like SARS, MERS, as well as common cold related coronavirus strains like OC43, 229E. Safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics (PK) of PBI-0451 is currently being evaluated along with food effect screening, at a leading clinical research center in New Zealand, in a blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled, dose-escalation Phase 1 clinical trial with 180 healthy adult volunteers. The trial was initiated in August 2021 and topline data is expected in 1Q-2022. Preliminary Phase 1 data showed that oral PBI-0451 regimen can achieve and maintain target blood concentrations as a standalone drug. The company has initiated manufacturing activities to support Phase 2/3 program of treating high risk patients, planned to be initiated by mid 2022, and potential follow-on commercialization. The Company also plans to complete investigational new drug (IND) enabling studies for the Gen 2 coronavirus in 2H-2022, and nominate a non-coronavirus virology target, as well as an undisclosed target in the inflammation/oncology segment in 2022.

Financials

The company consummated a business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) FS Development Corp. II (FSII) sponsored by Foresite Capital. The merger provided the company with gross proceeds of approximately $274 million that includes concurrent private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing from various investors including Gilead Sciences (GILD). The company's common stock commenced trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "PRDS" from 12/27/2021. In the few weeks of trading, the stock has moved between a low of $9.64 and a high of $17.76, and last traded at $13.58 on 1/19/2022. There has been no initial public offering (IPO) yet. As of 9/30/2021, the company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $26.4 million, which together with the proceeds from the business combination is anticipated to provide a cash run of at least 12 months.

Risks

Pardes Biosciences has incurred losses since inception in February 2020 and accumulated a deficit of approximately $37.25 million as of 9/30/2021. It does not expect revenue from the lead candidate for many more years. PRDS does not have its own manufacturing facility and is dependent on third party manufacturers. The company is highly dependent on research and development expertise of key technical and management personnel, but does not have "key person" insurance for any of them; and although it has employment agreements with all executives, the agreements are terminable by them without notice. Pardes Biosciences commenced operations in the pandemic period without establishing any physical workplace, and all its personnel work from home or remotely, which subjects it to risk from disruptions in digital technology. It is an "emerging growth company" and can take advantage of reduced compliance and disclosure obligations and reduced reporting requirements in its public filings.

Bottomline

While the company's novel PI approach seems to show long-term potential, the coronavirus treatment field has intense competition, with big pharma companies like Merck seeking emergency use authorisation (EUA) for their oral DAA Molnupiravir that has a procurement agreement with the U.S government, and Pfizer seeking EUA for its PI DAA, PAXLOVID, and also having procurement agreement with the U.S. government. Pardes has multiple U.S. patents, including composition of matter for PBI-0451, with the first patent issued in September 2021. An IND has been submitted for the lead candidate in December 2021, which is being reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The IND acceptance, and Phase 1 data are the near term catalysts to watch out for a possible IPO.