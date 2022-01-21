Ivan_Sabo/iStock via Getty Images

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) (NASDAQ:ZG) is a leader in online real estate listings that connect buyers and renters with sellers, landlords, agents, and lenders. While the company rode a wave of momentum into a surging housing market during the early stages of the pandemic, its fortunes reversed with the failure of its "iBuying" venture referring to the business of reselling homes directly. In what is now recognized as a strategy misstep, Zillow built an extensive residential property portfolio through cash offers to sellers, often well-above market rates. Ballooning losses in the program forced an exit with a large write-down in the last quarter resulting in a disaster for the stock that is down by more than 70% from the highs of last year.

Bullish Case for Zillow

We highlight what remains a positive long-term outlook for the company considering the value and attraction of the core business related to broader real estate services and advertising. Getting past the near-term uncertainties and ongoing corporate restructuring, we believe Zillow can ultimately rebound as it gets back to basics. The company benefits from strong brand awareness and a best-in-class platform. Improving financials going forward into what remains a resilient housing market can help return positive sentiment towards the stock.

Why Did Zillow Stock Drop?

The failure of the "Zillow Offers" group and Homes segment will likely become fodder for Business schools well into the future. Several important lessons regarding trusting models and the intricacies of real estate investing. The setup goes back to the company's vision where it would leverage its market position as the leading real estate site with over 226 million unique monthly users into a revenue-generating flywheel integrating all aspects of the home shopping experience.

Company IR - author annotation

Launched in 2018, Zillow Offers represented the next step for the company where it would take its large data set of more than 135 million U.S. homes to provide a standing cash offer to potential sellers in select markets based on a proprietary algorithm. The idea was simple. Cut out the middle man, buy homes on the market based on pricing forecasts all coordinated through in-house real estate services as a bundled value and time-saving proposition for homeowners. Zillow would then perform light move-in renovations through contractors and market the home on its platform. The expectation is that through scale, the strategy could generate a modest positive operating margin in the mid-single digits range as compelling into billions in potential sales.

The group had some early success. From $1.3 billion in home sales revenue in all of 2019, segment revenue in the last quarter reached $1.2 billion on 3,032 homes sold. On the other hand, the growth at all costs had its downside. It became apparent in 2021 the buying of properties was too aggressive in part because the pricing model was using unrealistic inputs regarding projections and transaction costs.

For context, in Q3 Zillow recorded a segment operating loss of -$421 million which includes a -$304 million write-down on the value of its inventory of 9,790 homes at the end of the quarter. In other words, excluding the charge-off, Zillow lost approximately $39k all-in on each of the 3,032 homes sold in the quarter. Beyond offering overly generous prices to sellers, one of the narratives was elevated renovation costs and closing expenses against transaction capacity constraints.

Company IR

The company shut down the program ending any new offers as of November 2nd. Considering this period included 1 month of operations into Q4, the company expects to record another -$240 million to -$265 million in losses to be recognized in the yet-to-be-reported Q4 results. Management explained the rationale during the last earnings report.

We have been unable to accurately forecast future home prices at different times in both directions by much more than we modeled as possible, with Zillow Offers unit economics swinging approximately 1,200 basis points from Q2 to an expected -500 to -700 basis points in Q4 2021. Because of this price forecasting volatility, we have had to reconsider what the business might look like at a larger size. We have determined this large scale would require too much equity capital, create too much volatility in our earnings and balance sheet, and ultimately result in far lower return on equity than we imagined.

The result has been a complete reset of the stock's valuation with shares falling about 35% on the Q3 report while also down more than 70% from the 2021 high. On that point, keep in mind that many "high-growth" momentum tech stocks reached extreme levels in Q1 2021 before facing higher volatility which continues to be a theme in the market. By this measure, Zillow's performance follows many other examples of "disruptive tech" companies that have been under significant pressure.

Seeking Alpha -author annotation

Did Zillow's Stock Price Hit a Floor?

While a date has not yet been confirmed, Zillow's Q4 results should be released sometime in February. This is setting up to be an important event because it will represent a sort of final act to the Homes segment debacle as the company is expected to take a final write-down while issuing new guidance for the year ahead. The potential here is that the company outperforms what are already low expectations into poor sentiment for the stock. If true, we might expect shares of Zillow to climb higher as the recent lows may have established a near-term floor on the stock price.

A recent development for Zillow in December was an update on its progress in winding down the Homes segment. Favorably, the company revised its Q4 guidance for revenue related to sales of properties in its portfolio to a range of $2.3 billion to $2.9 billion from $1.7 billion to $2.1 billion issued during the Q3 report. Part of this includes the sale of approximately 2,000 properties to an investment group in a private transaction. There is a thought that the continued climb of home prices in recent months has allowed the market to, in part, "catch up" to Zillow's previous acquisition costs allowing for narrowing losses on its existing inventory.

In the same press release, Zillow also announced a new $750 million share repurchasing program. Zillow ended the last quarter with $3.2 billion in cash and equivalents against $1.8 billion in long-term debt. Beyond the financial headwinds, we view the balance sheet and liquidity position as a strong point in the company's investment profile.

What is Zillow Stock's Outlook?

Taking a glass is half full approach, one though is that the selloff in the stock has already priced in the financial impact of the restructuring and incorporated Zillow's retrenchment strategy. Along with the write-downs, the company is cutting 25% of its workforce to focus on its profitable Internet, Media & Technology (IMT) segment which is based on listings for sale and rentals of properties where agents and landlords pay a fee to advertise on the platform.

Going back to the Q3 results, IMT Segment revenue of $480 million climbed 16% y/y and also 43% higher than Q3 2019 as a pre-pandemic benchmark. Within the group, "Premier Agents" which reflects a more side for real estate brokers to manage multiple listings and connect with potential clients has been a strong point with revenues up 20% y/y.

The metric we are focusing on in IMT is the adjusted EBITDA of $633 million over the first nine months of 2021, up 79% from $353 million in 2020. This result effectively covered all losses from the "Homes" segment. Simply put, investors can look forward to when Zillow will get past the wind-down of its properties inventory by next year allowing the core IMT business to drive positive cash flow and earnings.

Company IR

According to consensus estimates, the market is forecasting revenue to reach $7.0 billion for the full year of 2021. While this figure represents a 110% increase over 2020, the context is the significant ramp-up in the properties' acquisitions for the home segment up until the program was ended. Some of that inventory carried over into 2022 will keep the top line figures elevated as the Homes segment continues to be winded down as the company sells of the remaining inventory.

Considering the write-off and operating losses, the market is forecasting a negative EPS for 2021 is currently at -$1.13 although this could reverse into a positive $1.08 for the full year 2022. Note that there is significant uncertainty for the 2022 financials, and this upcoming Q4 will offer some clarity. The key point here is that with the exit of the Homes segment, the baseline for revenue is to normalize towards $2.7 billion in 2023 and $3.0 billion by 2024. More favorably, the expectation is that profitability improves including EPS potentially approaching $3.02 by next year.

Seeking Alpha

We see room for Zillow to exceed these estimates considering the company has several proverbial levers to pull that can drive margins higher. Through the cost-cutting initiatives including a reduction in workforce, the company has room to support margins for its IMT segment. Looking ahead, we see for pricing increases above what it currently charges as a weekly rate for listings.

Considering just the adjusted EBITDA over the trailing twelve months for IMT at $836 million, Zillow trades at a pro forma EV to EBITDA multiple of just 18x which is attractive for a business that is growing sales above double digits. Into 2023, the visibility for climbing EPS with a 1-year forward P/E of 17.6x based on the current estimate could end up appearing cheap considering the company's segment leadership.

Company IR

The elephant in the room is the outlook for the housing market itself. From a high level, Zillow and its listings platform are less exposed to actual pricing trends of residential real estate and more dependent on the volume of transactions. One of the themes in the market over the past year has been tight housing supplies. While October 2021 U.S. home prices are up 19.1% year-over-year basis, the pace of gains is expected to cool through 2022.

CoreLogic

One scenario that could play out is that improved affordability at the margin can help balance out an expected climb in mortgage rates from record lows amid an expected Fed rate hiking cycle. Normalizing market conditions compared to pandemic dynamics can allow Zillow to maintain important operating momentum through key metrics like site visitors and IMT advertising revenue. For both professionals in the industry along with consumers searching for a new home, Zillow listings are a must-have tool that is well-positioned to continue gaining and consolidating its market share.

Is Z Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Following the deep selloff in the stock, we rate Zillow as a buy, eyeing the compelling value as it exits the iBuying business and transforms back into a more streamlined operation centered around its best-in-class real estate technology platform. Recognizing the significant uncertainties surrounding the financial situation for the upcoming quarters, the upside here is that the company can emerge stronger by focusing on its strengths.

We'd see shares climbing back towards $75 as our year-ahead price target, representing a 25x multiple on the current consensus 2023 EPS. The potential that the company can outperform what is currently a low bar of expectations can allow shares to climb higher as the market recognizes the long-term earnings potential.

To be clear, the stock remains speculative and in a high-risk category. Among company-specific factors including management's execution of the internal restructuring, softer operating trends going forward can further pressure the stock. The performance of the Internet, Media, and Technology segment will be critical for the company as a monitoring point. We expect the market to focus on financial margins including cash flows in 2022. The potential that the broader housing market slows into a deteriorating macro environment would likely open the door for further downside.