Sizing Up Skillz Inc.
Summary
- Today, we take our first look at mobile gaming concern Skillz.
- The stock has been a roller coaster ride for its investors since coming public last year. Shares have plummeted even as revenue growth has been impressive.
- After a steep decline in the stock price, insiders bought their first shares in the stock since coming public this November.
- Time to buy the dip as well? A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Busted IPO Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
You can buy an expensive violin, but you can't buy 10 years of practice." - Neeraj Agnihotri
Today, we take our first in-depth look at Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ). This mid-cap stock is a great example of why I never buy IPOs when they first debut. The shares came public through a deal with blank-check company Flying Eagle Acquisition in 2020 and quickly soared past $40.00 a share. The stock has since proceeded to sell off by some 85% from its all-time highs. Insiders did make their first foray in purchasing shares in November of this year. So, is the stock finally near a bottom? We attempt to answer that question with the analysis that follows.
Company Overview
Skillz is based out of San Francisco. The company is focused on enabling game developers to monetize their content through fun and fair multi-player competition. Skillz provides a platform that allows independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide. Skillz also hosts casual esports tournaments for a range of mobile players. The stock currently trades just under six bucks a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $2.3 billion.
The company has a B2B2C technology platform that powered more than two billion tournaments in 2020. Skillz takes a percentage of all the entry fees on these tournaments which typically ranges between 16% and 20% and captures gross margins north of 90%.
In June of 2020, Skillz acquired Aarki for $150 million in cash and stock. Aarki uses data engines and proprietary machine learning algorithms to deliver ROI for performance advertisers and was engaging in more than 5 trillion monthly advertising auctions. At the time of the acquisition, leadership the purchase was "highly complementary" and would broaden Skillz's footprint across the rapidly expanding mobile gaming industry by combining its competitive platform with Aarki's advanced advertising capabilities. The deal was part of Skillz quest to create an eSports advertising platform.
In August of last year, the coming made an investment into Exit Games to add Multiplayer Racing, Shooting, and Fighting Games to its offerings. At the start of this year, Skillz launched in India which has a large mobile gaming space. The company is targeting this summer to launch NFL-themed mobile games as well.
Recent Events
In early November, the company posted third quarter results. Skillz had GAAP earnings per share of 13 cents. Income was positive due to some adjustments around stock warrants and an income tax benefit. Adjusted EBITDA was a negative $41.7 million for the quarter. Revenues rose some 70% on a year-over-year basis to $102 million, but that impressive growth rate was lower than the consensus, and the stock sank on the quarterly numbers. Revenues were up 'only' 52% in the second quarter from the same period a year ago it should be noted. The company also restated its full year revenue guidance of $389 million for FY2021. The company launch First-Person Shooter Arcade Game, Big Buck Hunter: Marksmen during the quarter which quickly the number one spot in the sports category on the App Store.
Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet
The analyst community is mixed in its views on Skillz at the moment. Since early November, three analyst firms, including Wells Fargo, have reiterated Hold ratings on the stock. Three analyst firms including Wedbush have reissued Buy ratings over that time as well. Price targets proffered by the 'pessimists' range from $12 to $15 while price target among the optimists range from $18 to $25 a share. From November 8th through December 2nd, four insiders including the CEO bought over $7 million worth of shares in aggregate in the low teens. The stock has been roughly cut in half since then, so it appears the insiders were 'early' stepping up to the plate. Notably, this was the first and only insider buying in the shares since Skillz came public.
The company ended the third quarter of this year with approximately $540 million worth of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet and no debt. In mid-December, the company raised $300 million of new capital via 10.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 in a private offering.
Verdict
The current analyst consensus has the company losing approximately 40 cents a share on $389 million in FY2021. The analyst community expects sales growth to 'slow' to just over 40% in FY2022 where the company is expected to post another small loss on roughly $495 million in revenues.
With the recent capital raise and cash on hand, Skillz has a big war chest as it looks to produce positive EBITDA by sometime in 2023 and/or to make additional purchases/investments to expand its offerings.
Skillz certainly has an interesting journey as a public company to this point, starting by riding the SPAC craze to come public. The shares have also been in and out of Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK). The equity was even a 'meme' stock at one point last summer.
Mobile gaming is not my field of expertise, but I did make some money recently from my small stake in Zynga (ZNGA). Given I have little exposure to this fast growing space and insiders recently put some of own money to buy this dip at higher prices, I will dip my toe in the water in this name and I have taken a small 'watch item' position in Skillz via covered call orders earlier today.
Success largely depends on the relationships you build along the journey."― Jason T. Rogers
Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum
Author's note: I present and update my best small-cap Busted IPO stock ideas only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Busted IPO Forum. Try a free 2-week trial today by clicking on our logo below!
This article was written by
The Busted IPO Forum founded by Bret Jensen, is a hypothetical $200K portfolio built of stocks that have been public for 18 months to five years that are significantly under their offering price. Many times after the initial analyst hyperbole has died and lockups have expired, these same companies can be had for .30 to .50 cents on the dollar from when the shares went public. As lucrative as this niche has been for my portfolio over the years, a service or newsletter has not existed that covered this segment of the market -- until now! The goal in creating the Busted IPO Forum is to build a portfolio of 15-20 small cap and mid cap busted IPOs which consistently outperform the Russell 2000 over time. As of 07/02/2021 our model portfolio has generated an overall return of 73.84% substantially above the 52.37% gain from the Russell 2000 over the same time frame.
• • •
Specializing in profiling high beta sectors, Bret Jensen founded and also manages The Biotech Forum, The Insiders Forum, and the Busted IPO Forum model portfolios. Finding “gems” in the biotech and small-cap stock sectors, these highly volatile spaces proven hugely successful have empowered Bret Jensen's own investing portfolio.
• • •
Learn more about Bret Jensen's Marketplace offerings:
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SKLZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.