Edwin Tan/E+ via Getty Images

You can buy an expensive violin, but you can't buy 10 years of practice." - Neeraj Agnihotri

Today, we take our first in-depth look at Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ). This mid-cap stock is a great example of why I never buy IPOs when they first debut. The shares came public through a deal with blank-check company Flying Eagle Acquisition in 2020 and quickly soared past $40.00 a share. The stock has since proceeded to sell off by some 85% from its all-time highs. Insiders did make their first foray in purchasing shares in November of this year. So, is the stock finally near a bottom? We attempt to answer that question with the analysis that follows.

SKLZ Stock Chart Seeking Alpha

Company Overview

Skillz is based out of San Francisco. The company is focused on enabling game developers to monetize their content through fun and fair multi-player competition. Skillz provides a platform that allows independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide. Skillz also hosts casual esports tournaments for a range of mobile players. The stock currently trades just under six bucks a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $2.3 billion.

The company has a B2B2C technology platform that powered more than two billion tournaments in 2020. Skillz takes a percentage of all the entry fees on these tournaments which typically ranges between 16% and 20% and captures gross margins north of 90%.

In June of 2020, Skillz acquired Aarki for $150 million in cash and stock. Aarki uses data engines and proprietary machine learning algorithms to deliver ROI for performance advertisers and was engaging in more than 5 trillion monthly advertising auctions. At the time of the acquisition, leadership the purchase was "highly complementary" and would broaden Skillz's footprint across the rapidly expanding mobile gaming industry by combining its competitive platform with Aarki's advanced advertising capabilities. The deal was part of Skillz quest to create an eSports advertising platform.

In August of last year, the coming made an investment into Exit Games to add Multiplayer Racing, Shooting, and Fighting Games to its offerings. At the start of this year, Skillz launched in India which has a large mobile gaming space. The company is targeting this summer to launch NFL-themed mobile games as well.

Recent Events

In early November, the company posted third quarter results. Skillz had GAAP earnings per share of 13 cents. Income was positive due to some adjustments around stock warrants and an income tax benefit. Adjusted EBITDA was a negative $41.7 million for the quarter. Revenues rose some 70% on a year-over-year basis to $102 million, but that impressive growth rate was lower than the consensus, and the stock sank on the quarterly numbers. Revenues were up 'only' 52% in the second quarter from the same period a year ago it should be noted. The company also restated its full year revenue guidance of $389 million for FY2021. The company launch First-Person Shooter Arcade Game, Big Buck Hunter: Marksmen during the quarter which quickly the number one spot in the sports category on the App Store.

Big Buck Hunter: Marksmen Linkpiz.com

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

The analyst community is mixed in its views on Skillz at the moment. Since early November, three analyst firms, including Wells Fargo, have reiterated Hold ratings on the stock. Three analyst firms including Wedbush have reissued Buy ratings over that time as well. Price targets proffered by the 'pessimists' range from $12 to $15 while price target among the optimists range from $18 to $25 a share. From November 8th through December 2nd, four insiders including the CEO bought over $7 million worth of shares in aggregate in the low teens. The stock has been roughly cut in half since then, so it appears the insiders were 'early' stepping up to the plate. Notably, this was the first and only insider buying in the shares since Skillz came public.

The company ended the third quarter of this year with approximately $540 million worth of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet and no debt. In mid-December, the company raised $300 million of new capital via 10.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 in a private offering.

Verdict

The current analyst consensus has the company losing approximately 40 cents a share on $389 million in FY2021. The analyst community expects sales growth to 'slow' to just over 40% in FY2022 where the company is expected to post another small loss on roughly $495 million in revenues.

With the recent capital raise and cash on hand, Skillz has a big war chest as it looks to produce positive EBITDA by sometime in 2023 and/or to make additional purchases/investments to expand its offerings.

Skillz certainly has an interesting journey as a public company to this point, starting by riding the SPAC craze to come public. The shares have also been in and out of Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK). The equity was even a 'meme' stock at one point last summer.

Gaming Growth Gamify.com

Mobile gaming is not my field of expertise, but I did make some money recently from my small stake in Zynga (ZNGA). Given I have little exposure to this fast growing space and insiders recently put some of own money to buy this dip at higher prices, I will dip my toe in the water in this name and I have taken a small 'watch item' position in Skillz via covered call orders earlier today.

Success largely depends on the relationships you build along the journey."― Jason T. Rogers

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum