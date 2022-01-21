Mortgage REITs: High Yield Opportunities

denphumi/iStock via Getty Images

REIT Rankings: Mortgage REITs

Best known for their hearty dividend yields that often breach double digits, Mortgage REITs - also called mREITs - comprise roughly 5% of the total REIT universe. Often viewed as a distinct asset class from equity REITs which own, operate, and collect rent on real estate properties, mortgage REITs function more like a lending bank by originating and investing in interest-bearing real estate debt instruments. The wave of dividend cuts in 2020 has given way to a frenzy of increases this year as two dozen mREITs raised their distributions in 2021. Mortgage REITs now pay an average yield of 8.23%, a hearty premium to the 2.79% dividend yield paid by the average Equity REIT.

In the Hoya Capital Residential Mortgage REIT Index, we track the 24 exchange-listed residential mREITs. Agency mREITs invest primarily in agency mortgage-backed securities, or RMBS, which have their principal guaranteed by a Government-Sponsored Enterprise, or GSE, such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or Ginnie Mae, and thus bear minimal credit risk but tend to be more highly sensitive to interest rates. Non-agency mREITs invest in RMBS and other types of residential credit that are not guaranteed by a GSE, including mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) and whole mortgage loans, which bear higher levels of credit risk but tend to be less sensitive to interest rates.

In the Hoya Capital Commercial Mortgage REIT Index, we track 17 exchange-listed commercial mREITs. Similar to equity REITs, commercial mREITs tend to focus on one or a small handful of property sectors and tend to take on relatively lower levels of leverage compared to residential mREITs. Commercial mREITs can also be further segmented into two categories: pure Balance Sheet Lenders, which originate and purchase loans for their own balance sheet, and Conduit Lenders, which originate and purchase loans both to hold on their own balance sheet and also for the purposes of securitizing the loans into a CMBS or other vehicle. We track two additional mREITs AFC Gamma (AFCG) and Chicago Atlantic (REFI) in our Cannabis REIT report.

Mortgage REIT Performance

Mortgage REITs - which endured punishing declines of 50-70% during the peak of the pandemic - have rallied back from the brink since mid-2020 to be back within shouting distance of record highs. The return of stability in 2021 - and high dividend yields - has been a welcome divergence from the period of violent volatility seen in 2020 and helped by a generally favorable interest rate environment over the past several quarters, mortgage REITs delivered solid total returns of nearly 16% in 2021. While mREITs have lagged the impressive returns from Equity REIT Index last year, mREITs have outperformed their equity REIT peers by more than 6 percentage points so far in 2022.

Mortgage REIT Risks & Opportunities

Despite their volatility over the past several years, mortgage REITs don't deserve their "ugly duckling" status within the REIT sector and we reiterate our view that adding a modest mREIT allocation to a balanced real estate portfolio is a prudent strategy to hedge interest rate and inflation risk while adding immediate income. As illustrated through our new Inflation Hedge Factor model, we illustrate how mortgage REITs provide some of the best inflation-hedging characteristics within the REIT sector and exhibit more muted interest rate sensitivity compared to their eREIT peers.

That said, it's important to keep in mind that mortgage REITs are not monolithic in their risk exposures. Mortgage REITs typically operate with a high degree of leverage to amplify investment spreads and often use short-term hedging instruments to manage interest rate and credit exposure, which makes each REIT rather unique in its end-exposure to certain macroeconomic environments. Below, we define the five primary risk exposures faced by these different types of mortgage REITs: leverage risk, credit risk, interest rate risk, prepayment risk, and derivative risk.

Using our newly-introduced REIT Risk Profile for every mREIT in our coverage universe, we note the variations in risk exposures faced by these 24 residential mortgage REITs. As expected, Agency mREITs like Annaly Capital (NLY) and AGNC Investment (AGNC) tend to exhibit lower levels of economic sensitivity and volatility but provide more muted inflation hedging characteristics and higher levels of interest rate sensitivity. On the other end of the spectrum, New Residential (NRZ) provides the best inflation hedging characteristics of any mREIT as these non-Agency mREITs exhibit more pro-cyclical attributes.

Looking at the commercial mREIT side, we see similar levels of variation within the sector which generally reflects the property focus of these REITs. Commercial mREITs that focus primarily on residential lending - including KKR Real Estate (KREF), Sachem Capital (SACH), and NexPoint Real Estate (NREF) - tend to exhibit more "defensive" investment attributes while mREITs with more office and hotel exposure like Apollo Commercial (ARI) - and those that use higher leverage than their peers like Ladder Capital (LADR) - tend to be more pro-cyclical in their investment characteristics.

Mortgage REIT Earnings Preview

Mortgage REIT earnings season kicks late this month. Below, we discuss and analyze the three major trends we're watching this earnings season: 1) Residential mREIT Book Value Updates, 2) Commercial mREITs' macro real estate outlook; 3) Commentary on Fed Policy and dividend sustainability.

1) Residential mREIT Book Values Updates

Following the catastrophic plunge in tangible book value per share ("BVPS") in 2020 during the worst of the pandemic, residential mREITs have seen their BVPS recover steadily over the past 18 months back towards pre-pandemic levels. The average residential mREIT reported a 0.1% increase in BVPS in Q3, pushing several REITs back above their pre-pandemic BVPS. The BVPS gains in Q3 were led by Chimera (CIM), Redwood Trust (RWT), and AG Mortgage (MITT) while Cherry Hill (CHMI) reported the steepest decline.

After a solid recovery through the first half of 2021, however, mREIT book values trended sideways in the back-half of the year as the yield curve flattened, but we expect to hear updated BVPS as of the end of January alongside Q4 reports which should reflect the jump in interest rates in January. Residential mREITs currently trade at an average 10% discount to their estimated tangible book values, which appears attractive given the ongoing strength and stability across the U.S. housing sector. Unlike in the Financial Crisis period, shortages rather than excesses are the prevailing trends.

2) Commercial mREITs Earnings Outlook

On the commercial mREIT side, conditions have been far more stable throughout the pandemic, particularly for the REITs focused on lending to the "less COVID sensitive" property sectors. Commercial mREITs reported just a 6.5% decline in BVPS at the depths of the pandemic and have recovered most of these declines over the subsequent five quarters. Earnings Per Share metrics have been the focus of most investors over the past several quarters as these metrics have stabilized, and we expect the positive trajectory in EPS growth to continue into Q4 and for Book Values to remain steady.

Commercial mREITs weren't facing the same "existential crisis" as their residential mREIT peers, but the sector's exposure to the hotel, office, and retail sectors dragged on performance early in the pandemic. Rent collection rates across these commercial sectors fully normalized by mid-2021 and the office, multifamily, and retail sectors have seen some of the strongest acceleration in same-store metrics over the past several quarters.

3) Commentary on Dividend Sustainability

The mREIT sector experienced a "dividend cut bloodbath" in 2020 as 30 mREITs reduced or suspended their dividend including all-but-one residential mREITs and half of the commercial mREITs. The pandemic-driven wave of dividend cuts gave way to a frenzy of dividend hikes last year with 25 mREITs increasing their payouts - including 15 residential mREITs and 10 commercial mREITs - pushing the average yield to over 7% on the commercial side and over 10% on the residential side.

While we believe that most mREITs' payout ratios are toward the middle-to-upper limits of their dividend-paying capacity, we continue to see the current distribution levels as reasonably sustainable, assuming a relatively stable macroeconomic environment in the quarters ahead. The lone dividend cut we've seen over the past year was from one of the most highly-levered mREITs - Orchid Island (ORC) - which reduced its dividend by 15% last week, but remains the highest-yielding mREIT with a yield of more than 16%.

Mortgage REIT Preferreds

Investors seeking more fixed-income-like exposure can also take the "preferred route" as mortgage REITs make far heavier use of preferred stock within their capital stack as compared to equity REITs. Preferred stocks generally offer more downside protection, but in exchange, these securities offer more limited upside potential than common stock. Nine of the 18 commercial mREITs currently have outstanding preferred stocks or "baby bonds".

Residential mREITs make even higher use of preferred securities with 18 of the 23 REITs offering preferred issues and/or exchange-traded "baby bonds". All 48 currently outstanding preferred securities from these REITs are cumulative, which entitles investors to "missed" dividend payments before any distributions can be paid to common shareholders. While a half-dozen mREITs had initially suspended their preferred distribution, all have since resumed distributions. On average, the 48 residential mortgage REIT preferred issues pay a current yield of 7.27% while commercial mortgage REITs preferred issues pay an average current yield of 7.20%.

Mortgage REIT ETFs

A handful of real estate ETFs offers direct or indirect exposure to mREITs, including the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF and the VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), which are pure-plays on the mREIT sector. Mortgage REITs also currently comprise roughly 35% of the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF, which tracks 100 of the highest dividend-yielding REITs while mREITs comprise roughly 4% of the Hoya Capital Housing Index, which tracks the performance of the U.S. housing industry.

Takeaways: Balance Portfolio With mREITs

Mortgage REITs don't deserve their "ugly duckling" status within the REIT sector. Adding mREITs to a balanced equity REIT portfolio is a prudent strategy to hedge interest rate risk while adding immediate income. Following a wave of more than two dozen dividend hikes last year, mREITs now pay an average yield of 8.23%, a hearty premium to the 2.79% average for equity REITs. While most REIT sectors have been under pressure this year by the sharp rise in long-term interest rates, mortgage REITs have delivered notable outperformance as the yield curve has steepened.

Hoya Capital

