Chunumunu/iStock via Getty Images

"May you live in interesting times." ancient Chinese curse

It's an "interesting" time to be considering an investment in bonds or bond funds. With minor ups and downs bond yields have fallen for 40 years while bond prices have risen. Stocks have performed in a parallel way to some degree because stock price earnings ratios (P/E) for the market as a whole are correlated to bond yields. Stocks have an advantage, however, as corporate earnings on average have increased at about a 6% nominal rate helped along by inflation.

Bonds have no such luck. Bonds provide their coupon, the amount they pay out in cash, most commonly twice a year, plus the amount they return at maturity. That's it. Except for zero coupon bonds, convertibles, and bonds with call or put options written into their contract, the return you get is the fixed amount they pay you. High quality bonds normally pay less in coupons than stocks pay in dividends but compensate the owner with higher safety. That was the principle behind the famous 60-40 stock-bond portfolio which worked so well for the past 40 years. With rates now so low and beginning to rise there is a vigorous debate going on at Seeking Alpha and among sell side analysts as to whether it makes sense to own bonds at all.

The argument in favor of owning some bonds or bond funds includes two rationales:

Bonds continue to provide a more predictable though smaller return than stocks.

Fixed income provides portfolio "ballast," a less volatile asset than stocks to counteract moments when stocks do badly.

Both arguments are somewhat dubious. The counter argument is that bonds of all durations now offer returns which are meager if not outright negative and come with risks comparable to those of stocks and maybe even greater. That's all because of rising interest rates. As shown in the chart below bond funds have benefitted from a 40 year tail wind of declining interest rates, a tail wind which may be in the process of reversing and becoming a head wind.

Data by YCharts

Bond prices and returns move inversely to the trend of interest rates. It's simple arithmetic. The former "bond king" who built Pimco as the great bond firm has acknowledged that a major fundamental feature of his extraordinary success was simply that his career spanned the years of the greatest ever bond bull market. You can see in the first two decades of the above chart that interest rates do not always move in such a friendly direction. They went very much the other way in the later 1960s and 1970s, an era in which bonds were characterized as having "return-free risk" and sometimes called "certificates of confiscation."

The recent uptick in rates may or may not be the beginning of a long term reversal, but with the Treasury 10-Year Note having rebounded from a low of around of 50 basis points in August 2020 and now breaking out to a two year high over 1.80% there's a reasonable likelihood that the market is at a turning point of importance. At the very least, rates have reached a point so low that that coupon return seems quite low compared to the risks. The 10-Year Note yield shown in the chart above is the closest in maturity and yield to the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND).

Despite the strong cautionary argument against, many still make the case that everyone should always hold some bonds. For that reason I will look at BND both in terms of absolute return and as a potential bond investment of choice for those who for one reason or another always wish to have a position in bonds. I have made it clear in other articles that my personal preference in fixed income and the only bonds I own are U.S Treasury I Bonds which can be bought at TreasuryDirect.

Some Basic Facts About Bonds

You may own either individual bonds or bond funds. If you own an individual bond you know exactly what you are going to get and when you are doing to get it. Many who own individual bonds do so in a ladder, staggering the time of maturity and rolling over to a new bond when an old one matures. Bond funds have a diversified portfolio which in effect provides the ladder for you. Bond fund managers also often lengthen or shorten maturities and adjust the makeup of the portfolio emphasizing sectors they deem to be good value while deemphasizing sectors they deem likely to do less well. Both individual bonds and bond funds have a "duration," which reflects the different times you receive your return, combining periodic coupon payments with the final return of face value. There are two versions of duration. Macaulay duration estimates how many years it will take for an investor to be repaid the bond’s price by its total cash flows. (You can look this up on Investopedia - Duration Definition and if you are comfortable with a little math read the equations.) Modified duration measures the price change in a bond given a 1% change in interest rates. This definition of duration is the kind included in the descriptions of Vanguard bond funds and ETF. A fixed income portfolio's duration is computed as the weighted average of individual bond durations held in the portfolio. Higher coupon rates produce lower duration as more investor money returns earlier. Meager coupons such as in the present produce durations closer to the maturity date. Bond returns are a combination of coupon payments and capital gains which result when a bond rises in price (usually due to falling rates). When rates rise as they are doing currently, bond prices decline and produce capital losses which can overwhelm coupon returns especially when rates are low to start with. Primary factors in choosing bond funds involve rate of return (both in the absolute and in comparison to other prevailing rates), duration and average maturity, quality rating, the mix of various fixed income sectors, and expense ratio. Bonds do not generally lend themselves to the same kind of close individual analysis as stocks do. It's all in the bond math. Ratings agencies provide the measure of risk and quality. Active managers of bond funds make some choices after taking all bond features into account. One important factor to understand is that a general rise or fall in rates is reflected not only in newly issue bonds but in all traded bonds. If a bond was issued when yields were 2% and rates then rise to 3% its price must shrink to the point where the current yield to maturity including properly discounted coupon payments, rises to 3%. Rather than create a sample case I'll leave you readers to make up hypothetical cases and work out what may be a considerable drop.

All of the above elements bear upon the decision as to whether one should own bonds at the present moment, and whether the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF might be a good choice.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF By The Numbers

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF as described in the Vanguard section on strategy employs an indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Bond Index. Holding more than 10,000 bonds it does not endeavor to replicate the index but in the words of Vanguard's description "invests by sampling the index, meaning that it holds a range of securities that, in the aggregate, approximate the full index in terms of key risk factors and other characteristics. All of the fund’s investments will be selected through the sampling process, and at least 80% of the fund’s assets will be invested in bonds held in the index. The fund maintains a dollar-weighted average maturity consistent with that of the index, which currently ranges between 5 and 10 years." In another description of fund objectives Vanguard specifically mentions that it "is appropriate for diversifying the risks of stocks in a portfolio."

Tabular information provided at Vanguard provides a view of the Total Bond Market ETF in helpful detail. While the tables below are in the nature of fund company boilerplate they actually contain useful information starting with the fact that it is an intermediate maturity diversified bond fund. Beyond that it provides details which produce a few helpful tidbits for investors.

Fixed income characteristics as of 12/31/2021

BND Bloomberg Index Number of Bonds 10,161 12,350 Yield to Maturity 1.7 1.7 Average Coupon 2.6 2.5 Average Effective Maturity 8.8 8.9 Average Duration 6.9 7.0 Total Net Assets 316.3B -

The basic characteristics above confirm that the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF models the index by holding about 80% of the bonds the index contains. The most important tidbit to notice is the difference between fund and index average maturity and average duration. Fund average maturity is 8.8 years compared to 8.9 years for the index while fund average duration is 6.9 years compared to 7.0 years for the index. This may seem minuscule but such small differences matter in active bond management and the small difference clearly reflects a preference for keeping maturities and duration a little shorter than the index it models. It's enough to suggest that they have a view that rates will rise significantly and for some time, enough so that they would prefer to roll their bonds over earlier and spend less time invested in bonds which are certain to lose value as rates continue to rise.

Distribution by issuer (% of fund) as of 12/31/2021

BND Asset-Backed 0.4% Commercial Mortgage-Backed 2.2% Finance 8.8% Foreign 3.7% Government Mortgage-Backed 19.9% Industrial 17.2% Other 1.0% Treasury/Agency 44.5% Utilities 2.3% Total 100.0%

The main detail to be gleaned from the above table is that 22.1% of the portfolio is invested in mortgage-backed of securities. As rates rise and bonds mature and roll over to bonds with higher coupons, mortgage-backed securities do this more slowly as mortgage refinancing slows to a halt. This vulnerability is somewhat counterbalanced by the fact that yields on mortgages in the aggregate exceed those of other bonds.

Distribution by credit quality (% of fund)as of 12/31/2021

US Government 65.4% AAA 3.7% AA 3.2% A 12.1% BBB 15.9% NR 0.1% Total 100.0%

The heavy weighting of US Government bonds displays the fact that BND has a high level of safety and default risk is low.

The last table (below) deserves special attention as it deals with the question of maturities which will figure in the next two sections. While the average maturity of the portfolio is 8.9 years, it is composed of bonds with a wide range of maturities. The general shape of this distribution is an asymmetrical "barbell" with 44.3% in 1 to 5 years and another 32.2% in 5 to 10 years. The curve then slumps in the interval from 10 to 20 years before rising gently in the categories of 20 to 25 years and Over 25 Years. This suggests a view that rising rates will be focused on the short to intermediate term (1 to 10 years) along with the view that rates may be more stable in the very long term.

Distribution by Effective Maturity as of 12/31/2021

BND Under 1 Year 1.1% 1 - 5 Years 44.3% 5 - 10 Years 32.2% 10 - 15 Years 2.2% 15 - 20 Years 4.9% 20 - 25 Years 5.9% Over 25 Years 9.4% Total 100.0%

Is BND A Good Short-Term Investment?

Now is probably not the moment to buy BND. The short-term implications of currently rising rates are clearly negative. No writers at SA have been Bullish or Very Bullish on BND for many months. To understand Risk for BND, one must separate risk in the securities it contains from the risk that derives from rising interest rates. BND's bond portfolio is high quality and safe. When it comes to rising rates, BND is susceptible to a decline in prices as are all bonds and bond funds. Potential investors should keep up with the overall picture by looking at the action in the 10-Year Treasury Note and listening to the Fed. At the present moment both seem likely to produce a declining market price for the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF.

There is a tool useful for estimating the degree of the decline. How much would the aggregate market price of the portfolio of BND fall if rates rise 1%? This is where the modified duration model comes into play. The duration value in the Vanguard description of fund characteristics is 6.9, meaning that the overall price of bonds in the portfolio would fall 6.9% if overall rates rise by 1%. The chance of rates across the board rising that much seems pretty likely over the next year with the Fed already committed to three increases on the short end in 2022. One more increase gives you 1%, and the rise in the 10-Year Treasury Note of about 50 basis points one month makes it likely that the longer maturities will go along with the shorter maturities and perhaps exceed them in the degree to which rates rise. The 10-Year is the closest to the current average time to maturity of the BND ETF, which is 8.8.

Just how significant would a 6.9% fall in price be? Pretty significant given that it is more than four times the 30 day SEC yield (the coupon). The total annual return for a holder of BND would therefore be negative 5.2%. That number is by no means a firm forecast, of course, and it represents just a single year. It could be better or worse and continue for a while or end up being a one-time blip. It has already begun to happen, as shown in this chart of BND:

Data by YCharts

To state the obvious, Momentum of BND is poor as reflected in its D+ ranking. From its high point on August 6, 2020, the market price of BND has dropped over 9% in 19 months. Its total return has thus been negative since that point despite the 30 day SEC yield of 1.68% (a little higher over the full 19 months) plus a small capital gain distribution. As a prospective investor in the short to intermediate term your decision about investing in BND will depend upon the degree to which you believe rates will continue to go higher for a short to intermediate period of time.

Could BND Be Good For Long-Term Investors?

The short answer is yes, but only if buy at a better moment than the present. While the short term prospects for the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF are not good, there is much to commend it as a fixed income vehicle if bought at a more propitious moment. As its name implies, it owns a fully diversified portfolio of bonds. It is well managed. The managers appear to have tweaked their maturities and duration in the right direction as far as their mandate permits. Like most Vanguard funds it has a low expense ratio: .035%.

While rising rates make short term returns very likely to be negative, the large percentage of BND's portfolio invested in relatively short maturities means that it will steadily replace bonds with low yields to maturity by bonds with higher coupon yields. Present coupon returns will also be reinvested at more favorable rates. As this happens and the average coupon return begins to rise, duration will begin to shrink. At some point the conditions for holding bonds and bond funds will again become favorable. The question is when.

There are no guarantees that this will happen any time soon. The apparent reversal of a 40 year bond bull market has been very recent in the grand scheme of things. In the 1970s when inflation increased sharply over more than a decade bonds fell relentlessly with only brief counter trend rallies. When rates persist in rising, there's no place to hide. Bonds and bond funds are much less differentiated than stocks and only a few active bond managers have been able to add enough value to buck the primary trend. Tracking an index, BND certainly cannot do much with bond selection.

On the other hand, there is no reason yet to think that the bond market is going to experience anything as long and harsh as the 1970s. Many global tendencies are deflationary, demographics among them, and potential bond investors can reasonably hope that the Federal Reserve can get inflation under control within a year or two and allow rates to stabilize. A softer economy or recession could even move the Fed to enter into another cycle of rate reductions. If that happened bonds as a whole and most bond funds would perform well. BND would be an excellent way to play it.