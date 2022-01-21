Cavan Images/iStock via Getty Images

Earnings of OFG Bancorp (NYSE: NYSE:OFG) will likely remain flattish this year relative to last year. Since the company’s loan portfolio finally turned around in the fourth quarter of 2021, there are signs that the portfolio is well on a recovery track. Further, the economy is showing positive signs, which bode well for credit demand going forward. Moreover, the rising interest-rate environment will help the bottom line. On the other hand, the provisioning for loan losses will likely be higher this year after substantial reserve releases in 2021. Overall, I'm expecting OFG Bancorp to report earnings of $2.84 per share in 2022, up slightly from $2.81 per share in 2021. The year-end target price suggests a small upside from the current market price. Based on the total expected return, I'm upgrading OFG Bancorp to a Buy rating.

Macroeconomic Factors to Drive the Top Line

After five consecutive quarters of decline, the loan portfolio finally turned around in the fourth quarter of 2021. The portfolio grew by 0.7% by the end of December 2021 from the end of September 2021. New loan origination during the quarter was also much higher than the year-ago period. As mentioned in the earnings presentation, new loans originated totaled $633 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, as opposed to $485 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The management mentioned in the conference call that the commercial pipelines are quite strong; therefore, the loan growth outlook for the near term remains positive.

The outlook is also positive for the longer term because Puerto Rico is entering the growth stage of its economic cycle. The Economic Activity Index of the Economic Development Bank for Puerto Rico (EDB-EAI) has continued to improve through late 2021. The index was up 3.5% year-over-year in November 2021. The chart below from the latest EDB-EAI report shows the trend of the index.

Furthermore, the bankruptcies in November and December 2021 were near multi-year lows, which shows that the debt servicing ability of borrowers has improved tremendously. The following chart displays data on bankruptcies compiled by the Economic Development Bank for Puerto Rico.

On the other hand, the forgiveness of the remaining Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans will constrain loan growth. OFG Bancorp reduced its PPP portfolio from $282.7 million at the end of December 2020 to $86.9 million at the end of December 2021. The remaining PPP loans outstanding made up around 1.3% of total loans. The management mentioned in the conference call that these PPP loans should be forgiven by the end of the first half of 2022; therefore, the forgiveness will restrict loan growth in the first half of the year.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 2% by the end of 2022 from the end of 2021. Meanwhile, the deposit growth will likely slightly outpace loan growth because of the release of hurricane relief funds. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Financial Position Net Loans 4,056 4,432 6,642 6,501 6,329 6,457 Growth of Net Loans (2.2)% 9.3% 49.9% (2.1)% (2.6)% 2.0% Other Earning Assets 1,173 1,285 1,095 459 896 914 Deposits 4,799 4,908 7,699 8,416 8,603 8,811 Total Liabilities 5,244 5,583 8,252 8,740 8,831 9,034 Common equity 853 908 953 994 1,069 1,190 Book Value Per Share ($) 16.7 17.7 18.4 19.3 20.8 23.2 Tangible BVPS ($) 15.0 15.9 15.7 16.7 18.4 20.8 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

The rising interest-rate environment will likely further help the top line. OFG Bancorp's balance sheet is moderately sensitive to rate changes. The management's interest-rate sensitivity analysis shows that a 100-basis points increase in the interest rate can boost the net interest income by 4.34% over 12 months. The following table from the third quarter's 10-Q filing gives the results of the management’s interest-rate sensitivity analysis.

The Federal Reserve projects a 75-basis points increase in the federal funds rate (or three rate hikes) in 2022. The actual rate hike may be higher because of the heightened inflation rate. Overall, I’m expecting the net interest margin to increase by four basis points in 2022.

Provisioning Likely to Remain Subdued

OFG Bancorp surpassed my expectations by releasing a large part of its loan loss reserves through 2021. The allowances declined from $204.8 million at the end of December 2020 to $155.9 million at the end of December 2021. Despite the sharp decline, the allowances still easily cover the non-performing loans. Allowances made up 2.44% of total loans, while non-performing loans made up 1.75% of total loans at the end of December 2021, as mentioned in the earnings release.

If the economic scenario continues to improve, then further reserve releases cannot be ruled out. Considering that Puerto Rico’s economy appears to be in an expansionary phase, I believe the provisioning for loan losses should remain subdued this year. Overall, I'm expecting a provision expense of $20 million in 2022, representing 0.31% of total loans. In comparison, the provision expense averaged a much higher 1.77% of total loans from 2016 to 2019.

My provision expense estimate of $20 million is below my previous estimate of $40 million given in my last report on OFG Bancorp. I have halved the provisioning estimate because the credit performance has continued to exceed my expectations.

Expecting Flattish Earnings for 2022

Earnings for 2022 will likely remain almost unchanged from the earnings of 2021 as the anticipated loan growth and margin expansion will counter the higher provisioning expense. Overall, I'm expecting OFG Bancorp to report earnings of $2.84 per share in 2022, up from $2.81 per share in 2021. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Income Statement Net interest income 304 316 323 408 407 426 Provision for loan losses 113 56 97 93 0 20 Non-interest income 79 80 82 124 133 138 Non-interest expense 202 207 233 345 326 331 Net income - Common Sh. 46 78 47 68 145 146 EPS - Diluted ($) 0.88 1.52 0.92 1.32 2.81 2.84 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

In my previous report on OFG Bancorp, I had estimated earnings of $2.78 per share for 2022. I have revised my earnings estimate upwards mostly because the company's credit performance has exceeded my expectations, which has made me reduce the provisioning estimate for this year.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the Omicron Variant. Natural disasters are also a big source of risk for OFG Bancorp as it operates in Puerto Rico. These elevated risks make the stock unsuitable for low-risk-tolerant investors.

Moderately High Total Expected Return Justifies a Buy Rating

OFG Bancorp is offering a dividend yield of 1.7% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.12 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 17% for 2022, which is close to the five-year average of 22%. Therefore, I’m not expecting an increase in the dividend level this year. However, a dividend hike is possible given the low payout ratio.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value OFG Bancorp. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.16 in the past, as shown below.

FY19 FY20 FY21 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 15.7 16.7 18.4 Average Market Price ($) 20.8 14.8 23.2 Historical P/TB 1.33x 0.88x 1.26x 1.16x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $20.8 gives a target price of $24.0 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 13.4% downside from the January 20 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 0.96x 1.06x 1.16x 1.26x 1.36x TBVPS - Dec 2022 ($) 20.8 20.8 20.8 20.8 20.8 Target Price ($) 19.9 21.9 24.0 26.1 28.2 Market Price ($) 27.7 27.7 27.7 27.7 27.7 Upside/(Downside) (28.4)% (20.9)% (13.4)% (5.9)% 1.6% Source: Author's Estimates

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 13.1x in the past, excluding the anomaly in 2020, as shown below.

Data by YCharts

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $2.84 gives a target price of $37.0 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 33.5% upside from the January 20 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 11.1x 12.1x 13.1x 14.1x 15.1x EPS - 2022 ($) 2.84 2.84 2.84 2.84 2.84 Target Price ($) 31.4 34.2 37.0 39.9 42.7 Market Price ($) 27.7 27.7 27.7 27.7 27.7 Upside/(Downside) 13.0% 23.3% 33.5% 43.7% 54.0% Source: Author's Estimates

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $30.5, which implies a 10.1% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 11.8%.

I had adopted a neutral rating on OFG Bancorp in my last report. I’m now upgrading the stock to a Buy rating due to the total expected return. My outlook on OFG Bancorp is now more positive than before mostly due to Puerto Rico’s economic recovery.