Caesars Palace 4 Rixipix/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Over the last twelve months, Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) has been roughly flat. While this may seem disappointing compared to the double-digit gains seen by the S&P 500, investors should at least take some comfort in avoiding the double-digit losses at Las Vegas Sands (LVS) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN), both down ~17%. Despite Omicron, the company post integration with Eldorado continues to get nice tailwinds in leisure demand. With the $3 billion divestiture of William Hill's (OTCPK:WIMHY) non-US assets, Caesars is more focused than ever on its higher returning business while commanding a 10% share of the domestic casino market. Impressively, better-than-expected performance has come even as the company capped midweek occupancy due to a labor shortage. Going forward, the company is positioned to capture $1 billion in synergies from the Eldorado merger, providing a bump of 30% from its base 2019 EBITDA. The US portfolio now includes 51 properties with loyalty membership exceeding 60 million, while the digital gaming market - which Caesars plans on investing more in - is poised for strong growth.

Data by YCharts

According to Seeking Alpha data, the Street is highly optimistic on the stock. 11 of 15 analysts are "very bullish" and 2 are "bullish". This level of optimism has been roughly consistent since the pandemic. Strong third quarter results reinforced the sentiment, with an all-time quarterly EBITDA record set in the Las Vegas segment, an improvement of 44% versus 2019 EBITDA as margins expanded 1,400 basis points. EBITDA records were in fact set in 31 of 51 properties. As the company focuses in on the digital gaming business, the upside growth story will only become more apparent to investors. The company has aggressively targeted customer acquisition during the fall sports season, and its sports betting handle share is now 12% for the states currently operating on Liberty platform. The company now has sports betting in 14 jurisdictions, with Washington DC, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Illinois expected to be rolled onto Liberty in 2022.

DCF Analysis Indicates Significant Upside

To get a sense of the company's intrinsic value, I ran a DCF analysis. No DCF analysis can provide a perfect picture of future returns for shareholders; however, they can provide an illustrative "story" of the likelihood of different scenarios. In my DCF analysis, I assumed the revenue jump from the acquisition taking Caesars to $9.9 billion in revenue for 2021. I then assumed 20% growth in 2022 with it tapering off to 5% by 2025. For the sake of conservatism, EBIT margins are kept slightly depressed from the normalized historical level at 15.9%. I flat-lined depreciation, capex, working capital, and tax assumptions for simplicity.

DCF Analysis Created by author using data from Yahoo! Finance

Assuming a terminal EBITDA multiple of 13x and a 7% discount rate, the stock has 30%+ upside potentially. I believe this EBITDA multiple is reasonable given that Las Vegas Sands and Wynn have traded in the 12-16x range over the last decade. Even if the multiple were to contract to 10x, which the far low-end of where casino stocks have been over the past decade, there would only be 15% downside to the stock-not terrible consider how overvalued the market is in general. On the flip side, if the stock were to simply trade at the 14x midpoint of the historical industry average, the stock would have nearly 50% upside. Accordingly, Caesars provides excellent asymmetric risk/reward. Yes, the stock has a beta of 2.9, so it is highly volatile with movements in the broader market, but it is also down ~35% from its 52-week high.

Catalysts For a Price Correction

There are several factors that can cause Caesars to close its discount to intrinsic value. Firstly, the company has numerous levers to continue to pull in terms of pruning lower returning assets. Management has hinted numerous times at offloading property, and there is a hungry appetite from buyers in the industry more generally, with Blackstone selling The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $5.65 billion, nearly $4 billion more than it purchased it for back in 2014. Following MGM's (MGM) acquisition of full ownership of Aria, the playing field has been set for Caesars to cut an impressive deal on the Strip. This would also alleviate concerns about the company's elevated levels of debt post its merger with Eldorado.

The other key variable that will drive near-term returns is more obvious: how will the US economy adapt to COVID fears? Some are saying now that the "pandemic" could become an "endemic", as society is forced to adapt around a here-to-stay virus. In my view, the market is irrationally pricing in short-lived fears about Omicron and missing the broader picture that the virus is becoming more manageable with greater testing, education, and, frankly, habituation to the anxiety. As Caesars continues to beat expectations, the market will key into this theme more.

Finally, Caesars has substantial upside in digital. The company has been looking to make a foray into the space for years, but now is finally the time where the company is at an inflection point with $3 billion of volume generated in the third quarter. Going forward, management is rolling its enhanced iCasino offerings in New Jersey, Michigan, and West Virginia, with an expanded game portfolio and improved in-app merging technologies. Combined with the Indiana Grand expansion, Lake Charles facility (targeting 4Q 2022 close), and rebranding efforts at numerous properties, digital should see nice synergistic tailwinds over the next two years from the physical investment. Currently, 16 states have legalized forms of online gambling, and, in my view, there's only further upside from here.

Downside Risks

As bullish as I am on Caesars, there's multiple reasons to be hesitant. First, the company is focused on domestic opportunities. With casinos, the market has generally seen the major growth play in Singapore and Macao, where there are larger barriers to entry and a rapidly growing middle class. Competition among casinos is significantly higher in the US than in Singapore and Macao, with roughly 1,000 casinos vs. a few dozen among the latter. At the same time, there is also a greater propensity to gamble in the Asian markets. Accordingly, if you are going to bet on casinos, Caesars doesn't provide that natural growth appeal other stocks offer.

Beyond pandemic restrictions, Caesars stock also is at risk for a pullback if debt is not further alleviated. The company has sold a number of properties to boost liquidity, including Belle of Baton Rouge, Bally's in Atlantic City, and Tropicana in Evansville, among others. Management has set the tone that it is focused on further reducing leverage, so the market is keyed on continuing to see this theme play out.

Conclusion

At a time when the stock market appears overvalued, it's an odd feeling to be bullish on literally a gamble of a stock with a beta of 2.9. But Caesars rightly earns the bullish sentiment on the Street with numerous growth catalysts in digital, synergies from the Eldorado merger, and habituation to COVID. While the company may not have the allure of its Asian peers, performance continues to be better-than-expected while the trading multiple continues to be below the low end of the industry's historical range. As profitability and growth continue to improve, this discount to the peer average is only likely to close from here.