In the ten or so months since I wrote my cautious missive about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC), the shares have returned about 7.8% vs. ~15% for the S&P 500. I like to see underperformance such as this, so once again I’m intrigued. The obvious question is whether now is a good time to buy the stock. I'll try to answer that question by comparing long-term traffic data to the change in stock price. Also, I wouldn’t be me if I didn’t write about (or “brag about”, depending on your perspective) the history of my put sales on this company.

Welcome to the “thesis statement” portion of the article, dear readers. It’s here where I go through my reasoning for the benefit of those people who can’t abide any more of my writing than is absolutely necessary. It currently makes very little sense to buy Norfolk Southern stock at the moment. Traffic has been in decline for years, and total traffic in 2021 was down over 7% relative to 2016. At the same time, the shares have climbed massively in price. While it’s true that Norfolk Southern, like every other Class 1, has managed to coax more operating income out of each carload, that can go on for only so long. Given the limits to growth, I think this stock should trade off its dividend. While the dividend itself is well covered, the yield is at a near decade low. For that reason, I can’t recommend buying the shares. Just because the shares aren’t worth it, though, doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do. I’ve earned over a great deal of money selling put options on this name over the years, and I intend to add to the pile today.

Comparing Ancient Defensive Structures to Modern Businesses

I like to try to anticipate criticisms when I write my stuff, and I do my best to address those criticisms in my articles. I try not to straw man these potential criticisms, as doing so does a disservice to both the reader and myself. There’s nothing more damaging to your bottom line than assuming that those who disagree with you are morons. The most common criticism I’ve heard is that these railroads must be bought because they have incredibly powerful moats. That is absolutely true.

Class 1 freight railroads are fantastic businesses that face a known level of competition, and that won’t change, given that it’s literally impossible for a new entrant to spring on the scene. No one’s going to cook up a new Class 1 railroad in their garage. The moat is broad and deep. To continue this analogy, the moat isn’t where the lord lives, though. The moat exists to protect the lord while he does all of the horrible stuff that lords got up to. Same with the moat for this business. The moat protects the company from competition, which allows them to keep prices higher than they otherwise might. We shouldn’t kid ourselves that the stuff we care about, and gets rewarded with higher stock prices, is the stuff that goes on inside the moat. These are wonderfully well protected companies, but they’re businesses just like any other, and they exist to make money. The returns we make on the stock over time are largely a function of the price we pay for the stream of future dollars.

The Growth - Price Disconnect At Norfolk Southern

With that “moat” stuff out of the way, I think it’s time to deal with the things that go on within the moat, i.e. the things we care about. At their simplest, Class 1 railroads are in the business of hauling stuff (typically bulk, high weight to value stuff), and they make more or less money depending on the amount of stuff moved along the network in a given period.

With that in mind, I thought it’d be exciting to review exactly how much “stuff” Norfolk Southern’s hauled over the years. This is a partial data series, but I think it’s revealing. I’ve compiled total traffic data for each of the past six years. Norfolk Southern’s unique amongst Class 1 rails in that it breaks out Coal and Coke as a unique category, distinct from Merchandise and Intermodal, but the trend is the same across the industry. Here’s a picture of it for your viewing pleasure:

Can you spot the trend? In the very unlikely event that you can’t, I’ll spell it out for you. Total traffic was down ~7 ¼% from 2016 to 2021. Interestingly, intermodal traffic at Norfolk Southern was positive over the period. After having reviewed enough traffic data to make my eyes sore, this is very much an outlier.

A Picture’s Worth 10,000,000 of My Words

In case you’re not a “table reading” kinda person, I’ve gone to the effort of producing a graph as a veritable feast for your eyes. I chose the colour scheme (graphite grey and cerulean), the fonts, and the size of the chart by clicking a “choose default” option. I hope you appreciate the work I put into this stuff for you, dear readers. Here is a picture of the last six years of total traffic from the table above. Remember that railroads are companies that, at their simplest, get paid to haul stuff. Have a gander at the numbers of units they’ve hauled over the past six years.

I don’t think it’s reasonable to use the phrase “traffic growth” with this company until we see some actual “growth” in “traffic.”

Some things have grown, though. As all of the bulls here know, one thing that has grown is the stock price. Here’s a picture of the mid-January price on each of the past seven years to demonstrate.

Norfolk Southern Mid January Stock Price from 2016-2022

So, to sum up so far, traffic is flat to down over the past several years, and stock price has nearly quadrupled. For you number nerds out there, traffic has declined at a CA”G”R of ~1.25%. The stock price has grown over the same period of time at a CAGR of ~22.6%.

I might be being a bit unfair here, though. Another thing some of the bulls here know is that operating income has grown nicely over the years. I think this is the crux of the bullish argument. They would (probably rightly) point out that it’s unfair of me to look only at traffic data, and not reward the company for its innovativeness, or ability to improve operations. In other words, the company has managed to grow operating income in the teeth of this slowing traffic, and that should be worth some positive return. I agree that it should be worth some positive return, but certainly not the returns the stock has seen over the past several years.

I’ll try to demonstrate that point by anchoring my argument in data. During the most recent periods for which we have full year data (i.e. 2016 to 2020), operating income actually declined from $3.074 billion to $3.002 billion. 2020 was, let’s call it, “unique”, so we shouldn’t read much into this decline. For example, operating income in the first nine months of 2021 was ~64% higher than the same period in 2020, and about 9.6% higher than the same period in 2019. So, if you’ll indulge me to take a guess, for modeling purposes I’m going to suggest that operating income in 2021 ends up 9% higher than 2019, in order to eliminate the impact of the 2020 outlier. Given that 2019 saw operating income of $3.989 billion, I’m going to assume 2021 produces operating income of ~$4.3 billion. Given that the firm saw $1.1 billion per quarter of operating income for the first nine months of 2021, I don’t think it’s unreasonable to give this to the bulls.

In case the above wasn’t as clear as you’d like it to be, here’s a table. Please note that operating income in 2021, in red, is my (I think reasonable) estimate. I’m making this estimate to cut out the effects of 2020.

Total Carloads to Operating Income Norfolk Southern Investor Relations, Author Calculation

We see from the above that operating income per carload (my favourite metric for measuring railroad efficiency) rose at a CAGR of ~7.1% from 2016 to 2021. This is a far cry from the growth rate of the stock, but it offers a plausible explanation for why the stock hasn’t been punished in the teeth of slowing traffic.

So, management has done an excellent job of extracting more value out of each unit of rail traffic. I would suggest that this game can only go on so long, though. There’s only so much more juice you can squeeze out of customers, employees, and governments. Sooner or later, slowing traffic trumps all.

In spite of all of that, though, I think the dividend is reasonably secure. The payout ratio for 2021 was under 50%, and business would have to absolutely crater to imperil the dividend. For that reason, I’d be willing to buy at an attractive price, specifically at an attractive dividend yield.

Norfolk Southern Financial History Norfolk Southern Investor Relations

The Stock - Too Expensive

It’s that time again, dear readers, when I remind people that there’s a strong negative relationship between price paid for a stream of future cash flows and subsequent returns. This is why I only ever want to buy cheap investments. They offer lower risk and higher returns in my view. I could try to explain this with some theoretical model, but the price history of Norfolk Southern will suffice, I think. The investor who bought this stock at the beginning of this year is down just under 5%. The investor who bought virtually identical shares only one month prior is up about 5%. This 10% swing in returns is almost entirely related to price paid. So, this investment can be “good” if you get it as cheaply as possible, or “bad” if you overpay.

This is why I only ever want to buy stocks when they’re sufficiently cheap. I measure the cheapness (or not) of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at ratios like price to sales, price to earnings, and the like. Ideally, I want to see a company trading at a discount relative to both its own history and the overall market. In addition, I want to look at dividend yield in this case, because I think the dividend will be the main driver of returns going forward here. I think this because, as I hopefully demonstrated above, earnings from efficiencies have a limited shelf life. I’ll first look at the ratios.

The market is currently paying very close to a multi-decade high on both a price to sales and price to book ratios for this business. The market is paying more for $1 of future sales than it has in many years, in spite of a reasonable expectation of slowing growth.

Since I'm of the view that the dividend is going to be the primary source of returns, I want to review the dividend yield over time. We see from the image below that the yield is very near the lowest it's been in at least a decade. This is troublesome, especially in light of the fact that interest rates are finally apparently going to start to rise.

As the masochists who read my stuff regularly know, in addition to simple ratios, I want to try to understand what the market is currently "thinking" about a given company’s future. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his tome "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can apply the magic of high school algebra to a standard finance formula in order to work out what the market's "assuming" about a given company's future growth. This involves isolating the "g" (growth) variable in a fairly standard finance formula. Applying this approach to Norfolk Southern at the moment suggests the market is forecasting a fairly rich 6.4% growth rate for this business going forward. I consider this to be exceedingly optimistic, and for that reason I can't recommend buying the shares at the current price.

Options - A Viable Alternative

To remind readers at this point, I think this is a great business. I’d be very happy to own this stock at a price that corresponds to a more typical dividend yield. Just because I don’t see value in the shares at the moment doesn’t mean I would eschew the stock at any price. With that in mind, it’s time to write about put options once again. My regular readers know that I absolutely love to earn money selling people the right to sell me assets I want to own at prices I want to pay. This approach does wonders for reducing risk and enhancing returns in my view. In the case of Norfolk Southern, I’ve earned just under $50 per share in options premia on this over the past few years. I try to repeat success when I can, I thought I'd offer up yet another short put trade. At the moment, my preferred short put on Norfolk Southern is the January 2023 with a strike of $200. These are currently priced at $4.10. Although I don’t like the stock at current prices, I think selling these would be a win-win trade at the moment. If the shares remain above $200 over the next twelve months, the investor will simply pocket the premium. If the shares happen to drop by 28.6% over the same time span, the investor will be obliged to buy, but they’ll do so at a price that corresponds to a dividend yield of just under 2%.

I really hope you’re now excited about the prospects of a win-win trade, dear readers, because it's time for me to indulge in my habit of wrecking positive feelings by writing about risk. This tendency of mine is perhaps part of the reason why my social life is in its current state, but that’s a topic for the therapist’s couch. Back to the put options. The fact of the matter is that every investment comes with risk, and short puts are no exception. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risks of share ownership should be obvious to readers on this forum.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long discussion of risks by looking again at the specifics of the trade I'm recommending this morning. I'll be selling the puts described above that have one of two outcomes. Either the shares remain above $200 over the next year, at which point I will have generated ~2% for the year. That’s not a terrible risk adjusted return in my view, as the risk is that I’m “forced” to buy what is a great business at an attractive price. Both outcomes are very acceptable in my view, so I consider this trade to be the definition of "risk reducing." I know that writing about the risk minimizing power of short puts is a strange way to end a discussion about risk, but it's the truth.

Conclusion

I think Norfolk Southern is a wonderful business, and can be both - a great or terrible investment, depending on price paid. The problem is that we're nowhere near the right price at the moment. I anticipate that the shares will fall in price, but I’ve been waiting for that for a long while now. Rather than sit around and wait for a market correction that may never come, I'll add to my returns from put options by creating what I deem a "win-win" trade. If the market remains excessively optimistic, my puts will expire worthless and that would make me happy. If some semblance of sanity returns and the stock drops, I’ll be “forced” to lock in this ~2% dividend yield, which would make me even happier. If you're comfortable selling puts, I'd recommend you follow me on this trade. If you're not, I'd recommend you wait to buy this until the price falls to more closely line up with value.