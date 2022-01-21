RandyAndy101/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

There aren’t many equities on public markets that give investors exposure to unique assets. VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI), as the largest casino REIT, is one of those equities. With a 5.1% dividend yield and decent dividend growth over the last couple years, income investors should consider scooping up shares of VICI at today’s prices.

The valuation is attractive, and I think we are likely to see some multiple expansion to accompany the continued growth in FFO/share. I think investors are looking at double digit returns for at least a couple years with VICI. However, to buy shares of VICI, you must be fine with three things: geographical concentration, tenant concentration, and gambling. If investors can check those three boxes, VICI is an attractive pick for income investors and dividend growth investors alike.

The Business

Like any triple net REIT, VICI makes its money by building or acquiring properties and renting them out to tenants while avoiding the taxes, insurance, and maintenance costs associate with the property. The first, and most obvious, thing that separates VICI from the typical net lease REIT is their focus on casino properties.

VICI has a dominant position in Las Vegas, America’s casino capital, and has continued to grow its footprint there with the acquisitions of the Venetian and MGM Growth Properties (MGP). Another thing that is unusual with VICI is their weighted average lease term over 43 years. Other more conventional net lease REITs have a weighted average lease term around 10 years (give or take a couple years). Combining this with higher cap rates and rent escalators than the typical net lease REIT makes VICI an interesting option.

The Acquisitions

VICI only went public in 2018, but they have been working quickly to build their casino empire. In 2021, VICI made agreements to acquire the Venetian and MGM Growth Properties. The Venetian was bought for $4B in cash, and VICI agreed to exchange 1.366 shares of its stock for each share of MGP.

The Venetian adds $250M in rent and the MGP deal is going to add over $1B in rent. The deal does come with the assumption of $5.7B in debt. Investors should deep in mind that these are just the starting rent levels and that VICI has larger rent escalators than the typical net lease REIT (2-3% on average). Adding over $1.25B in annual rent is a significant increase, even for a large REIT like VICI.

On top of the acquisitions in 2021, VICI also has several right of first refusal agreements and options on other properties around the country. While they are still digesting the acquisitions from 2021, this shows that they have an external growth pipeline in place for the next couple years. One potential red flag that investors should be aware of is the concentration that VICI is exposed to.

Geographical & Tenant Concentration

VICI currently receives 31% of their rent from Las Vegas and 81% of their rent roll from Caesars (CZR). This is changing with the acquisition of the Venetian and MGM Growth Properties. The geographical concentration on Las Vegas is going to increase to 45%, but their exposure to Caesars as the primary source of rent revenue is going to decrease to 41%.

Portfolio Geography viciproperties.com

I think that investors should be excited about these changes. If you are buying shares of a casino REIT like VICI, you clearly aren’t worried about the Las Vegas concentration. What would be more concerning to me is having one tenant (like Caesars) account for more than 80% of rental revenue.

Debt

VICI had just under $4.7B in debt on the balance sheet at the end of Q3. All of this debt was fixed rate, unsecured debt. The average interest rate was 4.105% and maturity was 6.3 years. None of this debt is due until 2024, with their $1B revolving credit facility. This is going to change a little bit with the assumption of debt from the MGP acquisition.

Adding $5.7B in debt is certainly a risk for any business, but I think VICI will be able to handle it just fine in the coming years. Management is assuming the weighted average interest rate will be near 4.5% after refinancing the new debt. Their average interest rate could go even lower if VICI obtains a higher credit rating, which I think is only a matter of time.

Valuation

Unlike many parts of the public equity markets, VICI is currently trading at an attractive valuation. It is currently trading just under 15x price/FFO. The normal multiple since going public has been 16.3x price/FFO. VICI doesn’t have a long history as a public company, but I find the valuation to be attractive, especially when you consider the natural moat VICI has as the owner of specialized properties like casinos.

P/FFO fastgraphs.com

Not only do you have attractive returns based on the operations, I think we will probably see some multiple expansion in the next couple years. For me, the bear case is that the multiple stays in the neighborhood of 15x, and investors at current prices see low double digit returns from a mix of dividend and minor price appreciation. The more bullish case has the multiple expanding to 20x, which puts us above 20% annualized returns if VICI continues to execute. Personally, I find it more likely than not that we see multiple expansion, but investors are in for attractive returns either way.

The Dividend

I think investors looking for current income as well as dividend growth will find VICI attractive at today’s prices. With a yield just over 5.1%, it is definitely one of the higher safe income streams on the market. I think investors can expect mid to high single digit dividend growth on top of the high starting yield. This might be an underestimate and shareholders could be positively surprised with double digit dividend growth moving forward. VICI doesn’t have a long history of dividend payouts as they just went public a couple years ago. However, if VICI didn’t have to cut the dividend during the COVID shutdowns, I think that investors are going to see smooth sailing in the future when it comes to dividends.

Conclusion

VICI has certainly managed to carve out a niche for itself in casino real estate. While the acquisition of MGP is going to increase debt and their exposure to Las Vegas, the benefit of diversifying their tenant exposure is net benefit for shareholders. The valuation, currently under 15x price/FFO, is lower than the historical multiple. I think investors are likely to see some multiple expansion along with the growth of the business, probably somewhere in the 20x price/FFO ballpark.

With a weighted average lease term over 43 years and 2-3% rent escalators built in, VICI has a bright future ahead of it. Shares are a buy under $30, and investors can look forward to a 5.1% yield and attractive dividend growth. They say the house always wins, but shareholders of VICI are going to have the house paying them dividends for a long time to come.

I would be fascinated to hear your thoughts. Feel free to leave a comment below.