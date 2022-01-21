Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images News

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has made an art form of seeking to include hybrid vehicles (ICE + small battery) as “electrified vehicles” and hence have them eligible for favourable tariffs for BEVs. India has pushed back against this approach and incurred the wrath of Indian Toyota executives. It is less clear how the rest of the world has viewed hybrids, although Toyota is the only car company to have hybrids at the center of its vehicular offerings. Here I address recent developments in Europe which claim that hybrids are actually faux ICE vehicles and they are not being considered as electrified vehicles.

Europe

The Swiss are free spirits and don’t mince words. And so it isn’t entirely surprising to see an article concerning the southern Swiss canton of Valais that has concluded that it will “pull the plug” on subsidies for hybrid vehicles. One author of a report about hybrids called environmental claims about hybrids as a “con”. The report found that claims of emissions reductions and fuel efficiency advantages on Swiss alpine roads as being illusory.

The Valais canton conducted a study on their mountainous region after a German report concluded that supposed advantages of 100,000 PHEV (Plug In Hybrid Vehicles) produced real world fuel consumption and emissions significantly worse than official tests. Germany has tightened the subsidies for PHEVs to make sure they don’t support PHEVs that have negligible advantages in terms of emissions reductions (i.e. tiny batteries providing limited fully electric range).

The UK is also phasing out subsidies for PHEVs to focus on BEV support.

Europe is becoming very fussy about actual emissions rather than contrived results reported from formal tests. This is not good news for Toyota’s hybrid strategy.

India

India is interesting for a number of reasons. My assessment is that it plans to develop without sole reliance on fossil fuels because the Government has realised that the climate emergency is too dangerous to allow that. This means a huge focus on decarbonization of power and transport. Regarding transport there has been a clear intention to address transport differently and in particular to electrify road transport. This has led to a clear decision about support for BEV (Battery Electric Vehicles) and a complementary lack of support for cars with an ICE (Internal Combustion Engine). The Government has incurred Toyota’s wrath by not providing incentives for hybrids (which Toyota calls “electrified vehicles”). I’ve written previously about how “out-in-the-open” this dispute has been, but the Government has held the line about providing strong BEV incentives, while not supporting hybrids more than conventional ICE vehicles.

The lobbying continues, with an article recently by the Managing Director of Primus Partners acknowledging that ultimately the BEV will win, but still seeking support for hybrid vehicles. Primus Partners offers clients help in “Navigating India a Complex Opportunity”.

Toyota stays with its hybrid mantra

Notwithstanding recent claims about a major switch to BEVs by Toyota, Matthew Callachor, President of Toyota Australia started 2022 by continuing the theme of warning against purchase of a BEV as not being in the best interest of its customers. He claims hybrids are popular in Australia because they are more affordable than BEVs and hybrids “reduce emissions sooner than BEVs alone”. The convoluted argument made to support this claim is worth a look in the link above. Perhaps Toyota’s Australian CEO has forgotten that Toyota doesn’t offer its Australian customers a choice of a BEV option. Given this situation I suggest it is hard to argue that Toyota’s customers prefer a hybrid.

Conclusion

It was only last month that Toyota made a big splash about a switch to BEV vehicles. Since then hybrids have been under attack in Europe and India. And Toyota Australia still keeps the line that hybrids are a better option for Toyota’s customers. With the pressure increasing on Toyota’s anti-BEV stance, what will it take for the company to finally acknowledge that the rest of the world is making the switch to BEVs?

I am not a financial advisor but I do follow closely the changes as the world begins to exit fossil fuels and electrify transport. Seeking Alpha is changing how it describes authors views on investment, substituting “bullish” and “bearish” recommendations by “buy” and “sell”. I make no recommendations but I hope that you and your financial advisor find my commentary useful in deciding about your investments in transport and particularly concerning Toyota. I remain “bearish” about this stock but this is not a “sell” recommendation.