Rail giant Alstom's (OTCPK:ALSMY) (OTCPK:AOMFF) share price has been affected as a result of hidden costs and cash flow issues arising from Bombardier integration. Challenges related to its Bombardier acquisition are expected to continue in the near term with management expecting a return to pre-acquisition margin levels in fiscal year 2024-2025.

Tremendous growth potential

Despite investor pessimism, the company is fundamentally in decent shape and is well positioned to capitalize on long term growth opportunities in the rail market.

Global demand for transport is rising but is also leading to significant carbon emissions. The global transport sector is responsible for around a quarter of global CO2 emissions from fuel combustion. Rail is among the most energy efficient modes of transportation for freight and passenger.

The rail sector carries 8% of the world's passengers and 7% of the world's freight transport, but it accounts for just 2% of total transport energy demand.

Consequently rail is getting increasing attention worldwide.

Europe

Under Europe's New Deal which aims to transform the bloc from a high- to a low-carbon economy, Europe has aggressive plans for rail - the bloc aims to double high speed rail availability by 2030 and triple it by 2050.

Towards that end, Europe's planned Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) expects to build new high speed rail connections by 2040.

The EU has allocated funding for the Green Deal and for covid-19 recovery plans such as the Next Generation EU facility and the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF). About EUR 86 billion of this funding can be funneled towards rail over the next six years.

Apart from supply-side policies, the EU is also busy rolling out several demand-side policies to stimulate rail demand.

The European Commission promised "decisive action" to simplify cross-border train travel. Some countries within the bloc have implemented various measures to support rail traffic. Germany for instance lowered the VAT on long-distance rail tickets from 19% to 7% in 2020.

Air traffic is increasingly falling out of favor given that the average train journey emits 70-90% less carbon than its equivalent flight. France banned short haul domestic flights on routes where train journeys two-and-a-half hours or less exist as an alternative. When that law comes into effect in March this year, 12% of French domestic flights would be eliminated. A number of countries throughout Europe are considering similar bans including Spain, Germany, and some countries in Scandinavia. Meanwhile in Austria, as part of a 2020 pandemic aid package, Austrian officials stipulated that Austrian Airlines had to stop domestic flights for which train journeys under three hours were available, affecting the carrier's route between Salzburg and Vienna.

Last year the European Commission (EC) announced proposals to cut carbon emissions by at least 55% by 2030 relative to 1990. Part of those proposals included ending a tax-exemption on jet fuel for intra-EU flights, while mandating higher usage of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

With more European countries focusing on rail growth and investment, there is significant room for growth in the region where rail's share of passenger journeys stood at 6.9% of passenger journeys in the EU as of 2018, barely changed from 6.7% in 2001 (compared with air travel which saw its share rise from 6.1% to 9.6% during the same period).

At EUR 440 per person in 2020, Switzerland's rail infrastructure spend per capita is considerably higher than other European nations; however, that investment translated into increased ridership and satisfaction and helped the country account for the highest modal share in Europe. In contrast to Switzerland, other advanced European countries typically spend EUR 40 and EUR 250 per capita (Germany invested EUR 88 per capita). As these countries look to boost rail's modal share, investment into the sector is bound to increase.

Africa

Africa has enormous potential for growth. The vast region is estimated to have just 75,000 kilometres of rail (by comparison China has about 140,000 kilometres and the United States has 250,000).

Morocco led the way with the country unveiling Africa's first bullet train in 2018 built by Alstom which connected the economic hubs of Tangier and Casablanca. Egypt followed suit with a USD 4.45 billion dollar high speed rail project inked with Siemens Mobility. Meanwhile, the construction of the Africa Integrated High Speed Network, plans to link the 54 countries in Africa and consist of 12,000 kilometres of new rail tracks. Funding issues however put a lid on rail investment.

China

China has about 150,000 kilometres of rail, about 40,000 of which is high speed rail. After a decade of frenzied investment in its high speed rail network, the market is gradually getting closer to saturation but future growth potential is still very promising. China spent nearly CNY 750 billion (about USD 117 billion) on rail infrastructure in 2021, with a total of 4,208 kilometres of new rail tracks built including 2,168 kilometres of high speed tracks. China plans to increase its high speed rail network to 70,000 kilometres by 2035, which will increase its overall rail network (HSR and conventional) to 200,000 kilometres by 2035, from about 150,000 kilometres currently.

India

Record budget for railways in India. Budget 2022-23 is likely to raise the plan size for Indian Railways by up to 20% of FY22 budget estimates, which would take up its allocations to close to INR 2.5 trillion (about USD 34 billion). India is on the cusp of a multi-year capex cycle going forward and spending on infrastructure is expected to get a boost.

United States

There is enormous potential for growth in the United States. China (which is roughly the same geographical size as the U.S.) has about 40,000 kilometres of high speed rail (the world's largest HSR network) far ahead of second-placed Spain which has more than 2,000 miles (about 3,200 kilometres) of high speed tracks. The U.S. meanwhile, arguably has only one train route that qualifies for high-speed status - Amtrak's North East Corridor.

The U.S. has long put forward high speed rail plans. More than a decade ago in 2009, Obama unveiled a high speed rail plan and in 2011, then Vice President Joe Biden unveiled a proposed USD 53 billion in funding over the next six years to help reach then president Barack Obama's goal of giving 80% of Americans access to high speed rail in 25 years. Despite these initiatives, a decade later high speed rail has largely failed to take off in the U.S. Biden's USD 1 trillion infrastructure bill has earmarked some USD 80 billion (most of it to Amtrak) to fix its crumbling railways but there is little clarity on whether that would be spent on high speed rail and there is little visibility as to whether the plans will come to fruition or sputter (yet again) for various reasons including NIMBY-ism and cost issues. In Europe, high-speed rail costs around USD 25 million to USD 39 million per kilometre, while in China it is USD 17 million. In the U.S. by comparison, it totals around USD 56 million - nearly double that of Europe and more than triple that of China.

Alstom - Short-Term Integration Challenges, Long-Term Opportunities and Greater Market Clout

Alstom is going through a slight rough patch with the Bombardier acquisition but the acquisition bolstered its product offering as well rapidly expanded its worldwide manufacturing presence which positions the company very well to capture anticipated growth in rail investment worldwide in the long term, especially in key growth markets like China where Alstom has recently won a slew of deals through Bombardier's China JV, as well as its home market Europe which is on an aggressive drive to boost rail's modal share.

World number three rail maker Siemens Mobility (OTCPK:SIEGY) (Alstom propelled to number two after acquiring fourth-ranked Bombardier) by contrast does not have a global manufacturing base, with most of the German giant's rail manufacturing facilities concentrated in the U.S. and in its home market Germany.

Meanwhile, apart from product and geographic strengths, the Bombardier acquisition is expected to yield about EUR 400-500 million in cost savings in the fourth to fifth year mainly from parts procurement. Those cost savings can help Alstom better compete.

Alstom's strengthened market position following the company's Bombardier acquisition is already showing results. Alstom reported strong sales growth in all geographic regions, particularly in Europe which was attributed to its larger scope and portfolio due to the Bombardier acquisition according to CEO Henri Poupart-Lafarge. Overall 9-month sales were up 11% and orders jumped 47% versus last year's pro forma.

Risks

There is the risk that anticipated cost savings from the Bombardier acquisition may not materialize and the turnaround could end up more costly than anticipated. Additionally, while Alstom is busy with Bombardier's integration and turnaround, number three Siemens which is prowling for acquisition targets could potentially make some major acquisitions to retake the number two spot and potentially nullify any cost and geographic advantages Alstom gained through the Bombardier acquisition. However there are not many targets comparably large as Bombardier. Japanese rail giant Hitachi Rail, owned by Japanese conglomerate Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY), stands out as a comparable candidate; the company became the world's fourth biggest rail maker after its acquisition of Thales' Ground Transportation Systems last year, and has a very strong global presence (more than 80% of its revenues are generated from outside its home country Japan). However, Hitachi Rail does not appear to be up for sale, and even if so, their JPY 540-plus billion (about USD 4.7 billion) revenues according to FY 2020 is considerably smaller than Bombardier Transportation's USD 7.8 billion revenue as of 2020 which suggests Alstom is likely to remain as a strong number two in the foreseeable future.

World number one CRRC (OTCPK:CRCCY) is increasingly looking to expand beyond its home market - China - and into other territories particularly Asia and Africa where Alstom is also looking at winning business. These markets are huge and offer tremendous long term potential but they are often either strapped for cash or very cost-conscious. CRRC has unrivaled scale and cost advantages to better compete in these frontier markets and has the added advantage of political support given that many of these countries are located along China's ambitious One Belt One Road project and China often fills their funding needs usually on the condition that projects are awarded to Chinese companies like CRRC. CRRC is also setting its sights on Europe with the giant beating out Siemens and Skoda for a procurement and five-year maintenance project in Portugal, and then recently acquiring German rail company Vossloh Locomotives in 2020, CRRC's first acquisition in Europe. CRRC, a USD 31 billion revenue behemoth (bigger than Siemens Mobility and Alstom combined), would be a force to reckon with and Alstom is highly unlikely to be able to match CRRC's cost advantage. Alstom would thus have to compete on innovation. While much depends on execution, it is encouraging that post Bombardier acquisition, the combined company has an R&D budget of around EUR 3 billion which can be deployed for this purpose.

Summary

Near term challenges associated with Alstom's Bombardier integration have spooked investors and impacted its share price (down 35% over the past year) which has largely not recovered. Despite these near term challenges, the acquisition has bolstered Alstom's product and capabilities, geographical presence, and cost competitiveness positioning it well to capitalize on anticipated growth in investments in rail infrastructure around the world. Although CRRC is likely to remain the undisputed leader with unrivaled cost advantages, this is not expected to be a winner-take-all market and Alstom is a strong runner-up. Results are already beginning to show and could be indicative of promising results in the long term.