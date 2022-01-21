David McNew/Getty Images News

If there is one thing that strikes me about the current environment in which Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) finds itself (and how this is perceived by Seeking Alpha authors), it is the absence of a broad narrative about the future of the oil and gas industry. In just about every article concerning XOM, the focus is solely on the recovery of the oil and gas prices since the depths of the pandemic and assumed expansion in oil consumption. An additional story is the decline in investment in new oil production, which is interpreted to mean the near certainty of oil price hikes. There is a lot of chatter about oil at $100/barrel. The climate crisis gets ignored, the electrification of transport gets ignored, the rise of renewable-generated electricity gets ignored. Perhaps it is my contrarian hat, but I think this is a gaping hole in the analysis of prospects for XOM in the near future.

Some figures about oil use

Two sets of statistics are of interest to this discussion

1) Petroleum product use in transport

EIA figures for 2020 in the US show that petroleum products account for ~90% of energy use in the transportation sector and this is overwhelmingly sourced from fossil fuel oil. Ethanol and biomass-based diesel distillates account for ~5% and natural gas ~3%. Electricity provided less than 1% of transportation sector energy use and that was almost all mass-transit systems.

When transport gets electrified, remember that 90% of new electricity supply is expected to come from solar PV and wind power. Gas has been a winner as coal use declines, but this has been a temporary phenomenon.

Think about these numbers as the transport system gets electrified.

In breaking out these figures 79.9% of 2020 energy transport use was to power light-duty vehicles (cars, small trucks, vans, sport utility vehicles and motorcycles) and commercial and freight trucks, in a ratio of ~2:1 (light vehicles : commercial & freight trucks). So road transport has a huge impact on petroleum use.

2) Percentage of oil use in transport

EIA figures for 2020 show that 26% of US energy use was consumed by the transport sector. While this represents a little more than a quarter of US energy consumption, transport use consumed 66% of petroleum products. This means that the transport sector is a crucial customer, with just 28% of petroleum products being used in the industrial sector.

The transport sector is a very big deal for the oil industry.

BEV adoption means decline in oil consumption

It is a pretty obvious connection that if you take the ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) out of a vehicle and replace it with batteries, then oil consumption will fall. Indeed, as indicated above, transport accounts for ~66% of oil consumed in the US. However, there is barely any discussion by Seeking Alpha authors covering XOM about the threat to XOM of electrification of transport.

While Norway is an outlier currently in its adoption of BEVs, it is instructive to see what impact the dramatic switch from ICE to BEV is producing in that country. Data from BP (BP) indicates that even though it will take time for the BEV adoption to change the composition of the overall vehicle fleet, there is already an impact on oil consumption. The point is that in 2021 65% of new car sales were BEVs and only 6% of sales were pure ICE vehicles. Today the whole Norwegian fleet is already 16% BEV. Norway produces 90% of its electricity from hydroelectric power and so BEVs are powered by non-fossil fuel electricity. The statistic that XOM investors might consider is that Norway’s domestic oil demand has decreased by 4% annually since 2018 as BEV sales have dominated Norwegian car sales. Put that together with massive expansion of BEV production globally and you can see where this is headed.

XOM’s short-term prospects

It is clear that investors who purchased XOM shares when the fear of the pandemic was in full flight, and even as recently as 12 months ago (up 50% year on year), are very happy investors who are benefiting from historically high dividends at a time of negligible interest rates from banks. However, new investors face a different set of circumstances at the start of 2022. I caution assumptions that oil is headed for $100, although it might happen in the very short term. If oil prices do continue to rise, then switching to electrified transport becomes increasingly attractive. Be careful what you wish for…

Conclusion

In considering XOM’s future, there is an elephant in the room that just about everyone writing for Seeking Alpha is ignoring. Oil prices are dramatically affected by small shifts in supply/demand. Here I show that Norway’s electrification of transport is resulting in reduction in petroleum product demand by levels that have the potential to devastate the oil and gas industry. These kinds of changes in demand are enough to create chaos. Add to this the prospect of oil supply becoming subject to low cost producers realising that their product is going to become a stranded asset. Why wouldn’t a low cost producer (e.g. the Middle Eastern producers) not expand production to benefit from capitalising on assets whose demand is going to decline substantially? I suggest that the 8 out of 10 SA authors publishing about good times for XOM in the past 30 days are either unaware of this looming situation or in denial. The fact that only 8 of 29 analyst ratings in the past 90 days have a buy or strong buy for XOM suggests to me that out in the market there is more awareness of the fragility of the situation.

I am not a financial advisor but I do follow closely the changes as the world begins to exit fossil fuels and electrify transport. Seeking Alpha is changing how it describes authors' views on investment, substituting “bullish” and “bearish” recommendations by “buy” and “sell”. I make no recommendations but I hope that you and your financial advisor find my commentary useful in deciding about your fossil fuel investments and particularly concerning Exxon Mobil. I remain “bearish” about this stock but this is not a “sell” recommendation.